I Styled 7 Minimalist Summer Outfits With J.Crew’s Linen Bestsellers

These effortless summer staples, all under $250, are so easy to wear.

woman wearing a white matching set in Copenhagen.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

Few retailers have mastered summer dressing better than J.Crew. The all-American brand has a perfect selection of linen and excels in the basics category, so it should be no surprise that I created the cutest summer outfits from its massive summer collection.

I’m a minimalist dresser at heart, so my favorite outfits from the label consist of easy-to-rewear pieces that come in (mostly) neutral colors. However, my style isn’t boring—I’m no stranger to brightly colored shoes. I am also a devoted linen fan, and I swear by J.Crew’s linen pants after testing several pairs over the years. Plus, some finds are even on sale.

Keep scrolling to better sense of my summer style. I curated a few very easy-to-emulate outfits inspired by the streets of Copenhagen and New York City. This is your chance to steal their style all in one place, making it easier than ever to upgrade your summer rotation.

Revamped Spring Layers

Pull out your blazer and style it with linen shorts for an easy summer evening look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Don't ditch your blazers just yet. Pairing them with lightweight linen shorts and a simple tank creates an effortless outfit formula that works for any summer evening.

J.Crew, 7" Stratus Short in Linen
J.Crew
7" Stratus Short in Linen

J.Crew, Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank Top
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank Top

J.Crew, Madelyn Blazer in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Madelyn Blazer in Four-Season Stretch

Preppy Separates

woman wearing a black skirt and a white polo top in Copenhagen.

A preppy polo shirt gives an easy skirt some polish.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In the same vein, style your knit tops or sweater vests for summer by pairing them with a breathable cotton skirt and ballet flats.

J.Crew, Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton (Was $90)

J.Crew
Short-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton (Was $90)

J.Crew, Contrast-Stitch Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin (Was $128)

J.Crew
Contrast-Stitch Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin (Was $128)

J.Crew, Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Leather (Were $168)

J.Crew
Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats in Leather (Were $168)

A Cutesy Matching Set

All-white matching sets are so sweet.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I rely on matching sets to make my summer wardrobe work harder. I envision this set multitasking in my vacation wardrobe or on a summery weekend date night.

J.Crew, Stratus Lace-Trim Pants in Linen
J.Crew
Stratus Lace-Trim Pants in Linen

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Squareneck Tank Top in Linen

J.Crew, Quinn Embellished Ballet Flats in Mesh (Were $280)

J.Crew
Quinn Embellished Ballet Flats in Mesh (Were $280)

An Office-Friendly Set

I love coordinating looks because they make getting dressed a little easier.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If you, too, are on the matching set bandwagon and want to make the look work for the office, consider wearing a tailored vest paired with trousers in a coordinating color.

J.Crew, Cutaway Vest Top in Linen
J.Crew
Cutaway Vest Top in Linen

J.Crew, Harbor Pant in Linen (Was $118)

J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

J.Crew, Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses (Was $90)
J.Crew
Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses (Were $90)

Lightweight Monochromatic Basics

woman wearing a white button down and linen pants

White-on-white outfits feel so fresh.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

An all-white outfit is the simplest summer look to master since it relies on pieces you likely already own. However, avoid this look if you're prone to making a mess.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Voile

An all-white outfit will instantly make you look more tan. Avoid this look if you tend to be messy.

J.Crew, New Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pant in Linen

J.Crew, Made-In-Spain Espadrille Flats in Mesh
J.Crew
Made-In-Spain Espadrille Flats in Mesh

Lighter-Weight Knits

woman wearing a blue shirt and khaki skirt and loafers

Swap your usual tee for a lightweight knit top.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This look is partly office-appropriate and partly cozy layers. I love a tee for warmer afternoons, and a trousers-inspired pencil skirt adds polish.

J.Crew, Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Stripe

J.Crew, Trouser Maxi Skirt in Viscose Crepe (Was $148)

J.Crew
Trouser Maxi Skirt in Viscose Crepe (Was $148)

J.Crew, New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew
New Winona Penny Loafers in Italian Spazzolato Leather

Easy Red, White, and Blue

woman wearing a gingham shirt and a pair of white pants and red flats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Long, breathable pieces complement easier summer basics. A gingham mini dress, for instance, serves as a longline tunic.

J.Crew, Crinkled Tunic Beach Dress in Gingham Print
J.Crew
Crinkled Tunic Beach Dress in Gingham Print

J.Crew, Airy Gauze Beach Pants (Were $90)

J.Crew
Airy Gauze Beach Pants (Were $90)

Flabelus, Antonia Mary Janes
Flabelus
Antonia Mary Janes

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸