The Black Capri Leggings Trend Finally Won Me Over, Thanks to Hailey Bieber's Luxury Take

She's convinced me to finally test the trend.

Hailey Bieber wearing black capri leggings with a khaki trench coat and white t-shirt
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

I've had a year to adjust to the black capri leggings trend, yet I still haven't tried it. The more designers from Ferragamo and Rotate to Tory Burch and Coperni pushed pedal pushers on their runways, the more I resisted. I couldn't shake the associations with the early 2000s and recession fashion, even when mood boards displayed references like Brigette Bardot and Audrey Hepburn. Then came Hailey Bieber's outfit for a trip to Sushi Park on April 17—and the evidence that I shouldn't hold out on capri leggings after all.

The Rhode Skin founder built an outfit around her knee-grazing pants that made them a lot less intimidating and entirely modern. Bieber swapped her previous night's bubble hem coat-dress for a sweeping khaki trench by Mango. Underneath, she added a pair of high-rise, black capri leggings with a split hem and a white T-shirt. Her go-to To-Go tote by The Row was nowhere in sight, replaced by a shoulder bag with wider straps. She also swapped her Coachella belt buckle flip-flops for strappy sandal kitten heels.

Hailey Bieber walking to her car wearing a trench coat and kitten heel sandals

On her April 17 trip to Sushi Park, Hailey Bieber styled black capri leggings with a billowing trench coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Bette Super Slim Capri Pants
Free People
Bette Super Slim Capri Pants

MANGO, Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

MANGO
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

Dani Michelle, Bieber's longtime stylist, hasn't revealed which brand made Bieber's capri leggings at press time. (Nor had she shared the other pieces.) I didn't need an exact shopping list to see how the duo made capris look so much more appealing—and dare I say, easy to wear.

Hailey Bieber has always been a proud supporter of understated leather accessories, clean lines, and neutral tones. Here, they work together to balance the knee-jerk, "Is it 2007 again?" reactions capri pants like hers can earn. The delicate sandal heels complement the capris' more retro side; the oversize trench coat and large black tote bag give the look some welcome weight. Minus the capri leggings I don't own (yet), I can build this entire outfit with pieces I already have.

Hailey Bieber walking into Sushi Park wearing the capri pants trend with a trench

The Rhode skin founder made the pants feel elevated with strappy kitten heels, a black shoulder bag, and a white baby tee.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Short Sleeve Baby Tee Cropped Cotton and Modal-Blend Jersey T-Shirt
ÉTERNE
Short Sleeve Baby Tee

Hugo in Black Embossed Croc - 35
Emme Parsons
Hugo in Black Embossed Croc

Hailey Bieber is my personal tipping point for revisiting black capri leggings, but she's not the first to cement its trend status. Her close pal Bella Hadid has been leading the capri revival charge since last spring, when she alternated between runway capris by Ferragamo and an athletic style by TankAir. The Orêbella founder also teamed hers with kitten heels and a black tote bag—though her styling was slightly more avant-garde, with a skintight black jacket one day and a ruffled white Guizio top the next. (Those are pieces I don't quite own yet.)

Bella Hadid in New York City wearing capri leggings

Bella Hadid was one of black capri leggings' earliest fans, wearing them at least twice in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Countless runway collections and offhand street style moments have advocated for black capri leggings' rebrand, too. Reporting from Copenhagen Fashion Week last summer, I saw dozens of show-goers pairing their cropped pants with oversize button-ups and Cecilie Bahnsen-esque taffeta tops. Back in New York City, the bottoms are a frequent companion to Adidas Tokyo sneakers and laid-back jackets. But it's Hailey Bieber's minimal outfit for a night in Los Angeles that won over my spring outfit strategy. So I've already gone ahead and shopped out pairs for everyone to embrace the black capri leggings trend, ahead.

Shop the Black Capri Leggings Trend

卡普里裤
SNDYS
Capri Pants

The Carrie Capri
FAVORITE DAUGHTER
The Carrie Capri

a model wearing a pair of high rise black capri leggings
Athleta
Salutation Stash High Rise Capri

Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

Kimchi Blue Ellie High Rise Stretch Capri Pant
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Ellie High Rise Stretch Capri Pant

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸