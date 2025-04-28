Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Wear Alo's Pieces on Repeat—Now They’re Under $100

They're sure to sell out during Alo's annual Aloversary sale.

Photo collage of bella hadid, kendall jenner, hailey bieber, and gigi hadid wearing alo yoga leggings
(Image credit: Getty Images/Backgrid)
Half the battle of any workout is getting to the gym, but I've found that putting on cute workout clothes from Alo Yoga makes a world of difference. The range has found fans in Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, among dozens of other A-listers. Now, I'm growing my collection of celebrity-approved leggings during its annual Aloversary Sale.

The activewear brand's discounts kicked off on April 28 and offer shoppers 30 percent off sitewide. Highlights include Hailey Bieber's go-to Airlift leggings, several of Kendall Jenner's chic yoga workout sets, and Kaia Gerber-approved sweatpants. It should go without saying that this is a must-shop event—it's actually never been easier to shop your favorite A-lister's closets for less.

I've dug through Alo's entire site to find all the A-list-approved gear worth investing in, often for under $100. There's no telling when this sale will end, and pieces were selling out as I wrote this story. Don't wait to snatch the sports bra or yoga pants that catch your eye.

Alo Yoga, High-Waist Airlift Leggings - Black (Were $128)

Alo Yoga
High-Waist Airlift Leggings (Were $128)

You'll find these buttery soft leggings in plenty of celebs' closets, including Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio—the list goes on and on. Bella Hadid's French girl-inspired outfit is proof that they pair with anything and everything, too.

Alo Yoga , 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings (Were $128)

Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings (Were $128)

Leggings with a shorter leg length are ideal for petite frames or those who prefer a look that hits above the ankle. Rest assured, they're just as sculpting and lifting as the originals.

Alo Yoga, 5" Airlift Energy Shorts (Were $88)

Alo Yoga
5" Airlift Energy Shorts (Were $88)

Warmer weather calls for shorter silhouettes, and the five-inch hem on these Hailey Bieber-approved shorts is perfect for sweaty workouts.

Alo Yoga , Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants (Were $128)

Alo Yoga
Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpants (Were $128)

These are Kaia Gerber's favorite sweatpants, and I'll be following the model's lead and pairing them with an earring stack and cool white sneakers.

Alo Yoga, Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings (Were $128)

Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings (Were $128)

Hailey Bieber wore these yoga pants with kitten heels and a leather jacket, so naturally, I'll be doing the same.

Alo Yoga , Seamless Delight High Neck Bra (Was $68)

Alo Yoga
Seamless Delight High Neck Bra (Was $68)

Kendall Jenner paired this high-neck sports bra with trendy capri pants and The Row ballet flats for a very 2025 take on the workout set.

Alo Yoga, Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris (Were $88)

Alo Yoga
Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris (Were $88)

Whether you style these with ballet flats a lá Kendall Jenner or trendy new sneakers, you'll still feel like a real fashion girl.

Alo Yoga, Accolade 1/4 Zip Pullover

Alo Yoga
Accolade 1/4 Zip Pullover (Was $138)

Jessica Alba has been photographed in this pullover, and I get its appeal. It's ultra cozy, yet elevated.

Alo Yoga, Splendor Bra

Alo Yoga
Splendor Bra (Was $58)

Kylie Jenner fans will likely recognize this bra from the star's Instagram. It's described as the "comfiest bra ever," and I would agree.

Alo Yoga, Accolade Sweatpants

Alo Yoga
Accolade Sweatpants (Were $128)

I'm sitting in my Alo Accolade loungewear set as I type this, and I could not be any comfier. They have the kind of look that reads laidback, but not slouchy. Just be sure to size down if you want a more true-to-size fit.

Alo Yoga, Accolade Crew Neck Pullover (Was $128)

Alo Yoga
Accolade Crew Neck Pullover (Was $128)

The matching sweatshirt is just as necessary a purchase. The boxy fit is everything I could want in a sweatshirt, and the fleece is as cozy as can be. Don't mind me if I pick up one or two other shades.

Alo Yoga, Airlift Intrigue Bra (Was $68)

Alo Yoga
Airlift Intrigue Bra (Was $68)

This lightly supportive sports bra will take you from Pilates to brunch with ease. The crisscross straps allow you to customize your fit for your preferred amount of lift, too.

Alo Yoga, Wild Thing Bra - Black
Alo Yoga
Wild Thing Bra (Was $78)

With its longer hem and cute ruching, this is a stylish sports bra you'll love wearing out and about.

Alo Yoga, Match Point Shorts (Were $68)

Alo Yoga
Match Point Shorts (Were $68)

Calling all marathon runners: these shorts will be your go-to for achieving your personal best records. They're made from a breezy, lightweight material and feature built-in briefs so you're at the top of your game.

Alo Yoga, Seamless Ribbed Favorite Bra Tank (Was $78)

Alo Yoga
Seamless Ribbed Favorite Bra Tank (Was $78)

Think of this as a tank top and sports bra in one. It's made from a buttery-soft seamless material, so you can play all day in it without any pinching or tugging.

Alo Yoga, Grand Slam Tennis Skirt (Was $88)

Alo Yoga
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt (Was $88)

This pleated tennis skirt is the piece I'm eyeing for my next pickleball match.

Alo Yoga, Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Leggings (Were $138)

Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Leggings (Were $138)

A ribbed waistband and contoured detailing elevate these street-worthy leggings to the next level.

Alo Yoga, Airbrush Streamlined Dress (Was $128)

Alo Yoga
Airbrush Streamlined Dress (Was $128)

While this dress was made technically for the tennis court, it's too cute not to wear elsewhere.

Alo Yoga, Sweet Escape Zip Up Hoodie (Was $108)

Alo Yoga
Sweet Escape Zip Up Hoodie (Was $108)

This cropped hoodie, by the way, is another favorite of the Jenner family.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

