Copy These Aritzia Summer Office Looks Before Friday

Sort your workweek style now.

woman wearing an Aritzia blazer.
(Image credit: Aritzia)
Here’s a secret from a shopping editor: I don’t always know what to wear to the office, especially in the summer. Warm-weather pieces don’t always equate to being HR-approved (think: floaty barely-there summer dresses and sheer textures), but there’s always one retailer I can turn to when I need new office-ready fare: Aritzia.

The retailer’s new collection is chock-full of picks you can use to create the perfect summer work outfits. To prove it, I spent my morning scrolling through the selection and put together a few looks that are so easy that you can copy them before the end of the week.

I'm talking about simple summer looks composed of affordable basics that could probably use a refresh, such as a crisp white button-down shirt and a work-ready pair of trousers.

I also found outfits that tap into spring's most prominent fashion trends, like Hailey Bieber-approved capri pants and preppy polo shirts, but with a twist that's totally all-hands-meeting-approved. Keep scrolling for all the cute outfit inspiration courtesy of busy It-girls in New York and London. Just be prepared to be the best-dressed one on your team.

Chilly Trend Upgrade

woman wearing capri pants, a brown blazer, black tank top.

Fight the office A.C in this blazer-and-capri pants combo.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're stuck with a rainy early summer day or facing chilly air conditioning, don't fret. An oversized blazer is the perfect piece to pair with capri pants and a tank top, keeping you warm and on trend. The capris serve as a much-needed replacement for the wool trousers you wore in winter, while the blazer maintains their professional look.

Sunday Best, Scribe Capri
Sunday Best
Scribe Capris

Babaton, Producer Blazer
Babaton
Producer Blazer

Business Prep

woman wearing polo shirt and maxi skrit and socks and kitten heelsf

A cropped polo gets a business-y upgrade with a pencil skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Polo tees become stylish for the office when paired with a pencil skirt and kitten heels. The lower heel height is crucial for staying comfortable throughout the day, while the collared shirt contributes a touch of polish.

TNA, Clubhouse Polo T-shirt
TNA
Clubhouse Polo T-shirt

aritzia,

Babaton
Finesse Skirt

Clean, Long Lines

woman wearing a black vest, white skirt, and black boots in New York

Longline vests are so chic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Longline tailored vests are my favorite in-office staple. Wearing a black vest with a white midi or maxi skirt unlocks a classic, editor-approved outfit formula.

Little Moon, Damasque Skirt
Little Moon
Damasque Skirt

Wilfred, Regal Vest
Wilfred
Regal Vest

Upgraded Basics

woman wearing a button-down and oversized pants in New York

You can't get more classic than a white button-down shirt and a pair of wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You will never beat a white button-down and a pair of wide-leg trousers when it comes to an effortless office outfit. This duo is the backbone of all my favorite looks.

Babaton, Agency Pant
Babaton
Agency Pant

aritzia,

Denim Forum
The '80s Comfy Denim Shirt

Denim-on-Denim

woman wearing denim-on-denim in London

Go the denim-on-denim route for an easy look in a pinch.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Denim-on-denim outfits are the Western-inspired combination you can wear to the office—no cowboy boots required. Plus, styles like these are suitable for early spring or fall.

Denim Forum, The Arlo Hi-Rise Straight Jeans

Denim Forum
The Arlo Hi-Rise Straight Jeans

Denim Forum, Western Denim Shirt
Denim Forum
Western Denim Shirt

Chic All-White

woman wearing all-white in New York

All-white looks are not for the mess-prone, but they are chic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-white outfits are made perfect for the office with a pair of high-waisted trousers and a perfectly cropped blazer. You could also achieve a similar look by choosing white jeans and an opaque white T-shirt. However, avoid this formula if you're prone to messes.

aritzia,

Aritzia
The Effortless Pant™ - Crepette™

aritzia,

Wilfred
Little Cropped Jacket

Summer Knits

woman wearing a sweater vest and a skirt in New york City

Lightweight summer knits mean business.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't pack all your sweaters away in storage. A chic sweater vest serves as the perfect in-office choice when paired with a floaty cotton maxi skirt. Additionally, a classic summer knit like this one can be worn in all seasons, not just early summer.

Aritzia, Bare Cashmere Crew Sweater Vest
Aritzia
Bare Cashmere Crew Sweater Vest

Wilfred, New Twirl Pleated Skirt
Wilfred
New Twirl Pleated Skirt

Sporty Chic

woman wearing blue track pants and a white blazer

Track pants? In the office? It works!

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Contrary to popular belief, trendy track pants can be appropriate for the office. Pairing them with a blazer adds polish. Additionally, opting for a white jacket makes this slightly heavier piece suitable for the warmer season.

aritzia,

TNA
Capadino Track Pants

Babaton, Don Blazer
Babaton
Don Blazer (Was $248)

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

