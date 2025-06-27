In the final weeks leading up to summer, I planned endless outfits suitable for warmer weather. Name one seasonal staple; I got it (think linen sets, lightweight maxi dresses, and double denim). But since that first heat wave hit New York City, I've been living in white tank tops.

Celebrities are also embracing their white tank top phase. (No, being famous doesn't make you immune to scorching temperatures.) Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, and Dakota Johnson (to name a few) have worn the basic in recent months, so there's plenty of style inspo to go around.

This season, Kendall and Kylie Jenner (along with their supermodel friends) have debuted styles under $100, starting with Kendall in a viral Hanes piece. On June 21, the supermodel channeled Beyoncé's cowboy-core look with cowboy boots and the aforementioned tank top. Since 1975, the classic Hanes top has been ribbed, lightweight, and affordable. It's currently on sale for $12.

Kylie's go-to basic comes from Tank Air (their love for tanks is literally in the name). Unlike Kendall's, the Khy founder's $75 tank is cropped with a scoop neckline and thin spaghetti straps. Plus, it's available in over 10 versatile shades, with white being their best seller.

While 90-degree days may get old (correction: they will), white tank tops definitely won't. So, before the next heat wave hits, shop celeb-approved tanks across the price spectrum.

Kendall Jenner's Tank Top

Kendall styles her favorite Hanes tank top in white. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since Jenner debuted this country-inspired combo on June 21, I've already recreated it twice. I even got my hands on her exact tank top, courtesy of Hanes. The North Carolina brand claims it's their "softest fabric ever," with a blend of viscose bamboo, cotton, and spandex. The best part? It frequently goes on sale for less than $12.

Hanes Women’s SuperSoft Comfywear Rib Tank Top $12 at hanes.com

Hailey Bieber's Tank Top

Hailey grabbed food at Sushi Park in Joe's Jeans Everyday Tank. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I have Bieber to thank for introducing me to Joe's Jeans. I'd never heard of the L.A. brand before, but now, their elevated basics are my go-to lazy-day tops. Plus, they're easy to dress up à la Bieber. Last April, she dined at Sushi Park (a West Hollywood hotspot) in the Everyday Tank Top. The scooped neckline and subtle racerback give it a model-off-duty look. It looked so nostalgic paired with capri pants and a trench coat.

Kylie Jenner's Tank Top

Kylie was all smiles in Tank Air's Studio Tank. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Much like Bieber, Jenner is also part of the itty-bitty tank club. Her favorite is a Tank Air piece made from stretchy sueded jersey, the brand's signature fabric. It's available in 12 versatile color options, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder always goes for white.

Miley Cyrus's Tank Top

Miley served rocker-chic realness in a McQueen tank top. (Image credit: @mileycyrus)

It would have been a classic Miley move for the Grammy winner to go shirtless under this leather look. Instead, she chose a white tank top from Alexander McQueen, no less. At $350, it's definitely a splurge. But the engraved placket on the bodice makes it stand out from the others.

Alexander McQueen Women's McQueen Placket Tank Top in Optical White $350 at McQueen US

Zendaya's White Tank Top

Zendaya wore a Madewell tank top on a date with fiancé Tom Holland. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This Madewell tank sold out just minutes after Zendaya endorsed it. Unsurprisingly, it sells out after each restock, but there are similar styles available, including this ribbed, high-neck version.

Dua Lipa's Tank Top

Dua posed with fans in a white tank top, courtesy of Maison Margiela. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lipa's Maison Margiela tank served as the perfect layering piece under a vintage Chanel Spring 2002 vest. She helped curate my daily summer uniform with denim Daisy Dukes and Tabi ballet flats, also from Maison Margiela. Lucky me, her $445 top is on sale for more than half off.

MM6 Maison Margiela White Cotton Ribbed Tank Top $178 at SSENSE

Bella Hadid's Tank Top

Bella is spotted after a photoshoot in a semi-sheer tank top. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Princess Diana's trusty biker shorts and crewneck combo is my go-to in the spring. By swapping the sweatshirt for Hadid's tank, I can still channel the royal's style without risking heat stroke. It's unclear where the supermodel's look originates, but this $10 H&M option gives off the same retro vibes.

Rihanna's Tank Top

Rihanna pulled off hot pants thanks to her oversize Bottega Veneta tank. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you prefer baggy shirts in summer, consider shopping Rihanna's Bottega Veneta tank. The scoop-neck style mimics traditional menswear with thick sleeves and an elongated hem. Last October, the Fenty Beauty founder paired it with an oversized fur coat from Fall 2024, along with the label's iconic Sardine Bag in olive green. Extra points for her pony-hair sneakers, fresh from her Puma collab.

Anne Hathaway's Tank Top

Anne heads on vacation in an all-white look, complete with a Róhe tank top. (Image credit: Splash News)

I can't go anywhere in the summer without a white tank, and supposedly, neither can Hathaway. Last August, she wore all-white, starting with a ribbed top from Róhe, a growing Amsterdam brand. The tank looked very summery in Europe paired with a crocheted Matteau maxi skirt, also in a bright white shade.

Róhe Rib Tank Top | Optic White $112 at roheframes.com

Dakota Johnson's Tank Top

Dakota films Materialists in a knitted tank top from Another Tomorrow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

One of Johnson's more underrated Materialist outfits was this jeans and tank top combo she wore on set. Unlike other Johnson-approved pieces, like the "fits everything" Hereu bag, her exact knitted V-neck is still available at Another Tomorrow. Style it with Gucci loafers, light-wash jeans, and a silver collar necklace, and voilà: you're ready for a date with Chris Evans or Pedro Pascal—your choice.