The Secret to My Anti-Basic Summer Outfits? These Elevated Neckline Tops From H&M and Zara
These under-$50 picks will add instant polish to your look.
My capsule wardrobe is as minimalist as can be. Most of the time, I go with some version of a tank top or T-shirt and trendy denim, but don't mistake my summer outfits as basic. After several years working in fashion, I've learned a few tricks to zhuzh up my simple looks. My best-kept hack? Opting for basic tops with elevated necklines.
Allow me to explain—there's a time and place for your average crewneck tee, but I've found that a top with an unexpected neckline can take your outfit from simple to rich-looking. Whether it's a boatneck Breton striped shirt for the office or an off-the-shoulder corset for a night out, a slightly out-of-the-box neckline can make a world of difference. What's more, it's a low-cost way to create easy, stylish summer outfits, thanks to the under-$100 selection at H&M and Zara.
Whenever I feel the itch for something new, stylish, and (most importantly) budget-friendly, H&M and Zara are two of the first retailers I shop. They're also the first sites I checked when I was searching for fresh new tops—and my search proved plenty fruitful. Ahead, I'm sharing the elevated neckline tops that caught my eye at H&M and Zara so you, too, can create polished summer looks with ease.
A tube top appears in many of the most iconic Sex and the City outfits on my fashion legend, Carrie Bradshaw, so naturally, this top is in my cart.
Use this striped find to take on the fisherman aesthetic with ease.
I’d wear this drapey top with baggy jeans and strappy heels for an easy going-out look.
This butter yellow top will add a punch to your summer office outfits.
A cool bodysuit like this was amp up the simplest of outfits, even flip-flops and jeans.
Zara styled this T-shirt with linen pants and it's a look I plan on recreating immediately.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
The Cult Boho Labels Defining the Trend
Floaty hems, art-school crochet, and festival-ready prints.
-
Sip, Glow, Repeat: The Cult-Favorite Drink That's Redefining Beauty Nutrition
Treat yourself inside and out.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Breaks Up With Her Quiet Luxury Neutrals
She's embracing bold, blue Schiaparelli instead.
-
Summer's Gingham Dress Trend Is Selling Out Everywhere—But I Found 31 Cute Styles Still In Stock
Shop the playful print that's on every NYC block.
-
Swap Florals for Summer’s Zebra-Print Trend at Zara and H&M
The trend is about to be everywhere.
-
Miley Cyrus's Naked Schiaparelli Net Dress Is Dripping With Crystal Water Drops
The singer plucked the nude haute couture outfit straight from the runway.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Doubles Up on Controversial Summer Trends in Jorts and The Row Flip-Flops
She also played into 2025's sardine fashion trend in an unexpected way.
-
Zoë Kravitz's Raffia The Row Tote Is My Dream Beach Bag
If only it wasn't $1,090.
-
My Edit of All-White Summer Outfits at Zara & H&M for Under $100—And They Look Luxe
This H&M and Zara edit proves you can look polished and stay cool at affordable prices.
-
Minimalists Are Swapping Their Muted Palettes for Summer’s Vibrant Color Trends
Quiet luxury is dead, giving way to a brighter new era.
-
7 Controversial Summer Trends Fashion Girls Have Been Wearing For Months Already
I'm obsessed.