Everything I know about Jennifer Lawrence comes from two sources: her increasingly rare interviews with the press and her much more frequent walks around Manhattan. From the latter, I've deduced that her current style era involves finding her personal best in any given category—an Adidas sneaker for shoes, a sweater by The Row for knitwear—and committing to it. Clothes are made to be worn, and Jennifer Lawrence wears hers with panache. If she's going to be followed by cameras, she'll champion pieces she genuinely loves. And the item I sense she's truly infatuated with, more than any other this year, is La Ligne's $295 wide-leg Colby Pant.

La Ligne's Colby Pants are to Jennifer Lawrence what the Hunger Games hardcover books were to me in high school: something she's simply inseparable from. The New York City-based brand was founded in pursuit of designing the best striped sweaters, but Lawrence has identified La Ligne as her go-to source for an optimal, everyday pant. On the rack, it's the kind of minimalist-chic piece that's so unassuming, it could almost go entirely unnoticed. The style features a mid-high rise elasticated waistband, roomy legs, and a floor-grazing hem. It's available in twelve colors and sizes XXS through XL; Lawrence owns it in navy and black.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing La Ligne's Colby Pants out and about in Manhattan. She owns them in at least two colors: navy and black. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence makes a compelling case for La Ligne's Colby pants every time she hits the sidewalk wearing them. They first appeared while she was still pregnant with her second child, layered under thick sweaters and leopard print coats on five separate occasions between January and March 2025. The pants' elastic waistband and comfortable bias cut were no doubt appealing to the star as she dressed for her third trimester. The versatility of these pants, which can be styled with everything from vintage Fendi accessories to Nike sneakers and belted bags by Liffner, seemed like a major plus.

Postpartum, Lawrence has kept her Colby pants in rotation with many of the same pieces. She may swap her Nikes for Loewe ballet sneakers or trade in a bag by The Row for her Liffner style, but the foundation of her outfit is always the same. Her La Ligne pants always drape over her shoes with carefully constructed wide legs. And onlookers (like me) can't help but wonder if they're as pajama-cozy as they look.

When Jennifer Lawrence builds an outfit around La Ligne's Colby Pants, it often includes a longline coat, an oversize sweater, and equally comfortable footwear. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lawrence might be the Colby's most devoted unofficial spokesperson, but she's certainly not the only one. The more I looked into the pants' celebrity fans, the more convinced I became of their stylistic range. Meghan Markle (sorry—I mean, Sussex) selected a pair in a cheery shade of pumpkin spice orange for a monochromatic outfit during her official tour of Colombia last summer. Kaia Gerber also slotted a red poplin version into her street style lineup, right alongside her beloved Repetto ballet flats and studded east-west tote bag by Paloma Wool.

Each time I wrote about celebrities wearing these pants, I saw just how versatile they could be: No two women wore them quite the same way. But even after all those clips, I was left with one big question: Do these pants hold up for NFRPs (non-famous regular people)? I secured two pairs—navy crepe and black satin, just like Jennifer Lawrence—to find out for sure.

Meghan Markle chose La Ligne's Colby Pants for a summit appearance last year, paired to a coordinating orange top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How I Styled Jennifer Lawrence's La Ligne Pants

Jennifer Lawrence's favorite pants arrived on my doorstep on the eve of a work trip upstate. I thought wearing them for a two-hour car ride and then enjoying some leisurely walks around the outdoor resort property where I was staying could give me an even better sense of their fit and feel than lounging in them at home. (Though I'd do plenty of that, too, when I returned.)

I paired the navy crepe pants with a Lawrencian oversized sweater and suede Jamie Haller shoes. From the first fit, I knew I'd nailed the sizing—and that the brand had perfected a fit that was just oversized enough. I usually wear a size 10 or 12 in women's pants, and sometimes I find that garments designed to be intentionally relaxed on smaller sizes can still fit a little snug on me. But the size L sat comfortably at my waist without any pinching or angry red marks by the end of the day. The fabric also draped nicely away from my hips and flowed down to the floor.

Once I got moving, I could instantly see how they became Lawrence's errand-running pants of choice. Sitting in the car, they're soft and pliant. In motion, they're light and airy. Wearing them, I felt less like a frazzled editor on deadline and more like a downtown rich mom—put-together, not overly styled, and infinitely relaxed.

I channeled Lawrence on one of her daytime walks when I packed the pants for an overnight trip to Wildflower Farms. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

Once I realized the pants worked in casual settings, it was time for a more formal test. The satin pants were my plus-one on a last-minute, 24-hour work trip to Utah—one that involved a formal dinner and in-person interviews with sources. I would only have about an hour to myself to get dressed and ready after the flight to Salt Lake City touched down; temperatures also hovered near freezing, even at the start of April. So, instead of shivering in a party dress, I packed my black pants, a cashmere sweater, and Manolo Blahnik heels that I could layer with crew socks.

The pants didn't wrinkle or crease in my weekender bag, while the hem just barely skimmed the ground with my 75mm heels. I felt as good wearing these in front of work peers as I did at home by myself. When the night ended, I almost didn't want to take them off.

The next morning, I hopped on the plane back home wearing—what else?—the navy crepe pants with a rugby shirt and my Sézane trench coat.

On another work trip, I had a formal dinner and interviews with TV stars—so I chose the satin pants and a low heel. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

One formula has risen to the top of my Jennifer Lawrence outfit inspo pyramid, though. On days when I work from home, La Ligne's navy Colby pants have been my constant companions, paired with an oversized crewneck knit (usually from Anine Bing or Reformation, again) and a pair of Adidas Tokyo sneakers. This combination makes me feel more awake than slipping into a matching sweatsuit, yet it's just as comfortable. Some of J.Law's nonchalant energy must have transferred to me as I wore the same formula through days of writing in my home office and walking my dog. I reached for these pieces without any hesitation, and I didn't need photos to know they looked good.

I've now learned something else about Jennifer Lawrence through my outfit experiment: She really does have the best taste in pants.