Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Who said clutches were just for the evening? Not Lauren Hutton, who so famously tucked a Bottega Veneta number under her arm in the classic film American Gigolo. We've been aiming to recreate her effortlessly chic look since 1980. Now, we're not endorsing the clutch as the most functional option for an all-day outing, but we can attest that their good looks have endured over the years. Practical? Maybe. Timeless? Absolutely. Seen in leather, straw and fabric, check out our favorite clutches that can take you from day to night without feeling fussy or out of place.

Cuyana Hexagon Clutch $175.00 at cuyana.com This super structural clutch is great for the office and post-work drinks. We love it in this creamy white shade.

Fendi Beige Cotton-Crochet Pochette $3890.00 at fendi.com This woven slouchy clutch is the day-to-night vacation bag that will never go out of style.

Nisolo Luisa Clutch Black $50.00 at ourcommonplace.co This super chic leather envelope clutch is a minimalist must-have no matter your personal style.

Kayu Jane Rattan Clutch Bag $245.00 at kayudesign.com This adorable seashell-shaped clutch is perfect for a day at the pool.

Tree Fairfax Woven Clutch $150.00 at treefairfax.com This heavy-woven leather clutch is big enough to carry all of your all-day essentials without looking super stuffed. Prepare to be obsessed.

Sarah's Bag Flowers Canvas Classic Clutch Bag $230.00 at maison-de-mode.com An old school carpet-style bag is great for day in a punchy floral that will go with literally everything.

Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Cloud Clutch $595.00 at shopbop.com This heavenly clutch is another handbag hit from cult-favorite Mansur Gavriel.

Murmali Delta Handcrafted Cork Vegan Large Clutch Pouch Natural $140.00 at immaculatevegan.com Not only is a cork a neutral summer material to wear with everything in your wardrobe, it's also vegan and a sustainable alternative to leather.

Clare V. Stripe Woven Leather Clutch $265.00 at nordstrom.com This punchy striped clutch will be the go-to bag you'll reach for all summer long.