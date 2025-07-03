Jennifer Garner Looks Nantucket-Ready in the Boat Shoe Trend

She delivered a master class in the fisherman aesthetic.

Jennifer Garner pulled off the boat shoe trend on the set of &#039;Five Star Weekend&#039; in LA
If you read Marie Claire's latest swimwear trend report, you probably picked up on a common thread: nostalgia. A day at the beach in 2025 will actually transport you back to 2000, because the swim shorts, Burberry bikinis, and boat shoes of yesteryear have washed ashore.

Luckily, you don't have to book a beach vacation to partake in this summer's staples. On July 2, Jennifer Garner pulled off bring-your-boat-shoes-to-work day on the set of The Five Star Weekend, the TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel. The book follows five friends on a summer getaway to Nantucket, so it's only right that Garner channeled the fisherman aesthetic from head to toe, starting with brown boat shoes.

The 13 Going On 30 actor's pair had all the makings of classic canvas slip-ons, including rubber soles and leather laces on each upper. The sidewalls were intertwined with the same laces, which mimicked ropes on a boat.

Jennifer Garner wore brown boat shoes with khaki trousers and a blue cable-knit sweater

Jennifer Garner pulled off the boat shoe revival on the set of The Five Star Weekend.

Garner's nautical homage didn't stop there. The Golden Globe Award winner looked ship-ready in barrel-leg khakis. She rolled up each hem to reveal her boat shoes. Then, she popped on a navy blue cable-knit sweater, a heritage piece associated with weekends on Cape Cod and English country style alike.

Quince, 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cable Sweater
Quince
100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cable Sweater

Gap, High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans
Gap
High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans

While the show won't premiere for months, the costumes suggest The Five Star Weekend will be a crash course in channeling maritime attire. It's accurate to the series' location and the latest fashion week runways. Boat shoes like Jennifer Garner's flooded the Spring 2024 and 2025 collections. On the Miu Miu runway, models wore boat shoes in leather and suede with drawstring hot pants and windbreaker jackets.

A model wore boat shoes on the Miu Miu Spring 2024 runway

A model wore boat shoes on the Miu Miu Spring 2024 runway.

On the Spring 2025 circuit, they reappeared on Loewe's catwalk alongside more eccentric takes on fisherman fashion. The white-and-navy slides even peeked out from underneath tuxedo trousers.

Traditionalist takes had their moment in the sun, too. Sperry, one of the boat shoe trend's originators, collaborated with brands from Collina Strada to Artizia. The latter team-up sold out so quickly, it's due for a second restock later this summer.

A model wore boat shoes on the Loewe Spring 2025 runway

A model wore boat shoes on the Loewe Spring 2025 runway.

While it's certainly welcome, you don't need a yacht club membership to give boat shoes a go. Dip a toe in with styles worthy of a visit to Jennifer Garner's Nantucket set, ahead.

Shop Boat Shoes Inspired by Jennifer Garner

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Ao1eye_wm
Sperry
Authentic Original 1 Eye Boat Shoe

Stuart Weitzman, Tinsley Moccasin
Stuart Weitzman
Tinsley Moccasin

MANGO, Suede Boat Shoes With Laces - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Suede Boat Shoes With Laces

Jamie Haller the Boat Shoes
Jamie Haller
The Boat Shoes

Kyla Boat Shoe
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe

Canvas and Bleached Leather Boat Shoes
Miu Miu
Canvas and Bleached Leather Boat Shoes

Everlane, The Boat Shoe
Everlane
The Boat Shoe

