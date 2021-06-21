10 Clutch Bags You'll Fall in Love With

Trust us.

(Image credit: Diego Armando Mendoza)
Katie Attardo

By

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

Who said clutches were just for the evening? Not Lauren Hutton, who so famously tucked a Bottega Veneta number under her arm in the classic film American Gigolo. We've been aiming to recreate her effortlessly chic look since 1980. Now, we're not endorsing the clutch as the most functional option for an all-day outing, but we can attest that their good looks have endured over the years. Practical? Maybe. Timeless? Absolutely. Seen in leather, straw and fabric, check out our favorite clutches that can take you from day to night without feeling fussy or out of place.

Cuyana Hexagon Clutch

This super structural clutch is great for the office and post-work drinks. We love it in this creamy white shade.

Fendi Beige Cotton-Crochet Pochette

This woven slouchy clutch is the day-to-night vacation bag that will never go out of style.

Nisolo Luisa Clutch Black

This super chic leather envelope clutch is a minimalist must-have no matter your personal style.

Kayu Jane Rattan Clutch Bag

This adorable seashell-shaped clutch is perfect for a day at the pool.

Tree Fairfax Woven Clutch

This heavy-woven leather clutch is big enough to carry all of your all-day essentials without looking super stuffed. Prepare to be obsessed.

Sarah's Bag Flowers Canvas Classic Clutch Bag

An old school carpet-style bag is great for day in a punchy floral that will go with literally everything.

Mansur Gavriel Mansur Gavriel Cloud Clutch

This heavenly clutch is another handbag hit from cult-favorite Mansur Gavriel.

Murmali Delta Handcrafted Cork Vegan Large Clutch Pouch Natural

Not only is a cork a neutral summer material to wear with everything in your wardrobe, it's also vegan and a sustainable alternative to leather.

Clare V. Stripe Woven Leather Clutch

This punchy striped clutch will be the go-to bag you'll reach for all summer long.

Bottega Veneta The Pouch Large Gathered Leather Clutch

This one might look a little different than the one Lauren Hutton wears in American Gigilo, but Bottega Veneta is the authority on the day clutch. This 2021 version is the It-bag of the summer.

