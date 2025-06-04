7 Controversial Summer Trends Fashion Girls Have Been Wearing For Months Already
I'm obsessed.
As a fashion editor, it’s my job to test out summer’s biggest trends before anyone else. I tend to gravitate towards a minimalist style when styling my favorite finds. So, I’m relying on these controversial fashion trends to add spice to my outfits.
After so many years of relying on my usual denim cutoffs and white T-shirts, less expected summer trends, like Bermuda shorts and beaded bags, are a nice change of pace. I’m not telling you to wear a bunch of controversial pieces at once, but the next time you’re bored with your closet, consider swapping your outdated summer pieces for these. Test-run a pair of boxer shorts on your next grocery run. Give slipper-style mules or boat shoes a try instead of your usual ballet flats and loafers.
Keep reading to discover all of my favorite out-of-the-box summer fashion trends. I searched the internet for the best versions of each style that are both wearable and easy to style, so you can effortlessly pull yourself out of a fashion rut.
Boat Shoes
Fashion girls have successfully rebranded the boat shoe from a staple of frat boys and financiers to a must-have for cool girls. Consider the style as the summer equivalent of the penny loafer.
Slipper Slides
Say goodbye to ballet flats—the slipper-style mule is the comfortable shoe trend that fashion girls are loving this summer. The low-profile style is chic in its simplicity, but its controversy lies in the fact that it resembles house slippers more than actual shoes. Nonetheless, they've caught the eye of insiders, including Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, who owns the Zara pair below.
Boxer Shorts
In line with the trend of wearing indoor clothes outdoors, boxer shorts are extremely popular right now. And for good reason! They are designed to be inherently breathable and look effortlessly cool.
Culottes
I'm a petite girl at just five-foot-two, and culottes have long been my go-to. With their wide legs and loose fit, culottes provide a cool-girl vibe. They're controversial because of their cropped cut—they're designed to hit at mid-calf, but choosing a low heel can easily solve this issue and help your legs look longer in the process.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Bermuda Shorts
Speaking of trendy bottom silhouettes, Bermuda shorts are making a comeback from the '80s for summer 2025. Whether you choose a pair of linen shorts or a denim style (I own and love the AGolde jeans, below), you'll definitely add a touch of New York cool girl to your next summer outfit.
Plaid Pieces
When fashion editor Lauren Tappan declared that plaid was a must-try summer trend, I was skeptical. The print reminds me of school uniforms and preppy fall pieces, not the breezy summer essentials I rely on from May through August. However, the print has gained popularity among fashion girls, so I'm willing to give it a try.
Olive Green
I wear olive green year-round, but I've been doing so on my own—until this summer. This neutral is everywhere right now: you can buy a chic wedding guest dress in the shade just as quickly as you can find a wear-everywhere staple or a cute shoulder bag.
Beaded Bags
Beaded bags have a devoted following that includes A-listers like Gigi Hadid. While they may seem like child's play, the fashion set has shown that they're anything but. Wear a fun beaded bag with a sleek all-white ensemble and get ready for the flood of compliments. Hadid's is from Staud, but you can also find cute options at Zara and Anthropologie.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Kaia Gerber Just Overhauled Her Signature Capsule Wardrobe
Ballet flats are gone.
-
Princess Lilibet Has Prince Harry's Eyes in Adorable New Fourth Birthday Photos
Proud mom Meghan shared some unseen photos of Lili—and she looks just like her dad.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Mesh Alaïa Flats Are a French-Girl Staple
Your favorite L.A. cool-girl looks polished in Paris.
-
Why Sardine, Caviar, and Seafood Fashion Is Summer's Trendiest Catch
Tastemakers have been reeled in by novelty bags and tin-printed dresses.
-
These Are the Beach Outfits Jackie Kennedy Would’ve Packed for a 2025 Euro Summer
Exude rich, retro vibes—like you just arrived on the Italian Riviera.
-
How Flip-Flops and Jeans Are Becoming the Summer Shortcut to The Row’s Cool-Girl Uniform
The Olsens' $690 flip flops have met their match.
-
Polka Dots Are Fashion’s Favorite Throwback Print This Summer
Polka dots are back—and they’re cooler than you remember.
-
Plaid Is the Unexpected Summer Trend Fashion People Can’t Stop Wearing
Move over, florals.
-
I Love a Good Accessory—But I’m Only Buying Into Summer’s Bag Trends If They’re Under $500
Affordable and very chic under-$500 options exist.
-
The Best Expensive-Looking Accessories Hiding at Zara, H&M, and Mango
It'll be our little secret.
-
Style Insiders Predict These 6 Summer 2025 Microtrends Will Be Huge
Fashion connoisseurs break down the season’s most unexpected style shifts.