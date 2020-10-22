The Top Fall 2021 Trends to Know and Buy

You'll fall head over heels.

fall '21 trends
(Image credit: Courtesy)
Sara Holzman

By

Rebounding from a year full of loungewear, we’ve tuned into the fall 2021 collections—the third official (and possibly the last) fashion week, set in the virtual world—to pore over the trends for fashion's favorite season. Some of the usual suspects are back (we're looking at you, denim), but fierce leopard coats, luxe laces, and sultry blush tones are just some of the fall trends you can start getting amped up about right now.

1/109
Vested Interest

Vested Interest

This preppy classic has peppered the runways in seasons past—but this year, sweater vests are casting an even wider net. There were deconstructed versions at 3.1 Phillip Lim (shown left), layering MVPs at Staud, and perfectly oversized iterations at Apiece Apart.

2/109
Staud

Staud

3/109
Apiece Apart

Apiece Apart

15/109
Denim Darlings

Denim Darlings

This season, designers are styling their denim pieces from head to toe. A full Canadian tuxedo, boot included, walked the runways at Victoria Beckham (shown left), while Alberta Ferretti opted for a relaxed denim 'fit in a worn blue jean hue.

16/109
Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti

17/109
Dirty Pineapple

Dirty Pineapple

26/109
Made You Blush

Made You Blush

Pretty pink hues took over soft satin separates at Fendi (shown left), adorned puffers as evening attire at Nanushka, and found a home on blush-toned baby doll dresses at Self Portrait.

27/109
Nanushka

Nanushka

28/109
Self Portrait

Self Portrait

38/109
More or Lace

More or Lace

Delicate fabrics are on the mind again, bolstered by lace waist bands at Gabriela Hearst (shown left), lace button-down dresses at DSquared, and intricate head-to-toe lace silhouettes at Valentino.

39/109
DSquared

DSquared

40/109
Valentino

Valentino

48/109
Big Knit Energy

Big Knit Energy

Dramatic knits satisfied the need for a warm hug at Khaite, got the layered treatment at The Row (shown left), and juxtaposed floor-grazing trousers at JW Anderson.

49/109
JW Anderson

JW Anderson

50/109
Khaite

Khaite

61/109
Fringe Benefits

Fringe Benefits

Fringe lovers can rejoice in yet another season of hemlines and embroideries. Fringe-flecked diamonds covered leather coats at Nanushka (shown left), balanced out sleeves at Proenza Schouler, and made their mark on sweater dresses at Salvatore Ferragamo.

62/109
Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler

63/109
Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo

76/109
Miami Vice

Miami Vice

Some of fall's fashion codes are–in one word—fun. Whimsical flamingo motifs spread their wings over ruched mini dresses at Moschino (shown left), oversized shoulders sauntered down the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana, and '80s-inspired sportswear pieces lit up the runways at Armani.

77/109
Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

78/109
Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani

86/109
Everyday Opulence

Everyday Opulence

Shimmering sequin coats reigned king at Prada's runway (shown left). At Valentino, oversized sequin sweaters juxtaposed flared mini skirts. At Imitation of Christ, sparkly crop tops felt celebratory, yet wearable.

87/109
Valentino

Valentino

88/109
Imitation of Christ

Imitation of Christ

96/109
Spotted: Leopard Coats

Spotted: Leopard Coats

There's no shortage of wild outerwear pieces on the "cat" walk. The statement coat was styled grunge-esque at R13 (shown left), complemented a full feline ensemble at No.21, and looked utterly polished, when belted, at Etro.

97/109
No. 21

No. 21

98/109

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.