Half the battle of any workout is getting to the gym, but I've found that putting on cute workout clothes from Alo Yoga makes a world of difference. The range has found fans in Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, among dozens of other A-listers. Now, I'm growing my collection of celebrity-approved leggings during its annual Aloversary Sale.

The activewear brand's discounts kicked off on April 28 and offer shoppers 30 percent off sitewide. Highlights include Hailey Bieber's go-to Airlift leggings, several of Kendall Jenner's chic yoga workout sets, and Kaia Gerber-approved sweatpants. It should go without saying that this is a must-shop event—it's actually never been easier to shop your favorite A-lister's closets for less.

Hailey Bieber is one of many A-listers who counts themselves a fan of Alo's Airlift leggings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've dug through Alo's entire site to find all the A-list-approved gear worth investing in, often for under $100. There's no telling when this sale will end, and pieces were selling out as I wrote this story. Don't wait to snatch the sports bra or yoga pants that catch your eye.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Leggings (Were $128) $89 at Alo Yoga You'll find these buttery soft leggings in plenty of celebs' closets, including Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio—the list goes on and on. Bella Hadid's French girl-inspired outfit is proof that they pair with anything and everything, too.

Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings (Were $128) $89 at Alo Yoga Leggings with a shorter leg length are ideal for petite frames or those who prefer a look that hits above the ankle. Rest assured, they're just as sculpting and lifting as the originals.

Alo Yoga 5" Airlift Energy Shorts (Were $88) $61 at Alo Yoga Warmer weather calls for shorter silhouettes, and the five-inch hem on these Hailey Bieber-approved shorts is perfect for sweaty workouts.

Alo Yoga Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants (Were $128) $89 at Alo Yoga These are Kaia Gerber's favorite sweatpants, and I'll be following the model's lead and pairing them with an earring stack and cool white sneakers.

Alo Yoga Seamless Delight High Neck Bra (Was $68) $47 at Alo Yoga Kendall Jenner paired this high-neck sports bra with trendy capri pants and The Row ballet flats for a very 2025 take on the workout set.

Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris (Were $88) $61 at Alo Yoga Whether you style these with ballet flats a lá Kendall Jenner or trendy new sneakers, you'll still feel like a real fashion girl.

Alo Yoga Accolade 1/4 Zip Pullover (Was $138) $96 at Alo Yoga Jessica Alba has been photographed in this pullover, and I get its appeal. It's ultra cozy, yet elevated.

Alo Yoga Splendor Bra (Was $58) $40 at Alo Yoga Kylie Jenner fans will likely recognize this bra from the star's Instagram. It's described as the "comfiest bra ever," and I would agree.

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpants (Were $128) $89 at Alo Yoga I'm sitting in my Alo Accolade loungewear set as I type this, and I could not be any comfier. They have the kind of look that reads laidback, but not slouchy. Just be sure to size down if you want a more true-to-size fit.

Alo Yoga Accolade Crew Neck Pullover (Was $128) $89 at Alo Yoga The matching sweatshirt is just as necessary a purchase. The boxy fit is everything I could want in a sweatshirt, and the fleece is as cozy as can be. Don't mind me if I pick up one or two other shades.

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra (Was $68) $47 at Alo Yoga This lightly supportive sports bra will take you from Pilates to brunch with ease. The crisscross straps allow you to customize your fit for your preferred amount of lift, too.

Alo Yoga Wild Thing Bra (Was $78) $54 at Alo Yoga With its longer hem and cute ruching, this is a stylish sports bra you'll love wearing out and about.

Alo Yoga Match Point Shorts (Were $68) $47 at Alo Yoga Calling all marathon runners: these shorts will be your go-to for achieving your personal best records. They're made from a breezy, lightweight material and feature built-in briefs so you're at the top of your game.

Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Favorite Bra Tank (Was $78) $54 at Alo Yoga Think of this as a tank top and sports bra in one. It's made from a buttery-soft seamless material, so you can play all day in it without any pinching or tugging.

Alo Yoga Grand Slam Tennis Skirt (Was $88) $61 at Alo Yoga This pleated tennis skirt is the piece I'm eyeing for my next pickleball match.

Alo Yoga Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Leggings (Were $138) $96 at Alo Yoga A ribbed waistband and contoured detailing elevate these street-worthy leggings to the next level.

Alo Yoga Airbrush Streamlined Dress (Was $128) $89 at Alo Yoga While this dress was made technically for the tennis court, it's too cute not to wear elsewhere.

Alo Yoga Sweet Escape Zip Up Hoodie (Was $108) $75 at Alo Yoga This cropped hoodie, by the way, is another favorite of the Jenner family.