16 Biker Short Outfit Ideas You'll Actually Wear

Work out or go out out.

biker short outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sara Holzman

By

Biker shorts cycled their way through the '80s and '90s, then disappeared. Their modern comeback was a sensation—one that was even embraced on the Chanel runways in 2019. Today, trendsetting celebs, models, and street-style stars continue to make the case for spandex outside of the gym. This trend can be a polarizing one, but much like a tank or a tee, a good pair of biker shorts can be used as a multifaceted base layer. In SHORT: they're whatever you want them to be.

Even biker shorts naysayers can't argue with their comfort and versatility. Dress them up with a blazer and a fab kitten heel, or pair them down with a dependable sneaker and your favorite graphic tee. Ahead, we've got 16 looks that will inspire you to finally take biker shorts out for a spin.

Tee Off

Tee Off

ZARA Cream Biker Shorts

Cream biker shorts?! Yes please. Style them with a longer top or tunic dress, and double-check that they're not see-through (this pair are not).

Balenciaga Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt

Cat-loving fashionistas, this oversized graphic tee is meowing your name.

& Other Stories Lace-Up Leather Boots

Add a bit of edge to any biker short ensemble with this lace-up leather and track sole ankle boot.

Sea Ruffle Overlay Denim Jacket

You probably own one (or two, or three) jean jackets already. This season, consider investing in an iteration that boasts a little added oomph.

Isabel Marant Isabel Marant Crossbody Bag

A practical hands-free bag for a day on the go.

Button-Downs & Bikers

Year of Ours Rib Knit Biker Short

The stretch, rib-knit fabric is so comfy, you'll barely feel these at all.

Helmut Lang Open-back Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Open-back tailoring sets this apart from other button-downs.

Stuart Weitzman Over-The-Knee Boots

Offset a tiny bottom with a knee-high boot. This version is surprisingly lightweight with a durable rubber sole.

Tory Burch Lee Radzwill Small Bag

This petite top handle bag is just as stylish as its namesake.

Bottega Veneta Hexagon Frame Gold Sunglasses

Round out a sophisticated outfit with these sleek gold-frame sunnies.

Sport-Inspired

A2Y Ribbed Biker Shorts

Good news: These seamless biker shorts comes in 12 different colorways.

Ansea The Anorak Jacket

This water-repellant jacket checks our boxes for fashion and function.

Brother Vellies Nylon Shoulder Bag

This nylon shoulder strap bag is just the right size for day or evening.

Chanel Suede Calfskin & Nylon

Staying comfy doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Case in point: these Chanel sneakers.

It's Business Time

ZARA Metal Button Blazer

A structured blazer will instantly elevate any look.

Bottega Veneta The Pouch Clutch

Keep this day clutch stocked with the essentials for a chic grab-and-go option.

Aerie Ribbed Biker Shorts

These navy bikers have UV protection and sweat wicking properties, so you can wear them to work out or go out out.

Soru Jewellery Ionian Necklace

This chunky chain-link necklace pairs with just about anything.

Borrowed From The Boys

Alex Eagle Sporting Club Cashmere Cricket Jumper

This sweater gives off vintage appeal. It's crafted from cashmere made in a 150-year-old mill.

All Access Center Stage Bike Shorts

These sleek biker shorts are the perfect pairing for a slightly cropped sweater or a half-tucked in rugby shirt.

On Cloud Sneakers

These lightweight, fully cushioned sneakers look cool, but are technical enough to log some real mileage.

Sensi Studio Maxi Crossbody Bag

Tote this woven straw bag around the city or use it as a classic beach accessory.

GLVSS The Snake

These sport inspired frames look cool and have 100 percent UV protection.

Midriff Moment

ZARA Fitted Blazer

A cropped blazer adds a bit of sophistication to a basic biker short and bra top combo.

Jacquemus Novio Layered Knit Bra Top

We told you bra tops were going to be a thing. This one's made from two layers of textured knit fabric and has a sculpted ribbed under band.

Manolo Blahnik Embellished Print Flats

Manolos are an investment, but like they say: buy once, cry once. 

Wardrobe NYC Stretch-Jersey Bike Shorts

Made with breathable bonded tech fabric, UV protection, and moisture-wicking capabilities, these shorts are not only the perfect length, they're high-tech too.

Wandler Leather Shoulder Bag

A chain link shoulder strap adds style, but won't weigh you down.

Studio-To-Street

Telfar Zip-Up Hoodie

This collegiate-inspired hoodie has an ultra-comfy oversized fit.

Sporty and Rich Wellness Ivy Tote

This cotton canvas bag is roomy enough to haul around your laptop and a change of clothes. Plus, it's machine-washable.

Think Pink

Commission Ribbed Knit Crochet Top

Wear this feminine crochet top under a blazer or let it shine on its own.

Ernest Leoty Adelaide Biker Shorts

A wide waistband ensures comfort, without unwanted stretch.

Roger Vivier Leather Buckle Mule Sandals

A covered buckle gives off a slightly retro feel.

A.P.C. Mini Python Cross-Body Bag

Wear this mini python purse like a neutral colored accessory.

Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

