The 11 Black Leggings You'll Wear Around the Clock
By Sara Holzman published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Controversial as they are, leggings—the ultimate stand-in for pants—are the past, present, and very likely, the future of fashion. Constantly in demand, leggings come in an endless array of options, but choosing the right pair requires legging-wearers to be discerning. Comfort is key, and a high-quality, contouring material can make a mere black legging a powerhouse purchase. With an emphasis on comfort culture, leggings brands have perfected sleek silhouettes in buttery soft fabrics, including some that sweat wick and quick dry. Other options come in thicker stretch jersey and wool fabrics that shape shift and elongate. Ahead, we've highlighted 11 options that will be the champion of your wardrobe.
Cuyana Ponte Legging Pant
These versatile mid-rise leggings have inconspicuous seams that provide a slimming effect. The ankle length proportion will look sophisticated alongside a sock and a loafer.
Skims Waffle Legging
It'll be seamless to work these rib-cuffed, waffle-knit leggings into your everyday wardrobe.
Theory Shawn Ponte Leggings
These polished, pull-on leggings are your go-to for work and play. The buttery fabric will ensure comfort, while an ankle-length hemline makes them ideal for showing off a springtime slide or mule.
Live the Process Geometric Jersey Leggings
These leggings are designed to enhance your shape. Their four-way stretch jersey fabric will ensure everything is kept in place.
Totême Cork Stretch-Jersey Leggings
These high-rise leggings are made from stretch jersey that will feel like a second skin. Style the cuffs unzipped and pair it will a slightly oversized sweater or tunic.
Alaïa Stretch Wool Blend Legging
Crafted from a thick stretch wool blend that smooths and elongates your shape, these leggings were a favorite amongst the '80s supermodel set. Buy them once, and you'll never reach for another pair again.
H&M Seamless Sports Leggings
A high waist style and seamless makeup makes these minimalist, quick-dry leggings the ideal studio-to-street pair.
Off-White Logo Stretch Jersey Leggings
Bold logo-branded sides catapult these leggings to new heights. Style them sport-forward with your favorite hoodie, or polished with a bootie and blazer.
Wardrobe.NYC Zip-Detailed Stretch-Jersey Leggings
Wardrobe NYC's leggings are made from sculpting stretch jersey fabric—ideal for any and all outfit combinations.
Universal Standard Roya Leggings 27 Inch
Developed to prevent pilling, these ultra-soft pima cotton leggings have a revolutionary waistband that won't roll over. Plus, they're machine washable, and size inclusive.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
