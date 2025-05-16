I Styled 7 Minimalist Summer Outfits With J.Crew’s Linen Bestsellers
These effortless summer staples, all under $250, are so easy to wear.
Few retailers have mastered summer dressing better than J.Crew. The all-American brand has a perfect selection of linen and excels in the basics category, so it should be no surprise that I created the cutest summer outfits from its massive summer collection.
I’m a minimalist dresser at heart, so my favorite outfits from the label consist of easy-to-rewear pieces that come in (mostly) neutral colors. However, my style isn’t boring—I’m no stranger to brightly colored shoes. I am also a devoted linen fan, and I swear by J.Crew’s linen pants after testing several pairs over the years. Plus, some finds are even on sale.
Keep scrolling to better sense of my summer style. I curated a few very easy-to-emulate outfits inspired by the streets of Copenhagen and New York City. This is your chance to steal their style all in one place, making it easier than ever to upgrade your summer rotation.
Revamped Spring Layers
Don't ditch your blazers just yet. Pairing them with lightweight linen shorts and a simple tank creates an effortless outfit formula that works for any summer evening.
Preppy Separates
In the same vein, style your knit tops or sweater vests for summer by pairing them with a breathable cotton skirt and ballet flats.
A Cutesy Matching Set
I rely on matching sets to make my summer wardrobe work harder. I envision this set multitasking in my vacation wardrobe or on a summery weekend date night.
An Office-Friendly Set
If you, too, are on the matching set bandwagon and want to make the look work for the office, consider wearing a tailored vest paired with trousers in a coordinating color.
Lightweight Monochromatic Basics
An all-white outfit is the simplest summer look to master since it relies on pieces you likely already own. However, avoid this look if you're prone to making a mess.
Lighter-Weight Knits
This look is partly office-appropriate and partly cozy layers. I love a tee for warmer afternoons, and a trousers-inspired pencil skirt adds polish.
Easy Red, White, and Blue
Long, breathable pieces complement easier summer basics. A gingham mini dress, for instance, serves as a longline tunic.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
