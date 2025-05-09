I Found Summer’s Easiest Outfits—And They’re All at Zara and H&M

It hit eighty degrees in New York for the first time last week, and I was confronted with the fact that I have no idea how to style my most basic summer pieces. It’s not my fault! They’ve been tucked away in storage for six months, and I’ve grown used to layering my outfits perfectly during the colder months. But don’t fret—Zara and H&M made it easy to create the simplest summer outfits.

The new collections at both trendy retailers are chock-full of the chic wardrobe basics I need to create the best summer ‘fits. Zara’s new summer range, for instance, balances those basics with enough trendy summer finds to make my outfits pop while still feeling timeless. Over at H&M, the summer collection includes enough chic finds to fill every hole in my closet. The bottom line? It’s never been easier to put together looks that feel elevated, elegant, and, above all, simple to replicate.

To prove it, I found outfit inspiration from chic stylers in Copenhagen, New York, London, and Milan and re-created their looks using only items from H&M and Zara. Keep scrolling to get inspired.

An Easy Orange Dress

woman wearing orange dress and mary-jane flats

Orange is the must-have summer color that makes you look more tan.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're color-averse, I recommend that you give this orange hue a try. If you choose a blood orange hue instead of a true neon bright version, it will look more like an Italian vacation and less like Halloween.

ZARA, Zw Collection 100% Linen Tunic Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Linen Tunic Dress

H&M, Mesh Mary Jane Flats
H&M
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

ZARA, Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses
ZARA
Tortoiseshell Cat Eye Sunglasses

A Clean All-White Vibe

woman wearing all white in New York

Red flats add color to an all-white outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-white looks receive an upgrade thanks to a pair of red ballet flats. Opt for lighter-weight linen pieces to maintain a breathable feel, and keep a Tide Pen ready to tackle any spills.

H&M, Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

H&M, Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

H&M, Ballet Flats
H&M
Ballet Flats

Easy All-Black 'Fit

woman wearing a black tank top, black denim cut-offs, black boots

All-black outfits can work in the summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the opposite end of the color spectrum, all-black outfits can also be stylish for summer. Consider swapping trousers for denim cut-offs and opting for a halter-top instead of your usual tee.

ZARA, Ruched Halter Top
ZARA
Ruched Halter Top

H&M, High Waist Denim Shorts
H&M
High Waist Denim Shorts

ZARA, Heeled Cowboy Boots
ZARA
Heeled Cowboy Boots

Warm-Weather Denim

woman wearing a white denim skirt, a pink off-the-shoulder top,and kitten-heel sandals

Denim skirts are the unexpected summer trend I can get behind.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ditch your jeans for a denim skirt this summer. Choosing a pink top adds a trendy pop of color, and a pair of early aughts-inspired shoes keeps the ensemble feeling fresh, not stuffy.

ZARA, Z1975 Layered Denim Midi Skirt
ZARA
Z1975 Layered Denim Midi Skirt

ZARA, Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt

ZARA, Flower Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Flower Heeled Sandals

Red Hot

woman wearing a red tank, red skirt, and black flats in Copenhagen.

All-red outfits are so easy to style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This is another PSA to chic girlies who might be afraid of wearing color: please consider giving cherry red a try. If you're feeling really bold, wear a red tank with a red skirt for a fun summer vibe.

H&M, Crêpe Slip Skirt
H&M
Crêpe Slip Skirt

ZARA, Rib Crop Top
ZARA
Rib Crop Top

ZARA, Leather Ballet Flats With Elastic Strap
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats With Elastic Strap

Quick Trip to Capri

woman wearing button-down shirt and capri pants and red heels in copenhagen

Capris get an elevated upgrade with kitten heels and a button-down.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I am once again begging you to style a pair of capris. The trend has received co-signs from Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes, so I expect it to completely bubble over this summer. Choosing wardrobe basics like a white button-down and strappy heels grounds you, making you feel less trendy and more timeless.

H&M, Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™

ZARA, Oversized Shirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Oversized Shirt Zw Collection

ZARA, Heeled Sandals With Bow
ZARA
Heeled Sandals With Bow

What's Old Is New (And Cool) Again

woman wearing a floral dress and platform sandals in New York City .

Platforms add fun (and volume) to your usual slip dresses.

(Image credit: Launchmet)

Platforms are back. Styling them with a printed slip dress elevates them from the early aughts to the modern era effortlessly.

ZARA, Satin Finish Platform Sandals
ZARA
Satin Finish Platform Sandals

ZARA, Printed Georgette Dress
ZARA
Printed Georgette Dress

H&M, Oval Sunglasses
H&M
Oval Sunglasses

The New "Jeans and a Cute Top"

woman wearing a brown tube-top and jeans in Copenhagen.

Ruched strapless tops act as the perfect swap your usual tees and tanks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's about to get hot, so stock up on lightweight tops for the dog days of summer. Ruched tube tops pair well with wide-leg jeans for the perfect "jeans and a cute top" outfit.

H&M, Bubble-Hem Bandeau Top
H&M
Bubble-Hem Bandeau Top

H&M, Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
H&M
Bleecker High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

ZARA, Suede Mini Shopper
ZARA
Suede Mini Shopper

Workwear Reloaded

woman wearing one-shoulder top, a tan skirt, and flip-flops

Pairing a one-shoulder top with a tan skirt is a seamless combination.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't forget to style your summer office outfits on the weekends. A tan skirt like this one looks chic when paired with a one-shoulder top and flip-flops for date night.

H&M, Flared Skirt
H&M
Flared Skirt

H&M, One-Shoulder Top
H&M
One-Shoulder Top

hm,

H&M
Flip-Flops

