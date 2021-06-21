10 Clutch Bags You'll Fall in Love With
Trust us.
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Who said clutches were just for the evening? Not Lauren Hutton, who so famously tucked a Bottega Veneta number under her arm in the classic film American Gigolo. We've been aiming to recreate her effortlessly chic look since 1980. Now, we're not endorsing the clutch as the most functional option for an all-day outing, but we can attest that their good looks have endured over the years. Practical? Maybe. Timeless? Absolutely. Seen in leather, straw and fabric, check out our favorite clutches that can take you from day to night without feeling fussy or out of place.
Cuyana Hexagon Clutch
This super structural clutch is great for the office and post-work drinks. We love it in this creamy white shade.
Fendi Beige Cotton-Crochet Pochette
This woven slouchy clutch is the day-to-night vacation bag that will never go out of style.
Nisolo Luisa Clutch Black
This super chic leather envelope clutch is a minimalist must-have no matter your personal style.
Tree Fairfax Woven Clutch
This heavy-woven leather clutch is big enough to carry all of your all-day essentials without looking super stuffed. Prepare to be obsessed.
Sarah's Bag Flowers Canvas Classic Clutch Bag
An old school carpet-style bag is great for day in a punchy floral that will go with literally everything.
Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Cloud Clutch
This heavenly clutch is another handbag hit from cult-favorite Mansur Gavriel.
Murmali Delta Handcrafted Cork Vegan Large Clutch Pouch Natural
Not only is a cork a neutral summer material to wear with everything in your wardrobe, it's also vegan and a sustainable alternative to leather.
Clare V. Stripe Woven Leather Clutch
This punchy striped clutch will be the go-to bag you'll reach for all summer long.
-
The Royal Family Could “Boycott” the BBC Over a New Documentary
The two-part film will reportedly cover the relationship between Prince Harry, Prince William and the media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Charles Could Decommission Kensington Palace and Rent It Out, Say Sources
It’s all part of his plan for a “slimmed down” monarchy.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Paid Meghan Markle a Subtle Compliment
Florence St. George, who dated Prince Harry in 2011, said the spotlight was “terrifying.”
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla •