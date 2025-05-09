It hit eighty degrees in New York for the first time last week, and I was confronted with the fact that I have no idea how to style my most basic summer pieces . It’s not my fault! They’ve been tucked away in storage for six months, and I’ve grown used to layering my outfits perfectly during the colder months. But don’t fret—Zara and H&M made it easy to create the simplest summer outfits.

The new collections at both trendy retailers are chock-full of the chic wardrobe basics I need to create the best summer ‘fits. Zara’s new summer range , for instance, balances those basics with enough trendy summer finds to make my outfits pop while still feeling timeless. Over at H&M, the summer collection includes enough chic finds to fill every hole in my closet. The bottom line? It’s never been easier to put together looks that feel elevated, elegant, and, above all, simple to replicate.

To prove it, I found outfit inspiration from chic stylers in Copenhagen, New York, London, and Milan and re-created their looks using only items from H&M and Zara. Keep scrolling to get inspired.

An Easy Orange Dress

Orange is the must-have summer color that makes you look more tan. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're color-averse, I recommend that you give this orange hue a try. If you choose a blood orange hue instead of a true neon bright version, it will look more like an Italian vacation and less like Halloween.

A Clean All-White Vibe

Red flats add color to an all-white outfit. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-white looks receive an upgrade thanks to a pair of red ballet flats. Opt for lighter-weight linen pieces to maintain a breathable feel, and keep a Tide Pen ready to tackle any spills.

Easy All-Black 'Fit

All-black outfits can work in the summer. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the opposite end of the color spectrum, all-black outfits can also be stylish for summer. Consider swapping trousers for denim cut-offs and opting for a halter-top instead of your usual tee.

Warm-Weather Denim

Denim skirts are the unexpected summer trend I can get behind. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ditch your jeans for a denim skirt this summer. Choosing a pink top adds a trendy pop of color, and a pair of early aughts-inspired shoes keeps the ensemble feeling fresh, not stuffy.

Red Hot

All-red outfits are so easy to style. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This is another PSA to chic girlies who might be afraid of wearing color: please consider giving cherry red a try. If you're feeling really bold, wear a red tank with a red skirt for a fun summer vibe.

Quick Trip to Capri

Capris get an elevated upgrade with kitten heels and a button-down. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I am once again begging you to style a pair of capris. The trend has received co-signs from Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes, so I expect it to completely bubble over this summer. Choosing wardrobe basics like a white button-down and strappy heels grounds you, making you feel less trendy and more timeless.

What's Old Is New (And Cool) Again

Platforms add fun (and volume) to your usual slip dresses. (Image credit: Launchmet)

Platforms are back. Styling them with a printed slip dress elevates them from the early aughts to the modern era effortlessly.

The New "Jeans and a Cute Top"

Ruched strapless tops act as the perfect swap your usual tees and tanks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

It's about to get hot, so stock up on lightweight tops for the dog days of summer. Ruched tube tops pair well with wide-leg jeans for the perfect "jeans and a cute top" outfit.

Workwear Reloaded

Pairing a one-shoulder top with a tan skirt is a seamless combination. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't forget to style your summer office outfits on the weekends. A tan skirt like this one looks chic when paired with a one-shoulder top and flip-flops for date night.