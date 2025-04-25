Nordstrom’s Sale Has Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Summer Outfits

Summer is quickly approaching, and I'm in the process of pulling out all of my warm-weather-ready layers to build the perfect outfits complete with the season's biggest trends. So, I used Nordstrom's massive surprise sale to create a few cute ensembles, inspired by it-girls from New York, Paris, and Copenhagen.

Currently, Nordstrom's discounted selection features thousands of trendy summer finds. Better yet, the retailer just added new markdowns of up to 50 percent off for even better savings. I found new pieces for every occasion that run the gamut, from office-ready button-downs to date-night approved sheer layers. All of my finds make up the ultimate warm-weather capsule wardrobe, and I couldn't be more excited.

For a lowdown on all of my favorite Nordstrom sale finds and exactly how I plan to style them, keep scrolling. Rest assured, these are looks that you will wear on repeat until the very end of summer.

A Dress and Sporty Sneakers

woman wearing pink satin slip dress with red sneakers

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A slip dress and trendy sneakers may sound like an odd combination, but that's exactly why it works. Work in spring's trendiest color combinations, like cherry red and blush pink, to give the prettiest dress more of a fashion girl spin.

Vienna Open Back Satin Dress
EDIKTED
Vienna Open Back Satin Dress (Was $85)

Jeffrey Campbell, Track Star Sneakers (Were $140)

Jeffrey Campbell
Track Star Sneakers (Were $140)

Brooke Tote Bag
HALSTON
Brooke Tote Bag (Was $168)

Loose Layers

womean wearing button down shirt, jeans, and ballet flats

Baggy-on-baggy outfits are so cool.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sometimes, the simplest looks are the most effective. Whenever I don't know what to wear, a button-down shirt, a white T-shirt, and trendy denim never fail.

Kaiya Boyfriend Shirt
KUT from the Kloth
Kaiya Boyfriend Shirt (Was $99)

Nordstrom, Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Xl Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Xl Straight Leg Jeans (Were $108)

Modern Sheer Layers

woman wearing sheer button down shirt, black skirt, and heels

A sheer top is never not sexy.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nothing says sexy-yet-cool like a sheer top and pencil skirt. Add a pair of kitten heels and you're ready to head out the door.

DKNY, Chiffon Button-Up Shirt (Was $89)

DKNY
Chiffon Button-Up Shirt (Was $89)

Open Edit, Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was

Open Edit
Smooth Edit Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

Jaden Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Franco Sarto
Jaden Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps (Were $115)

Trendy Capris and Wardrobe Basics

Wardrobe staples let trendy capri pants shine.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Trendy capri pants are so easy to style, especially when you wear them with other wardrobe basics like a white button-down top. Keep the look feeling very 2025-coded with a pair of red heels.

Bette Super Slim Capri Pants
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capri Pants (Were $78)

Caro Crop Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Caro Crop Button-Up Shirt (Was $60)

MANGO, Laser Cut Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
MANGO
Laser Cut Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps (Were $90)

Simple All-White Picks

All-white looks are so classic in the summer.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Whether you’re a bride-to-be or just someone who isn’t mess-prone like I am, an all-white outfit is a perfect summer go-to. White flip-flops are the perfect wear-everywhere pick, and sweet-feeling sunglasses finish off the look while adding a little something fun.

The Halie Bow Flip Flop
Katy Perry
The Halie Bow Flip Flops (Were $79)

Free People, In My Dreams Sleeveless Midi Dress
Free People
In My Dreams Sleeveless Midi Dress (Was $108)

BP., 50mm Oval Sunglasses (Were

BP.
50mm Oval Sunglasses (Were

Wardrobe Classics, Reloaded

A white tee and trousers make the perfect day-off outfit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Go back to the basics with a white tee, a pair of black trousers, and some chunky sneakers. You can wear these pieces time and time again without fail, and this look makes good use of your in-office slacks without looking too professional.

Rib Jersey T-Shirt
1.STATE
Rib Jersey T-Shirt (Was $29)

Pleated Straight Leg Pants
Halogen®
Pleated Straight Leg Pants (Were $99)

Converse, Run Star Trainer Sneaker
Converse
Run Star Trainer Sneakers (Were $100)

The Chic Way to Style "Jeans and a Cute Top"

woman wearing off-the-shoulder-top, pointed-toe flats, and blue jeans

An off-the-shoulder top makes easy work of late-spring evenings.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Have a date coming up? This off-the-shoulder top is the perfect way to show a little skin. Baggy jeans and flats take it down a notch for the perfect casual-dressy combo.

Tilly Off the Shoulder Knit Top
Marcella
Tilly Off the Shoulder Knit Top (Was $105)

Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans
Levi's®
Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans (Were $108)

Oriana Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flat
Open Edit
Oriana Pointed Toe Mary Jane Flats (Were $70)

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

