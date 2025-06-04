7 Controversial Summer Trends Fashion Girls Have Been Wearing For Months Already

women wearing culottes, plaid, boxer shorts, oive green, and bermuda shorts.
(Image credit: Getty Images; Launchmetrics Spotlight)
As a fashion editor, it’s my job to test out summer’s biggest trends before anyone else. I tend to gravitate towards a minimalist style when styling my favorite finds. So, I’m relying on these controversial fashion trends to add spice to my outfits.

After so many years of relying on my usual denim cutoffs and white T-shirts, less expected summer trends, like Bermuda shorts and beaded bags, are a nice change of pace. I’m not telling you to wear a bunch of controversial pieces at once, but the next time you’re bored with your closet, consider swapping your outdated summer pieces for these. Test-run a pair of boxer shorts on your next grocery run. Give slipper-style mules or boat shoes a try instead of your usual ballet flats and loafers.

Keep reading to discover all of my favorite out-of-the-box summer fashion trends. I searched the internet for the best versions of each style that are both wearable and easy to style, so you can effortlessly pull yourself out of a fashion rut.

Boat Shoes

woman wearing a red dress and boat shoes in Copenhagen.

Boat shoes are every fashion girl's favorite trend.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion girls have successfully rebranded the boat shoe from a staple of frat boys and financiers to a must-have for cool girls. Consider the style as the summer equivalent of the penny loafer.

Slipper Slides

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: A guest wears black sunglasses, white t-shirt, black cropped blazer jacket, black pleated mini skirt, black flat shoes, shiny black leather bag, outside Tibi, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 07, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Flat mules are the secret to the coolest summer looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Say goodbye to ballet flats—the slipper-style mule is the comfortable shoe trend that fashion girls are loving this summer. The low-profile style is chic in its simplicity, but its controversy lies in the fact that it resembles house slippers more than actual shoes. Nonetheless, they've caught the eye of insiders, including Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, who owns the Zara pair below.

Boxer Shorts

woman wearing boxers and a blazer in Copenhagen

Boxer shorts are surprisingly versatile.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In line with the trend of wearing indoor clothes outdoors, boxer shorts are extremely popular right now. And for good reason! They are designed to be inherently breathable and look effortlessly cool.

Culottes

woman wearing denim culottes and a white shirt

As a petite girl, culottes have always been a go-to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a petite girl at just five-foot-two, and culottes have long been my go-to. With their wide legs and loose fit, culottes provide a cool-girl vibe. They're controversial because of their cropped cut—they're designed to hit at mid-calf, but choosing a low heel can easily solve this issue and help your legs look longer in the process.

Bermuda Shorts

woman wearing denim bermuda shorts in Copenahgen

Bermuda shorts are the dad-core piece we're loving.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Speaking of trendy bottom silhouettes, Bermuda shorts are making a comeback from the '80s for summer 2025. Whether you choose a pair of linen shorts or a denim style (I own and love the AGolde jeans, below), you'll definitely add a touch of New York cool girl to your next summer outfit.

Plaid Pieces

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Livia Nunes is seen wearing a red Miu Miu top, yellow plaid Miu Miu cropped top, blue shorts, brown belt, black Miu Miu boots and black Miu Miu bag outside the Miu Miu show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Plaid normally trends in the fall, but it's making a return for summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When fashion editor Lauren Tappan declared that plaid was a must-try summer trend, I was skeptical. The print reminds me of school uniforms and preppy fall pieces, not the breezy summer essentials I rely on from May through August. However, the print has gained popularity among fashion girls, so I'm willing to give it a try.

Olive Green

woman wearing olive green in Paris

Olive green is one of my favorite neutrals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I wear olive green year-round, but I've been doing so on my own—until this summer. This neutral is everywhere right now: you can buy a chic wedding guest dress in the shade just as quickly as you can find a wear-everywhere staple or a cute shoulder bag.

Beaded Bags

woman wears all white and a purple beaded bag

The beaded bag trend is so chic (not childish).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beaded bags have a devoted following that includes A-listers like Gigi Hadid. While they may seem like child's play, the fashion set has shown that they're anything but. Wear a fun beaded bag with a sleek all-white ensemble and get ready for the flood of compliments. Hadid's is from Staud, but you can also find cute options at Zara and Anthropologie.

