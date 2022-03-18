March is hailed as Women's History Month, but, in reality, women and feminism deserve to be celebrated every day. From catcalling to the wage gap, women too often get the short end of the socioeconomic stick in a myriad of ways, and maintaining constant awareness of the need for equality is the only way to ensure that all women, regardless of race, sexuality, or class, are treated equal.

You might ask: What can we do to keep this awareness up? In addition to advocating, educating ourselves, and supporting female creatives and entrepreneurs, we can also wear our politics on our sleeves. Fashion is an excellent way of making a statement and reminding ourselves and those around us of what matters—not to mention, fashion is fun! So check out some of our favorite feminist t-shirts pieces that you can grab right now to wear your values and show the people around you how you feel.

Jolie Noire Pretty. Long Sleeve T-shirt- Black $55 at joliexnoire.com This long-sleeve turns its nose up at the offensive, back-handed compliment that so many men seem to think it's appropriate to give Black women. We promise that you'll feel confident all day long with this shirt.

Feminist Trash Don't Need No Man I've Got My Right Hand Unisex T-Shirt $25.77 at feministtrash.com Ladies, let's be honest—in the age of the internet, we don't need to wait for a partner to make us feel good. (Fun fact: I wrote the copy for this t-shirt.)

Bella Doña World Is Yours Tee $36 at bella-dona.com Bella Doña is all about empowering women and celebrating Latinx culture, so it comes as no surprise that they carry several intersectional feminist pieces, including this fashionable tee.

Urban Outfitters Girl Power Baby Ringer Tee $39 at urbanoutfitters.com The '70s called, and they wanted me to tell you that ringer tees are back! And why not put a classic feminist spin on this retro style by adding a taste of girl power to it?

BGDB + Athleta Essence Graphic Tee $23.99 at athleta.com For this piece, which comes in three colors, elevated women's athleisure brand Athleta partnered with Brown Girls Do Ballet (BGDB) to create a striking minimalist design.

Voice of the Vanishing I'm Ready for Change Tee $39 at voiceofthevanishing.com Tap into your inner '70s boho queen with this whimsical, layer-able piece that communicates both optimism and political determination.

Palidrip My Rights Long Sleeve Tee $34.50 at palidrip.com This long-sleeve by ethical Palestinian-owned brand Palidrip reads, "I'm Not Arguing, I'm Simply Explaining My Rights." This way, you'll be way ahead of anyone trying to mainsplain, gaslight, or otherwise annoy you during a spirited discussion.

OXDX The Future Is Indigenous Tee in Black $32 at oxdxclothing.com Indigenous-owned brand OXDX is well-known for making apparel that eschews racist notions of what it means to be Native American, and this detailed artwork is a prime example.

The Outrage My Body My Choice Tee $32 at the-outrage.com Just when I thought I couldn't love this feminist rallying call more, The Outrage made a shirt with this curve-tracing print.

JZD Más Feminismo Tee $32 at shopjzd.com "Más Feminismo, Menow Machismo" means "More Feminism, Less Patriarchy" in Spanish—a message we can all get behind, in any language.

Otherworld Women In Congress T Shirt $36 at otherwild.com Whether you're an aspiring politician or a supporter of contemporary women change-makers, you'll love this artistic t-shirt and find that it matches with everything.

Yo Soy Afro Latino Not Your Tee $35 at yosoyafrolatina.com Yo Soy Afro-Latina is an empowering brand that uses '90s nostalgic designs to present pro-feminist, pro-Latinx, pro-Black messages. One of the brand's primary aims is to expand society's idea of what "looking" Latinx means by being more inclusive of the Afro-Latinx population.

Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign Phenomenal Woman T-Shirt $35 at phenomenalmedia.com This campaign is a media company that promulgates the stories of women and marginalized people in order to both showcase these communities' talents and shed light on their experiences. They work with celebrities, athletes, fashion brands, and entertainment companies to ensure equity in all creative spaces, and the proceeds from products like this t-shirt go directly to supporting their goals.

Asian American Girl Club Bubble Tee - Blue Tie Dye $32 at asianamericangirlclub.com Asian American Girls Club sets out to redefine modern Asian American womanhood by creating fun clothing, highlighting inspiring women, and providing down-to-earth advice about everything from skincare and career goals. Support them by rocking this fun crop top as summer approaches.

Crust and Magic Self Love Sweater $65 at crustandmagic.com Woman-owned small business Crust and Magic specializes in upcycled pieces that feature original artwork. This self-love focused long-sleeve is a great example, and is sure to make you and everyone around you smile.

One DNA Women Are Powerful T-Shirt $22.50 at pacsun.com One DNA makes gender-neutral clothing using recycled fabrics, which enhances the empowering message of this stylish tee.

MUNTHE Concetta Tee $90 at shopbop.com Make every day International Women's Day with this chic piece.

Bando Girls Just Wanna Classic Tee $17.99 at bando.com Let's face it: Girls wanna do more than just have fun. We want good relationships, supportive communities, money in the bank, and...well, just read the shirt.

Madewell Vote Graphic Easy Crop Tee $39.50 at madewell.com There are few things more feminist than using your voting rights to advocate for yourself and other women, and this adorable tee serves as a reminder of that.