The Secret to My Anti-Basic Summer Outfits? These Elevated Neckline Tops From H&M and Zara

These under-$50 picks will add instant polish to your look.

Zara model wearing yellow Asymmetrical Ruched T-Shirt in front of red door
(Image credit: Zara)
My capsule wardrobe is as minimalist as can be. Most of the time, I go with some version of a tank top or T-shirt and trendy denim, but don't mistake my summer outfits as basic. After several years working in fashion, I've learned a few tricks to zhuzh up my simple looks. My best-kept hack? Opting for basic tops with elevated necklines.

Allow me to explain—there's a time and place for your average crewneck tee, but I've found that a top with an unexpected neckline can take your outfit from simple to rich-looking. Whether it's a boatneck Breton striped shirt for the office or an off-the-shoulder corset for a night out, a slightly out-of-the-box neckline can make a world of difference. What's more, it's a low-cost way to create easy, stylish summer outfits, thanks to the under-$100 selection at H&M and Zara.

Whenever I feel the itch for something new, stylish, and (most importantly) budget-friendly, H&M and Zara are two of the first retailers I shop. They're also the first sites I checked when I was searching for fresh new tops—and my search proved plenty fruitful. Ahead, I'm sharing the elevated neckline tops that caught my eye at H&M and Zara so you, too, can create polished summer looks with ease.

H&M, One-Shoulder Top
H&M
One-Shoulder Top

A one-shoulder top like this is an easy way to elevate your going-out outfits.

H&M, Gathered Sleeveless Top
H&M
Gathered Sleeveless Top

With its sweetheart neckline and ruching, this find is nothing short of sweet.

H&M, Ribbed Tube Top
H&M
Ribbed Tube Top

A tube top appears in many of the most iconic Sex and the City outfits on my fashion legend, Carrie Bradshaw, so naturally, this top is in my cart.

H&M, Draped Sleeveless Top
H&M
Draped Sleeveless Top

The draping against the neck on this tank takes it up a notch.

H&M, Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Top
H&M
Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Top

Show a peek of skin without going overboard with this top in your rotation.

H&M, Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Top

Use this striped find to take on the fisherman aesthetic with ease.

H&M, Rib-Knit Strappy Top
H&M
Rib-Knit Strappy Top

The high square neckline elevates this black tank to new heights.

H&M, Draped Tube Top
H&M
Draped Tube Top

 Try a strapless top in the cherry red color trend to shade to steal attention.

H&M, Ribbed Polo Shirt
H&M
Ribbed Polo Shirt

A polo neckline instantly makes any shirt polished.

Ballerina-Neckline Top
H&M
Ballerina-Neckline Top

I would live out my ballerina fantasies with this top in my summer outfit rotation.

H&M, Ruched Strappy Top
H&M
Ruched Strappy Top

Olive green is a favorite shade among the fashion crowd right now.

H&M, Draped Off-The-Shoulder Top
H&M
Draped Off-The-Shoulder Top

I’d wear this drapey top with baggy jeans and strappy heels for an easy going-out look.

H&M, Draped Top
H&M
Draped Top

This top looks so much more expensive than its $13 price tag.

H&M, Twist-Detail Thong Bodysuit
H&M
Twist-Detail Thong Bodysuit

The twisted neckline on this bodysuit is such a cool detail.

ZARA, Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top

This butter yellow top will add a punch to your summer office outfits.

ZARA, Boatneck T-Shirt
ZARA
Boatneck T-Shirt

I have multiple white T-shirts in my closet, but none are as elevated as this one.

ZARA, Interlock Bandeau Top
ZARA
Interlock Bandeau Top

I love a classic white tube top, but I may have to grab it in baby pink and green, too.

ZARA, Halter Top
ZARA
Halter Top

The next time you’re tempted to wear a simple black tank, reach for this halterneck instead and see what a difference it makes.

ZARA, Square Neck Shirt
ZARA
Square Neck Shirt

This squareneck tee may seem basic, but it's a surefire way to add polish to your look.

ZARA, Asymmetrical Ruched T-Shirt
ZARA
Asymmetrical Ruched T-Shirt

"Obsessed" is an understatement when it comes to this buttery yellow find.

ZARA, Twisted Strap Top
ZARA
Twisted Strap Top

You can wear this tank in multiple ways by switching up how you wear the twisted straps.

ZARA, Wide Strap Tank Top
ZARA
Wide Strap Tank Top

A square neckline is always a good idea to update your tanks.

ZARA, Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Knit Polo Top

Bright blue is a spring color trend I see carrying over well into summer.

ZARA, Rib Knit Polyamide Strappy Top
ZARA
Rib Knit Polyamide Strappy Top

Teeny tiny straps gives this tank even more of a summery feel.

ZARA, Draped Fitted Bodysuit
ZARA
Draped Fitted Bodysuit

A cool bodysuit like this was amp up the simplest of outfits, even flip-flops and jeans.

ZARA, Rib T-Shirt
ZARA
Rib T-Shirt

A simple, yet polished silhouette makes this a T-shirt I want to wear every day.

ZARA, Ruched Asymmetric T-Shirt
ZARA
Ruched Asymmetric T-Shirt

Zara styled this T-shirt with linen pants and it's a look I plan on recreating immediately.

Zara , Textured Bandeau Top

Zara
Textured Bandeau Top

This chocolately brown shade is simply delicious.

