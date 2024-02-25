“Drunk” Pedro Pascal Can’t Believe He Beat ‘Succession’ Stars to Win a SAG Award

Nobody is more surprised about Pedro Pascal's 2024 SAG Award win than Pedro Pascal himself.



On Saturday, Feb. 24, The Mandalorian star won a Screen Actors Gill award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his work in the Last of Us—a shock to Pascal, who was nominated alongside Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.



"This is wrong, for a number of reasons. I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk," Pascal said on stage, SAG Award in hand. "And thank you, HBO for ... geez Louise, I'm making a fool of myself. But thank you so much for this!"

After Pascal thanked many of his co-stars, colleagues, fellow nominees (whose names he said he could not remember) and beloved family members, the emotional star admitted he was "going to have a panic attack" and then was "going to leave."

Pedro Pascal’s acceptance speech for his first SAG Award.“I’m gonna have a panic attack and leave.” pic.twitter.com/W2YmhYo6GmFebruary 25, 2024 See more

Fans of the Last of Us star and SAG Award viewers were quick to comment on Pascal's candid moment of seemingly sincere shock.

"Pedro Pascal being legitimately shocked to win a SAG Award, admitting in his speech that he’s a little drunk and having a panic attack, and then going backstage and announcing he plans to make out with Kieran Culkin is why I love him so dearly," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Others took note of Pascal's SAG Awards ensemble, which looked slightly inspired by Matthew Macfadyen's rendition of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film Price & Prejudice.



"Why does Pedro Pascal look like he's about to tell you that you have bewitched him, body and soul," one X user posted along with side-by-side pictures of Pascal and Macfadyen.



"I know I said no new pride and prejudice but like what if," another tweeted.

Pedro Pascal, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for 'The Last of Us' poses in the press room during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the press room following his 2024 SAG Awards win, Pascal confirmed that he had been drinking tequila prior to hearing his name called and was "genuinely surprised" to have won in such a competitive category, Deadline reported at the time.



Pascal also confirmed that production on Season 2 of the hit show Last of Us has been ongoing since February, following the 2023 writers' and actors' strike.



“Filming is going amazing,” Pascal told Deadline at the time. “It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2.

“It’s incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible," Pascal continued. "It’s pretty inspiring and unbelievable and this (SAG Award) is because of them."