Hailey Bieber doesn't follow color trends, she decides them. According to the model, butter yellow was so three months ago. On July 2, she offered—no, proclaimed—lemon yellow as an alternative for the former food fad. But at the end of the day, she still wore all-black attire.

Mere hours after she revealed her next Rhode peptide lip treatment shade, "Lemontini," Bieber celebrated at West Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park with her close friend, Camille Morrone. The Rhode founder's look felt especially '90s-coded, starting with a semi-sheer lace blouse. The bottom-half was sheer, contrary to its opaque sweetheart neckline. She layered a matching leather blazer on top, also in black.

Bieber's monochrome motif continued onto her bottoms: pleated trousers in a high-waisted silhouette. Strappy flip-flops (her signature shoe of the summer) peeked out from underneath the elongated hems.

Hailey Bieber ditched lemon yellow for all-black attire. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Not even a splash of lemon was included in Bieber's outfit, but her reimagined peptide treatment was likely stowed in her tote. Once again, the A-lister carried Toteme's Bucket; a staple of the Fall 2024 collection. (It was black, of course.) The cinched $1,340 carry-all tapped into the belt bag trend with a sleek leather outer and silver hardware. Bieber has toted it nonstop since mid-June, from New York City to L.A. and every off-duty outing in between.

Sure, lemon yellow is leading the lip treatment's marketing campaign, but Bieber isn't going method dressing mode just yet. Yesterday, the It girl dropped imagery from the official "Lemontini" photoshoot, which captured the sunshiney peptide tube front and center. Lensed by Dudi Hasson, Bieber styled an itty-bitty bikini in—you guessed it—black. There's a chance she doesn't want to outshine the new product, but I'd love to see her in the summery shade this season.

For her next night out, I'm manifesting a head-to-toe lemon look. In the meantime, join me in shopping the dark designs below, because unlike butter yellow, black will never "play out."

