Feminist Gift Ideas for Your Patriarchy-Resisting Friends

Phenomenal "I'm Speaking" Crewneck Sweater

Founded by Meena Harris (as in the niece of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris!), Phenomenal is a clothing brand that brings awareness to various important social causes. This cozy crewneck is a reference to a moment during the VP debate that resonated with millions of women around the world.

The brand also has a host of collections focused on celebrating one's identity, such as this "Phenomenally Trans" T-shirt, "Phenomenally Indigenous" T-shirt, and "Phenomenally Latinx" T-shirt, to name a few.