Gracie Abrams Has a Total Princess Moment in a Custom GapStudio Blush Pink Cape Dress

Gracie Abrams is used to performing for huge crowds, having joined Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, and she often does so while wearing vintage gowns and couture. On Saturday, August 10, the "Risk" singer hit the stage at Outside Lands, a music festival held in San Francisco, while wearing a custom GapStudio gown, which featured a cape and was designed by Zac Posen.

GapStudio is Gap's red carpet sister brand, inspired by Zac Posen's custom designs for celebrities, and featuring an affordable selection of curated items. Sharing an Instagram reel of Abrams twirling backstage at the festival, designer Posen wrote, "Fit for the main stage!!" He continued, "@gracieabrams wears a custom GapStudio look for her #OutsideLands performance. Designed by @zacposen. Styled by @jenny.shoo.pumps."

Posen's caption continued, "Cut in a blush pink silk crepe, the gown and cape form a soft, flowing silhouette made to move with Gracie. It's a look imagined in San Francisco. A tribute to Gap Inc's hometown. Created for one of the city's biggest cultural moments."

Gracie Abrams wearing a custom GapStudio by Zac Posen blush pink cape dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@zacposen)

The delicate floor-length gown was constructed from layers and layers of blush pink silk crepe and floated in the air as Abrams spun around. The "Close to You" singer shared the Outside Lands bill with the likes of Doechii and Doja Cat, and her custom GapStudio dress made the perfect statement regarding the importance of Abrams's main stage performance.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams embrace on stage during the final leg of the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April, Abrams reflected on sharing the stage with Swift, and revealed what she learned from joining the superstar on the Eras Tour. "It's like, I really don't have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy, you know what I mean?" the musician told Billboard . "I feel like I learned a lot from [Swift], obviously, but one of the things that I've felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own shit."

While the "That's So True" singer's GapStudio gown isn't available to shop, the Zac Posen-led brand does feature a plethora of chic, elevated dresses.

Abrams's delicate pink silk crepe dress is possible to replicate, with a number of designers leaning into a similar aesthetic this season.