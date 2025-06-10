My capsule wardrobe is as minimalist as can be. Most of the time, I go with some version of a tank top or T-shirt and trendy denim, but don't mistake my summer outfits as basic. After several years working in fashion, I've learned a few tricks to zhuzh up my simple looks. My best-kept hack? Opting for basic tops with elevated necklines.

Allow me to explain—there's a time and place for your average crewneck tee, but I've found that a top with an unexpected neckline can take your outfit from simple to rich-looking. Whether it's a boatneck Breton striped shirt for the office or an off-the-shoulder corset for a night out, a slightly out-of-the-box neckline can make a world of difference. What's more, it's a low-cost way to create easy, stylish summer outfits, thanks to the under-$100 selection at H&M and Zara.

Whenever I feel the itch for something new, stylish, and (most importantly) budget-friendly, H&M and Zara are two of the first retailers I shop. They're also the first sites I checked when I was searching for fresh new tops—and my search proved plenty fruitful. Ahead, I'm sharing the elevated neckline tops that caught my eye at H&M and Zara so you, too, can create polished summer looks with ease.