Here’s a secret from a shopping editor: I don’t always know what to wear to the office, especially in the summer. Warm-weather pieces don’t always equate to being HR-approved (think: floaty barely-there summer dresses and sheer textures), but there’s always one retailer I can turn to when I need new office-ready fare: Aritzia.

The retailer’s new collection is chock-full of picks you can use to create the perfect summer work outfits. To prove it, I spent my morning scrolling through the selection and put together a few looks that are so easy that you can copy them before the end of the week.

I'm talking about simple summer looks composed of affordable basics that could probably use a refresh, such as a crisp white button-down shirt and a work-ready pair of trousers.

I also found outfits that tap into spring's most prominent fashion trends, like Hailey Bieber-approved capri pants and preppy polo shirts, but with a twist that's totally all-hands-meeting-approved. Keep scrolling for all the cute outfit inspiration courtesy of busy It-girls in New York and London. Just be prepared to be the best-dressed one on your team.

Chilly Trend Upgrade

Fight the office A.C in this blazer-and-capri pants combo. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you're stuck with a rainy early summer day or facing chilly air conditioning, don't fret. An oversized blazer is the perfect piece to pair with capri pants and a tank top, keeping you warm and on trend. The capris serve as a much-needed replacement for the wool trousers you wore in winter, while the blazer maintains their professional look.

Business Prep

A cropped polo gets a business-y upgrade with a pencil skirt. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Polo tees become stylish for the office when paired with a pencil skirt and kitten heels. The lower heel height is crucial for staying comfortable throughout the day, while the collared shirt contributes a touch of polish.

Clean, Long Lines

Longline vests are so chic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Longline tailored vests are my favorite in-office staple. Wearing a black vest with a white midi or maxi skirt unlocks a classic, editor-approved outfit formula.

Upgraded Basics

You can't get more classic than a white button-down shirt and a pair of wide-leg trousers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

You will never beat a white button-down and a pair of wide-leg trousers when it comes to an effortless office outfit. This duo is the backbone of all my favorite looks.

Denim-on-Denim

Go the denim-on-denim route for an easy look in a pinch. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Denim-on-denim outfits are the Western-inspired combination you can wear to the office—no cowboy boots required. Plus, styles like these are suitable for early spring or fall.

Chic All-White

All-white looks are not for the mess-prone, but they are chic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

All-white outfits are made perfect for the office with a pair of high-waisted trousers and a perfectly cropped blazer. You could also achieve a similar look by choosing white jeans and an opaque white T-shirt. However, avoid this formula if you're prone to messes.

Summer Knits

Lightweight summer knits mean business. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't pack all your sweaters away in storage. A chic sweater vest serves as the perfect in-office choice when paired with a floaty cotton maxi skirt. Additionally, a classic summer knit like this one can be worn in all seasons, not just early summer.

Sporty Chic

Track pants? In the office? It works! (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Contrary to popular belief, trendy track pants can be appropriate for the office. Pairing them with a blazer adds polish. Additionally, opting for a white jacket makes this slightly heavier piece suitable for the warmer season.