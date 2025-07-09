Since Jonathan Anderson is still in the early days of his Dior appointment, the creative director withdrew from the Fall/Winter 2025 Couture circuit. With that, he all but guaranteed Jennifer Lawrence would skip Paris Couture Week, too. For over a decade, the brand ambassador has only attended Dior's fashion shows, so, when Anderson pulled out, Lawrence followed his lead.

Instead of viewing new collections from Schiaparelli and Balenciaga, the Oscar winner traded her front row seat for the streets of New York City. On July 8, Lawrence looked every bit the Dior devotee en route to dinner while carrying the Saddle Bag in black with gold hardware.

Jennifer Lawrence strolled through NYC in a Dior Saddle Bag and all-white attire. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's $4,500 purse was former creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's take on the timeless silhouette, which was first introduced in 1999 under John Galliano. Anderson will likely reinvent the top-flap bag in his initial womenswear collection come October—similar to his remake of Dior's signature Book Tote.

The rest of J.Law's look was noticeably more summer-friendly than her all-black attire last week. She paired lightweight trousers with a billowy blouse, both in a chic ivory shade. Both pieces appeared to be satin as they flowed effortlessly in the wind. Then, Lawrence layered a matching tank top underneath the button-down for extra comfort. She leaned into the trio's pajama-ish vibes with The Row's Sock Shoe in beige (a mesh slipper suitable for in and outside her West Village home).

Lawrence elevated her loungewear with layered jewelry, starting with an 18-karat gold vermeil necklace by Sophie Buhai. The made-to-order band looked chic alongside a $10,050 chain, plus a $3,500 garnet medallion. To finish, she boarded the Heaven Mayhem bandwagon, the same brand behind Hailey Bieber's favorite nostalgic earrings, with its Margaux sunglasses.

Her purse of the day stole the show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence has secured invites to five Dior Haute Couture shows over the years, but she's been absent from the front row since 2021. In July of that year, the Hunger Games alum secured a button-down shirt dress from Dior Pre-Fall 2020, which fits in with the current polka-dot renaissance. Her black accessories, including a thin belt, curved sunglasses, and Dior slingbacks, dressed up the LWD.

Meanwhile, the actress has traveled to and from Paris for several Resort and ready-to-wear collections. Just over a year ago, she proved leopard print's prowess as a year-round neutral by wearing a spotted coat to Dior's June Cruise runway staged in Edinburgh, Scotland.

At Dior Couture 2021, J.Law styled a polka-dot shirt dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence is sorely missed this Couture Week, but her saddle-clad co-ord confirmed she's still a certified Dior girl. Perhaps she'll secure an invite to Anderson's Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week (ready-to-wear edition).

