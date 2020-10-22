Rebounding from a year full of loungewear, we’ve tuned into the fall 2021 collections—the third official (and possibly the last) fashion week, set in the virtual world—to pore over the trends for fashion's favorite season. Some of the usual suspects are back (we're looking at you, denim), but fierce leopard coats, luxe laces, and sultry blush tones are just some of the fall trends you can start getting amped up about right now.