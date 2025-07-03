Jennifer Garner Looks Nantucket-Ready in the Boat Shoe Trend

If you read Marie Claire's latest swimwear trend report, you probably picked up on a common thread: nostalgia. A day at the beach in 2025 will actually transport you back to 2000, because the swim shorts, Burberry bikinis, and boat shoes of yesteryear have washed ashore.

Luckily, you don't have to book a beach vacation to partake in this summer's staples. On July 2, Jennifer Garner pulled off bring-your-boat-shoes-to-work day on the set of The Five Star Weekend, the TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling novel. The book follows five friends on a summer getaway to Nantucket, so it's only right that Garner channeled the fisherman aesthetic from head to toe, starting with brown boat shoes.

The 13 Going On 30 actor's pair had all the makings of classic canvas slip-ons, including rubber soles and leather laces on each upper. The sidewalls were intertwined with the same laces, which mimicked ropes on a boat.

Jennifer Garner pulled off the boat shoe revival on the set of The Five Star Weekend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Garner's nautical homage didn't stop there. The Golden Globe Award winner looked ship-ready in barrel-leg khakis. She rolled up each hem to reveal her boat shoes. Then, she popped on a navy blue cable-knit sweater, a heritage piece associated with weekends on Cape Cod and English country style alike.

While the show won't premiere for months, the costumes suggest The Five Star Weekend will be a crash course in channeling maritime attire. It's accurate to the series' location and the latest fashion week runways. Boat shoes like Jennifer Garner's flooded the Spring 2024 and 2025 collections. On the Miu Miu runway, models wore boat shoes in leather and suede with drawstring hot pants and windbreaker jackets.

A model wore boat shoes on the Miu Miu Spring 2024 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

On the Spring 2025 circuit, they reappeared on Loewe's catwalk alongside more eccentric takes on fisherman fashion. The white-and-navy slides even peeked out from underneath tuxedo trousers.

Traditionalist takes had their moment in the sun, too. Sperry, one of the boat shoe trend's originators, collaborated with brands from Collina Strada to Artizia. The latter team-up sold out so quickly, it's due for a second restock later this summer.

A model wore boat shoes on the Loewe Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While it's certainly welcome, you don't need a yacht club membership to give boat shoes a go. Dip a toe in with styles worthy of a visit to Jennifer Garner's Nantucket set, ahead.

Shop Boat Shoes Inspired by Jennifer Garner