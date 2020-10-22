The Top Fall 2021 Trends to Know and Buy
You'll fall head over heels.
By Sara Holzman
Rebounding from a year full of loungewear, we’ve tuned into the fall 2021 collections—the third official (and possibly the last) fashion week, set in the virtual world—to pore over the trends for fashion's favorite season. Some of the usual suspects are back (we're looking at you, denim), but fierce leopard coats, luxe laces, and sultry blush tones are just some of the fall trends you can start getting amped up about right now.
Vested Interest
This preppy classic has peppered the runways in seasons past—but this year, sweater vests are casting an even wider net. There were deconstructed versions at 3.1 Phillip Lim (shown left), layering MVPs at Staud, and perfectly oversized iterations at Apiece Apart.
Staud
Apiece Apart
Sea Ziggy Crochet Sweater Vest
H&M Melange Sweater Vest
Molly Goddard Striped Sweater Vest
Maje Marshelli Oversized Sleeveless Cardigan
Rowing Blazers Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater Vest
TOAST Crochet Vest
Zimmermann Concert Jacquard Vest
La Fetiche Fair-Isle Sleeveless Sweater
Reformation Collared Sweater Vest
ZARA Soft Feel Sweater Vest
Winston Cable-Knit Sweater Vest
Denim Darlings
This season, designers are styling their denim pieces from head to toe. A full Canadian tuxedo, boot included, walked the runways at Victoria Beckham (shown left), while Alberta Ferretti opted for a relaxed denim 'fit in a worn blue jean hue.
Alberta Ferretti
Dirty Pineapple
MARQUES' ALMEIDA Patchwork Denim Jacket
KING & TUCKFIELD Denim Shirt
STILL HERE Striped Denim Shorts
NILI LOTAN Blake Denim Jacket
A GOLDE Criss-Cross Upsized Jeans
FRAME Denim Jacket
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA Distressed Denim Skirt
L'AGENCE Stretch Denim Jacket
Made You Blush
Pretty pink hues took over soft satin separates at Fendi (shown left), adorned puffers as evening attire at Nanushka, and found a home on blush-toned baby doll dresses at Self Portrait.
Nanushka
Self Portrait
MIGUELINA Isabella Top
Sandro Paris Wool Twinset Cardigan
SELF-PORTRAIT Lace-Trimmed Maxi Dress
MARA HOFFMAN + NET SUSTAIN Moon Top
Zara Knit Midi Dress
FRANKIE SHOP Organic Poplin Shirt
STAUD Wells Midi Dress
Sandro Kimberley Houndstooth Cardigan
Victor Glemaud Wool Wide-Leg Pants
More or Lace
Delicate fabrics are on the mind again, bolstered by lace waist bands at Gabriela Hearst (shown left), lace button-down dresses at DSquared, and intricate head-to-toe lace silhouettes at Valentino.
DSquared
Valentino
Maje Lace Skater Dress
Adam Selman Sport Lace Biker Shorts
Love Shack Fancy Lace Mini A-Line Dress
Jonathan Simkhai Mikaela Lace Trimmed Dress
WAIMARI Almare Recycled Lace and Cotton Midi Dress
Rails Mona Lace Inset Blouse
REDValentino Lace Hem Turtleneck Sweater
Big Knit Energy
Dramatic knits satisfied the need for a warm hug at Khaite, got the layered treatment at The Row (shown left), and juxtaposed floor-grazing trousers at JW Anderson.
JW Anderson
Khaite
& Other Stories Oversized Alpaca Blend Turtleneck Knit Sweater
Wol Hide Handknit Cloud Pullover
ZARA Cable Knit Sweater
Lou Lou Studio Popcorn Sweater
Sportmax Ode Cable-Knit Cardigan
Minnie Rose Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
Nadaam Open Cable Wool-Cashmere Crewneck Pullover
Nanushka Oversized Cable Knit Sweater
Veronica Beard Asita Open Knit Sweater
H&M Collared Rib-knit Sweater
Fringe Benefits
Fringe lovers can rejoice in yet another season of hemlines and embroideries. Fringe-flecked diamonds covered leather coats at Nanushka (shown left), balanced out sleeves at Proenza Schouler, and made their mark on sweater dresses at Salvatore Ferragamo.
Proenza Schouler
Salvatore Ferragamo
Sandro Paris Fringe-Trim T-shirt
ZARA Houndstooth Shirt Jacket
Etro Striped Midi Skirt
St John Knits Maxi Fringe Skirt
Dion Lee Strapless Tassel-Trim Top
Alice & Olivia Fringe Off-The-Shoulder Pull-Over
Johanna Ortiz Pima Cotton Jacquard Skirt
Mother Belted Fringe Cardigan
Just Bee Queen Charlie Fringed Mini Skirt
Cinq à Sept Dani Crepe Blazer
No Pise La Grama Libelula Fringe Skirt
Jonathan Simkhai Josephine Knotted Turtleneck Top
Miami Vice
Some of fall's fashion codes are–in one word—fun. Whimsical flamingo motifs spread their wings over ruched mini dresses at Moschino (shown left), oversized shoulders sauntered down the catwalk at Dolce & Gabbana, and '80s-inspired sportswear pieces lit up the runways at Armani.
Dolce & Gabbana
Emporio Armani
GOLDSIGN Gelsey Bodysuit
Isabel Marant Jasmine Georgette Mini Dress
COACH Souvenir Jacket
CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS Color-Block Ribbed-Neck Sweater
Rowing Blazers Colorblock Windbreaker
MOLLY GODDARD Bow Dress
Generation Love Millie Vegan Leather Blazer
Everyday Opulence
Shimmering sequin coats reigned king at Prada's runway (shown left). At Valentino, oversized sequin sweaters juxtaposed flared mini skirts. At Imitation of Christ, sparkly crop tops felt celebratory, yet wearable.
Valentino
Imitation of Christ
Alice + Olivia Frenchie Sequined Top
Sem Sem Sequin Pants
Maje Sequin Striped Knitted Sweater
Zara Sequin Midi Dress
Farm Rio Rainbow Stripe Sequin Sweater
Zara Floral Sequin Dress
ROTATE BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Sequined Midi Dress
Spotted: Leopard Coats
There's no shortage of wild outerwear pieces on the "cat" walk. The statement coat was styled grunge-esque at R13 (shown left), complemented a full feline ensemble at No.21, and looked utterly polished, when belted, at Etro.
No. 21
GANNI Linen Canvas Coat
BA&SH Leopard Trench Coat
R13 Hunting Leopard Print Shearling-Lined Jacket
Free People Chloe Leopard Duster
Bottega Veneta Leopard Jacquard Coat
A.P.C. Leopard Print Wool Coat
Rosetta Getty Leopard Print Trench Coat
Rag & Bone Leopard Print Faux Shearling Coat
P.A.R.O.S.H. Leopard Print Single Breasted Coat
NILI LOTAN Leopard Print Coat
Palm Angels Leopard Coat
