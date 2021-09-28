No matter how dressy we like to get with the latest fashion trends, leggings are a great wardrobe crutch when we want to be laid-back and lounge about, unencumbered by tight waistbands or rigid fabric. There are so many kinds of leggings out there, from fleece-lined—for those cold, harsh winters–to your regular pair of sweat-wicking workout bottoms. No matter which one you choose, there's one important detail to consider before you make your purchase. Which is: Does it have pockets? Now, when we say pockets, we don't mean in-your-face hideous side pockets that bulge out of your leggings. You want the pockets of your leggings to blend in with your favorite casual bottoms and look seamless. Thus, we set out on a journey to find some—and discovered a ton of different options to satisfy everyone's tastes.

Best Soft Leggings 1. Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings For Women $39.99 at oldnavy.gap.com You'll never want to take these leggings off—they literally have "supersoft" right in the name! Shop them in this autumnal maroon shade, or choose from 16 (!!) other prints and colors.

Best Color-Blocked Leggings 2. Fabletics On-the-Go High-Waisted Legging $75.95 at fabletics.com You can buy these mega-bright leggings from Fabletics without having to join their membership program—and they come in three different inseams so you can find your perfect fit.

Best With Ruching 3. All in Motion Ultra High-Rise Capri Leggings $30.00 at target,com This pair of leggings from All in Motion at Target features fashionable ruching at the leg for a trendy flare. They're also available in sizes up to a 4X and come in four other prints and colors.

Best Maternity Leggings 4. Beyond Yoga Out Of Pocket High Waist Maternity Pocket Leggings $110.00 at nordstrom.com If you're expecting, you need to pick up a pair of these leggings from Beyond Yoga. They're super stretchy so they'll maintain their perfect fit as your body changes.

Best Metallic Leggings 5. All Access High Waisted Center Stage Pocket Legging $69.97 at bandier.com Add some shine to your workout clothing rotation courtesy of this pair of leggings from All Access. The statement-making black piping on the leg and waist will earn you added fashion points.

Best With Dual Leg Pockets 6. Aerie OFFLINE Goals High Waisted Double Pocket Legging $54.95 at ae.com Do you know what's better than one pocket on each leg? Two pockets! This pair from American Eagle has you covered in that department.

Best Leather Look Leggings 7. Commando Faux Leather Pocket Leggings $128.00 at nordstrom.com Not all leggings are made for working out! This pair of faux-leather leggings would look great under an oversized sweater on your night out. You'll look cute and stay comfortable.

Best Mesh Leggings 8. GYMSHARK Training Mesh Pocket Leggings $40.00 at gymshark.com These leggings from GYMSHARK show a bit of skin, courtesy of mesh detailing down the leg. If you own one too many black leggings, shop them in three other easy-to-style colors.

Best With Back Pocket 9. FP Movement High-Rise Full-Length It's An Illusion Legging $128.00 at freepeople.com These leggings from Free People's FP Movement line come with pockets on the side and on the back, so you can keep all of your essentials close. They also come complete with a silicone grip at the back so that they'll stay in place throughout your most intense workout sessions.

Best Floral Leggings 10. PUMA X Liberty Forever Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings $110.00 at nordstrom.com Floral leggings break up the slew of black options that you wear on a daily basis. This pair from PUMA features bright detailing on the leg for added pzazz.

Best Compression Leggings 11. Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging With Pockets in Cloud Compression $95.00 at carbon38.com If you love a pair of leggings that really hugs your body, try this pair of compression-style leggings from Carbon 38. But don't worry—they don't feel restrictive at all! Plus, they're made from the brand's signature Cloud Compression fabric that feels soft to the touch.

Best Barely-There Feel 12. Alo Yoga High-Waist Cargo Legging $138.00 at aloyoga.com If you prefer to basically feel like you have nothing on when you wear your leggings, try this pair from Alo Yoga. The light-as-air feel and sculpting fit makes them worth the splurge. The cargo-style pockets also ensure that you can keep everything you need on you at all times!

Best Teal Leggings 13. Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings $39.00 at nordstrom.com Coming in three different colors, these high-waist Zella leggings are soft, sporty, and comfy. The front slant pockets blend in seamlessly with the rest of the bottoms for a clean look.

Best Lightweight Leggings 14. Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket Tight In Powervita™ $89.00 at athleta.gap.com This legging is great for yoga practice—or just lounging about, if that's more your speed. The "bonded-edge stash pockets" create a barely-there look while the material itself is moisture-wicking and gives you that light, hugged-in feel.

Best Bundle Leggings 15. TOREEL Pack of 2 Leggings $19.99 at amazon.com Get the most bang for your buck with a set of two. You can choose bundles containing different colored leggings, which reviewers said are soft, smooth, and comfy.

Best Mid-Rise Leggings 16. Hue Studio Mid-Rise Cotton Comfort Cell Phone Side Pocket Leggings $20.00 at target.com Looking for leggings with maximum stretch? This pair promises to deliver on that note and more. The fit is a mid-rise (for those who don't like a high-waist fit) and the bottom is completely machine washable.

Best Amazon Leggings 17. Ewedoos High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets $13.95 at amazon.com This pair of leggings is one of Amazon's best sellers with over 10.4k ratings and 4.7 out of 5 stars. One reviewer said, "A friend recommended me these and I'm glad she did! Great fabric and the pockets are super useful. I've lived in them; dog walks, stables and just lounging."

Best Body-Conscious Fit Legging 18. ASOS Curve Icon Legging With Bum Sculpt Seam Detail and Pocket $26.00 at us.asos.com For leggings that hug in all the right places, select this one from ASOS's 4505 line. It has a high-rise fit, stretchy waistband, mesh side pocket, and mesh paneling for breathability—basically everything you could want.

Best Budget-Friendly Leggings 19. Felina High Waist Pocket Leggings $34.00 at nordstrom.com This legging is budget-friendly but looks luxe. The design is fairly simple, which means they're a good everyday pair, whether you choose to wear it with a winter sweater or sports bra.

Best Sculpting Leggings 20. Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility $118.00 at aloyoga.com If you're looking for leggings that lift and sculpt, please direct your attention to this Alo Yoga pair. Features include "front smoothing panel" for commando comfort and the brand's signature "double-knit Airlift fabric."