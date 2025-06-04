As a fashion editor, it’s my job to test out summer’s biggest trends before anyone else. I tend to gravitate towards a minimalist style when styling my favorite finds. So, I’m relying on these controversial fashion trends to add spice to my outfits.

After so many years of relying on my usual denim cutoffs and white T-shirts, less expected summer trends, like Bermuda shorts and beaded bags, are a nice change of pace. I’m not telling you to wear a bunch of controversial pieces at once, but the next time you’re bored with your closet, consider swapping your outdated summer pieces for these. Test-run a pair of boxer shorts on your next grocery run. Give slipper-style mules or boat shoes a try instead of your usual ballet flats and loafers.

Keep reading to discover all of my favorite out-of-the-box summer fashion trends. I searched the internet for the best versions of each style that are both wearable and easy to style, so you can effortlessly pull yourself out of a fashion rut.

Boat Shoes

Boat shoes are every fashion girl's favorite trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion girls have successfully rebranded the boat shoe from a staple of frat boys and financiers to a must-have for cool girls. Consider the style as the summer equivalent of the penny loafer.

Slipper Slides

Flat mules are the secret to the coolest summer looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Say goodbye to ballet flats—the slipper-style mule is the comfortable shoe trend that fashion girls are loving this summer. The low-profile style is chic in its simplicity, but its controversy lies in the fact that it resembles house slippers more than actual shoes. Nonetheless, they've caught the eye of insiders, including Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, who owns the Zara pair below.

Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts are surprisingly versatile. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In line with the trend of wearing indoor clothes outdoors, boxer shorts are extremely popular right now. And for good reason! They are designed to be inherently breathable and look effortlessly cool.

Culottes

As a petite girl, culottes have always been a go-to. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm a petite girl at just five-foot-two, and culottes have long been my go-to. With their wide legs and loose fit, culottes provide a cool-girl vibe. They're controversial because of their cropped cut—they're designed to hit at mid-calf, but choosing a low heel can easily solve this issue and help your legs look longer in the process.

Bermuda Shorts

Bermuda shorts are the dad-core piece we're loving. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Speaking of trendy bottom silhouettes, Bermuda shorts are making a comeback from the '80s for summer 2025. Whether you choose a pair of linen shorts or a denim style (I own and love the AGolde jeans, below), you'll definitely add a touch of New York cool girl to your next summer outfit.

Plaid Pieces

Plaid normally trends in the fall, but it's making a return for summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When fashion editor Lauren Tappan declared that plaid was a must-try summer trend, I was skeptical. The print reminds me of school uniforms and preppy fall pieces, not the breezy summer essentials I rely on from May through August. However, the print has gained popularity among fashion girls, so I'm willing to give it a try.

Olive Green

Olive green is one of my favorite neutrals. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I wear olive green year-round, but I've been doing so on my own—until this summer. This neutral is everywhere right now: you can buy a chic wedding guest dress in the shade just as quickly as you can find a wear-everywhere staple or a cute shoulder bag.

Beaded Bags

The beaded bag trend is so chic (not childish). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beaded bags have a devoted following that includes A-listers like Gigi Hadid. While they may seem like child's play, the fashion set has shown that they're anything but. Wear a fun beaded bag with a sleek all-white ensemble and get ready for the flood of compliments. Hadid's is from Staud, but you can also find cute options at Zara and Anthropologie.