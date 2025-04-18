The Black Capri Leggings Trend Finally Won Me Over, Thanks to Hailey Bieber's Luxury Take
She's convinced me to finally test the trend.
I've had a year to adjust to the black capri leggings trend, yet I still haven't tried it. The more designers from Ferragamo and Rotate to Tory Burch and Coperni pushed pedal pushers on their runways, the more I resisted. I couldn't shake the associations with the early 2000s and recession fashion, even when mood boards displayed references like Brigette Bardot and Audrey Hepburn. Then came Hailey Bieber's outfit for a trip to Sushi Park on April 17—and the evidence that I shouldn't hold out on capri leggings after all.
The Rhode Skin founder built an outfit around her knee-grazing pants that made them a lot less intimidating and entirely modern. Bieber swapped her previous night's bubble hem coat-dress for a sweeping khaki trench by Mango. Underneath, she added a pair of high-rise, black capri leggings with a split hem and a white T-shirt. Her go-to To-Go tote by The Row was nowhere in sight, replaced by a shoulder bag with wider straps. She also swapped her Coachella belt buckle flip-flops for strappy sandal kitten heels.
Dani Michelle, Bieber's longtime stylist, hasn't revealed which brand made Bieber's capri leggings at press time. (Nor had she shared the other pieces.) I didn't need an exact shopping list to see how the duo made capris look so much more appealing—and dare I say, easy to wear.
Hailey Bieber has always been a proud supporter of understated leather accessories, clean lines, and neutral tones. Here, they work together to balance the knee-jerk, "Is it 2007 again?" reactions capri pants like hers can earn. The delicate sandal heels complement the capris' more retro side; the oversize trench coat and large black tote bag give the look some welcome weight. Minus the capri leggings I don't own (yet), I can build this entire outfit with pieces I already have.
Hailey Bieber is my personal tipping point for revisiting black capri leggings, but she's not the first to cement its trend status. Her close pal Bella Hadid has been leading the capri revival charge since last spring, when she alternated between runway capris by Ferragamo and an athletic style by TankAir. The Orêbella founder also teamed hers with kitten heels and a black tote bag—though her styling was slightly more avant-garde, with a skintight black jacket one day and a ruffled white Guizio top the next. (Those are pieces I don't quite own yet.)
Countless runway collections and offhand street style moments have advocated for black capri leggings' rebrand, too. Reporting from Copenhagen Fashion Week last summer, I saw dozens of show-goers pairing their cropped pants with oversize button-ups and Cecilie Bahnsen-esque taffeta tops. Back in New York City, the bottoms are a frequent companion to Adidas Tokyo sneakers and laid-back jackets. But it's Hailey Bieber's minimal outfit for a night in Los Angeles that won over my spring outfit strategy. So I've already gone ahead and shopped out pairs for everyone to embrace the black capri leggings trend, ahead.
Shop the Black Capri Leggings Trend
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
We Found Hollywood's Favorite Alternative to the Slim Sneaker Trend
Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson are both obsessed.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Chanel 25 Has More Range Than Any Other It-Bag
No other style has such a broad—and famous—fan base.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Let's Go, PPG, Fans! A New Peacock Series Starring the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Cast Is Coming Soon
We're already clearing our summer schedules for 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa.'
By Quinci LeGardye
-
The Chanel 25 Bag Has the Most Range of Any 2025 It-Item
No other style has such a broad—and famous—fan base.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Jennifer Lawrence Curated My Dream Sneaker Collection Without Even Trying
If she wears a pair, I'm buying it.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Sarah Catherine Hook Tests a Preppy, Celebrity-Adored Styling Hack in Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 Front Row
Piper, yes!
By Halie LeSavage
-
Tory Burch's Reva Ballet Flats Are Officially Back at Last
The medallion-topped shoes are back, but not how you remember them.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Hailey Bieber Styles a Cropped Espresso Trench Coat as a Bubble Hem Mini Dress
She's a styling genius.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lopez's Under-$150 Free People Pants Are the Least Shocking Part of Her Viral TikTok Cameo
But not for the reasons you'd expect.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Hailey Bieber Designs Her "Favorite Jacket" for Justin Bieber's Skylrk Brand
It's a piece for husband Justin Bieber's new brand.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sienna Miller and I Both Own Sézane's Viral Trench Coat in Two Colors
This Sézane jacket is a true masterpiece.
By Halie LeSavage