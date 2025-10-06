Refresh

Inside the Chanel Front Row A post shared by Nikki Ogunnaike (@nikkiogun) A photo posted by on "Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike is reporting from inside the Chanel show. Her sightings so far? Kendall Jenner, Pedro Pascal, and Julie Louis-Dreyfus. These names are bringing together longtime-Chanel ambassadors with fresh faces—and a reinvigorated energy at the house." —Halie LeSavage

Hints of the New Chanel Look (Image credit: Chanel) "Details on the new Chanel have been slim-to-none ahead of the show. But Blazy did drop some hints with evocative press images on the designer's website. This still calls Gabrielle Chanel to mind, while others riff on classics like the plain white shirt. The vibe I'm getting is stripped-back and sleek." —Halie LeSavage

Penelope Cruz Arrives at Chanel (Image credit: Getty Images) "Another Chanel ambassador has clocked in for duty: Penelope Cruz arrived at the Parisian exhibit hall to support the new Chanel creative in chief's debut. A full-body shot of the Spanish actress's look remains to be seen, but as of now, we have a great close-up glimpse of a quilted black leather bomber jacket (similar but different to fellow attendee and brand ambassador, Margot Robbie's) and one of the most gorgeous blow-outs I've ever seen that I will try (and fail) to recreate with my knock-off Dyson Airwrap." —Emma Childs

Pedro Pascal Arrives at Chanel (Image credit: Getty Images) "One of the most exciting parts of a new creative director making their debut at a big fashion brand is seeing which celebrities show up—because they want to support them, because the designer has a relationship with them (or is simply a fan), because they're being named an ambassador. Tons of celebrities are attached to Chanel, so it's not so surprising to see Tilda Swinton and Margot Robbie there—but what an absolute DELIGHT to spot Pedro Pascal (!) among the arrivals. He hasn't attended many shows historically, nor has he worn the brand (which usually sticks to womenswear), so this is an exciting moment. And, also, we're always excited to see Pedro Pascal anywhere." —Ana Colón

Tilda Swinton Arrives at Chanel (Image credit: Getty Images) "I predicted that Chanel's runway show would feature classic shades of black and white, but I should've also known that guests would dress in the same color palette! Tilda Swinton arrived at the French luxury house's Spring 2026 show in a neutral turtleneck-and-skirt combo. As a brand ambassador for the brand, the actress came dressed to impress. She styled her sophisticated look with a shimmering gold chain necklace, a quilted clutch, and a pair of kitten heels to match. Let's see how many other attendees follow suit!" —Lauren Tappan

Margot Robbie Arrives in Chanel Leather (Image credit: Getty Images) "Luckily for me, being the face of Chanel's No.5 fragrance secured Margot Robbie a spot at the Spring 2026 show. She arrived at the Grand Palais Ephemere almost an hour before creative director Matthieu Blazy's Chanel debut during Paris Fashion Week. Her black, quilted bomber jacket, and matching trousers appeared seemingly simple, however, the Barbie actor was impossible to miss. Minimal angles—though cinematic—haven't revealed her entire look. But trust: When close-ups do drop, I'll ID everything, from her (presumed) double-C earrings to her Chanel by Blazy pumps." —Meguire Hennes

The 'Marie Claire' Team's Chanel Predictions "As a longtime Matthieu-head, I'm so excited to see his take on Chanel. The brand has really been building up anticipation, giving us the tiniest glimpses of his vision through select custom red-carpet moments—like the two looks he created for newly-minted Chanel ambassador Ayo Edebiri for the 2025 Venice Film Festival. What I loved about them was how they referenced some of the silhouettes and materials we associated with the fashion house—the suiting separates, the tweed, the statement buttons—but weren't a copy/paste from the archive. Listen, a vintage Chanel moment on the carpet always hits, but it was cool to get a taste of what from past collections resonates with Blazy and how he sees them in a contemporary context. Same goes for Edebiri's LBD for the NYFF. Chanel is often credited as the brand to popularize the style, so it's a fitting tribute to the brand's origins. The floor-length slip, with a halter neckline and sheer overlay on the chest, felt so modern. (Also, her glam was just so perfect.)" —Ana Colón, interim style director (Image credit: Getty Images) "Matthieu Blazy is the doyen of leather work. (Everybody moved on from the leather tank and trompe l'oeil blue jeans from his Bottega Veneta Fall 2022 debut but I stayed there!) I'm looking forward to seeing what he does with the material now with such a massive archive of Chanel codes to riff off of. What will Blazy's take on quilted leather flap bags look like (based off his Bottega handbags, I'm betting it'll be exquisite, craft-centric, and lucrative)? Will we get optical illusion camellias and pearls made of white leather? Flecked leather tweed? Matthieu, my favorite maestro of textile manipulation, show us what you've got!" —Emma Childs, fashion features editor (Image credit: Launchmetrics) "It’s no surprise to learn that Bruno Pavlovsky, the president of fashion at Chanel, said Matthieu Blazy spent considerable time exploring Chanel’s archives in preparation for his debut runway show. I’m almost positive that Blazy will pay homage to the French luxury house through its signature color palette. I expect to see classic shades of black and white—plus, pretty pastels and pops of red—plastered across tweed sets, mini dresses, and flap bags." —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor (Image credit: Getty Images) "The season of creative director debuts is coming to an end, but not before Matthieu Blazy's Chanel Spring 2026 line takes center stage. Did Paris Fashion Week save the best for last? My gut (and group chats with co-workers) tell me, perhaps. As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style-watcher, I predict the VIP guests will spotlight Blazy's proudest creations, perhaps reimagined Flap Bags, ballet flats, or little black dresses aplenty. (2026 does mark 100 years of Chanel's LBD, which debuted in 1926.) All in all? It'll undeniably be a show to remember, just like Jonathan Anderson's womenswear debut last week." —Meguire Hennes, staff writer