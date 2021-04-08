Biker shorts cycled their way through the '80s and '90s, then disappeared. Their modern comeback was a sensation—one that was even embraced on the Chanel runways in 2019. Today, trendsetting celebs, models, and street-style stars continue to make the case for spandex outside of the gym. This trend can be a polarizing one, but much like a tank or a tee, a good pair of biker shorts can be used as a multifaceted base layer. In SHORT: they're whatever you want them to be.

Even biker shorts naysayers can't argue with their comfort and versatility. Dress them up with a blazer and a fab kitten heel, or pair them down with a dependable sneaker and your favorite graphic tee. Ahead, we've got 16 looks that will inspire you to finally take biker shorts out for a spin.