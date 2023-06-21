From Desks to Drinks, These Five Looks Do It All

On the cusp of every new season, we like to take a good, long look at our wardrobes and strategize a shopping game plan. What do we actually need? Which trends do we really care about? What events do we have planned? The list is lengthy, but luckily, we’re always prepared with the best solutions.

One thing is certain: Style inspiration means something different to everyone and comes from all kinds of places. Some of us prefer to focus on seasonal trends while others may draw inspiration from their environment. Enter Kristina Zias , content creator, mom, podcast host, and all-around ray of sunshine who’s spending some time with us to talk about how she’s going about her summer wardrobe. The style expert calls New Jersey home, and she always looks back at summers spent in the Garden State to inspire her wardrobe. “I am definitely influenced by my East Coast upbringing. I love classic tailored outfits and adding a preppy flair to many looks,” she tells me. This season, she found the perfect pieces at Walmart , where she was able to create a summer capsule wardrobe and beauty cabinet that works for essentially any location she’ll find herself in.

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve never met a shirtdress we didn’t absolutely love, and this all-black classic is a major hit. Zias would wear this outfit to an in-person business meeting, and it could easily be an option for you to incorporate into your 9-to-5 wardrobe. With an of-the-moment raffia bag and classic, strappy shoes, this look gets an A+. As for her makeup, the more neutral the better to keep it versatile for drinks after a day of meetings. “This lip is such a pretty gloss,” she says. “It has a little peachy, natural color to it. It’s fresh for summer.”

Scoop Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Poplin Short Shirt Dress, $36 Time and Tru Riverdale Woven Crossbody Saddle Bag, $23 Scoop Strappy Block Heel Sandals, $34

(Image credit: Future)

Next up, this look is giving vacation, and we’re all really here for it. For Zias, this is the perfect date-night outfit. Whether you’ve scheduled date night with your partner or have an impromptu drink date on your cal, there’s nothing easier than pairing an expensive-looking, everyday ribbed tank top with a bright skirt. And while fresh-looking skin is always top of mind for Zias, date night calls for something more. “The pop of pink on my lips is so pretty and romantic,” she tells me. “It’s perfect for date night.”

Free Assembly Ribbed Racer Back Tank Top, $8 Scoop Crochet Mini Skirt, $28 Scoop Strappy Block Heel Sandals, $34

(Image credit: Future)

For Zias, no-brainer outfits are essential to creating the perfect summer capsule. We totally get why: A knit two-piece is “perfect for any summer event,” says Zias, because whether you’re hanging out at a backyard BBQ or going to a dinner party, it only needs some cool accessories to become a full look. The real catch here is the bold lip, obviously. Makeup is a simple way for Zias to feel more confident. “The easiest way to elevate any look is with a bold, red lip,” she says. “It makes me feel so spicy for summer. I love it.”

Scoop Crochet Tank Top, $26 Scoop Crochet Stripe Midi Skirt, $29 Relove by Revolution Baby Lipstick, $4

(Image credit: Future)

This summer, Zias has weddings lined up and needs an elevated but easy dress that she can style up or down. You, too? Consider yourself lucky because this green tiered style will make you stand out in the best way possible, and it can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with a pair of strappy, flat sandals. For Zias, a wedding is also the perfect excuse to step outside the makeup box. “I added a cat eye and love that it added a little boldness to my look,” she says.

Scoop Satin Halter Midi Dress, $40 Scoop Strappy Block Heel Sandals, $34 Relove by Revolution Kohl Eyeliner Pencil, $2

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, Zias is a Jersey girl, so she knows a thing or two about wearing the right fabric for the heat. Linen is the staple fabric of summer, and according to her, it’s best worn as a trouser. These basics are so good she’s wearing them everywhere and crowning these pants the hero of her summer wardrobe. With bright colors and raffia accessories (plus dewy skin!), this is the crème de la crème of summer outfits.