Nordstrom’s Sale Has Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Summer Outfits
Easy, under-$300 formulas you can rely on.
Summer is quickly approaching, and I'm in the process of pulling out all of my warm-weather-ready layers to build the perfect outfits complete with the season's biggest trends. So, I used Nordstrom's massive surprise sale to create a few cute ensembles, inspired by it-girls from New York, Paris, and Copenhagen.
Currently, Nordstrom's discounted selection features thousands of trendy summer finds. Better yet, the retailer just added new markdowns of up to 50 percent off for even better savings. I found new pieces for every occasion that run the gamut, from office-ready button-downs to date-night approved sheer layers. All of my finds make up the ultimate warm-weather capsule wardrobe, and I couldn't be more excited.
For a lowdown on all of my favorite Nordstrom sale finds and exactly how I plan to style them, keep scrolling. Rest assured, these are looks that you will wear on repeat until the very end of summer.
A Dress and Sporty Sneakers
A slip dress and trendy sneakers may sound like an odd combination, but that's exactly why it works. Work in spring's trendiest color combinations, like cherry red and blush pink, to give the prettiest dress more of a fashion girl spin.
Loose Layers
Sometimes, the simplest looks are the most effective. Whenever I don't know what to wear, a button-down shirt, a white T-shirt, and trendy denim never fail.
Modern Sheer Layers
Nothing says sexy-yet-cool like a sheer top and pencil skirt. Add a pair of kitten heels and you're ready to head out the door.
Trendy Capris and Wardrobe Basics
Trendy capri pants are so easy to style, especially when you wear them with other wardrobe basics like a white button-down top. Keep the look feeling very 2025-coded with a pair of red heels.
Simple All-White Picks
Whether you’re a bride-to-be or just someone who isn’t mess-prone like I am, an all-white outfit is a perfect summer go-to. White flip-flops are the perfect wear-everywhere pick, and sweet-feeling sunglasses finish off the look while adding a little something fun.
Wardrobe Classics, Reloaded
Go back to the basics with a white tee, a pair of black trousers, and some chunky sneakers. You can wear these pieces time and time again without fail, and this look makes good use of your in-office slacks without looking too professional.
The Chic Way to Style "Jeans and a Cute Top"
Have a date coming up? This off-the-shoulder top is the perfect way to show a little skin. Baggy jeans and flats take it down a notch for the perfect casual-dressy combo.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
