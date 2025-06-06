Elegant, Celebrity-Inspired Little Black Dresses Are All I'm Wearing This Summer

Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and J.Law convinced me.

a collage of hailey bieber, rihanna, miley cyrus, jennifer lawrence, and cynthia erivo wearing little black dresses
(Image credit: Backgrid; Getty Images)
I used to assume my favorite LBDs had to hibernate from May to September in favor of easier, breezier white dresses. But according to Hailey Bieber, my ultimate style muse, I had it all wrong.

Once I took note of the supermodel's unseasonal little black dress for a May 28 event (courtesy of Saint Laurent, of course), it hit me: She's not the only A-lister to break tradition and stave off white dresses this season. Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and even Taylor Swift are all actively anti-LWD.

This time last year, white dresses dominated celebrities' closets, as I expected. Fast forward 365 days, and they're erased from my Instagram timeline. Instead, celebrities have discovered near-infinite ways to make LBDs work year-round. The solution? Shorter hems, lightweight fabrics, and plunging necklines. Some stars are even taking the trend a step further and going the matching skirt set route. And just like that, I'm fully convinced to swap my ivory minis for their sultry older sisters.

The more celebrities commit to a warm-weather black dress, the more I'm convinced these looks are too divine to disappear for an entire season. Plus, if anyone can encourage me to ditch my LWDs, it's J.Law. For those feeling fatigued by white dresses, join me in styling summer-ready LBDs this season (and beyond) with the celebrity outfits ahead.

Hailey Bieber's Strapless Black Dress

Hailey Bieber wears a little black dress in L.A.

Hailey Bieber pulls off a summery LBD from Saint Laurent.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Just hours after e.l.f. announced it officially acquired Bieber's eponymous skincare label, Rhode, for $1 billion, the founder celebrated the news in L.A. She looked like a billion bucks in a Saint Laurent mini dress—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Bieber's strapless design was custom (surprise, surprise). But lucky for me, there are similar micro-mini styles on the market. I popped on my highest heels, oval-shaped sunglasses, and voilà: my Bieber-core combo was complete.

Strapless Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Strapless Pickleball Mini Dress

Ruched Tube Mini Dress
Éterne
Ruched Tube Mini Dress

Taylor Swift's Little Black Matching Set

Taylor Swift wears a little black skirt set in NYC.

Taylor Swift wears a bedazzled Gucci skirt set for dinner with Selena Gomez.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift's nights out in New York are some of the year's most stylish soirées—whether or not her celebrity friends are on the guest list. On May 31, the Grammy winner grabbed dinner at Midtown's Monkey Bar with her close pal Selena Gomez. The Rare Beauty founder went with a monochrome Ulla Johnson suit. Then, Swift followed her lead in all-black attire. She wore head-to-toe Gucci, including a bejeweled skirt set. Minutes after the photos dropped, the two-piece sold out. So, I shopped these LBDs instead.

Crystal-Embellished Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress
RABANNE
Crystal-Embellished Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress

Regina Crystal-Embellished Mini Dress | M
Retrofête
Regina Crystal-Embellished Mini Dress

Jennifer Lawrence's Semi-Sheer Black Dress

Jennifer Lawrence wears a semi-sheer little black dress in NYC.

Jennifer Lawrence taps into the sheer trend with a luxe LBD.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Even though I'm infatuated by the sheer trend, I haven't given it a go myself yet. That's about to change, thanks to Lawrence's recent LBD.

On May 2, the Hunger Games alum was spotted in New York wearing Lemaire's transparent column dress. Complete with short sleeves, sheer viscose, and slits up each leg, the style was practically made with summer weather in mind. She accessorized it with a $30,000 The Row bag, but my trusty Aupen purse will do.

Column Dress With Slits
LEMAIRE
Column Dress With Slits

Margo Maxi T-Shirt Dress
Leset
Margo Maxi T-Shirt Dress

Rihanna's Fringe Black Dress

Rihanna wears a little black dress in the South of France.

Rihanna's LBD from Khaite cradles her growing baby bump.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Off the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Rihanna ditched French Riviera fashion for a laidback LBD. Her fringe-embellished Khaite dress immediately earned a spot on my summer mood board. Once it was time to style it, I channeled my inner RiRi with naked shoes and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Khaite, Paley Dress in Black
Khaite
Paley Dress in Black

The Sloane Fringe Gown
Hervé Léger
The Sloane Fringe Gown

Miley Cyrus's Ruched Black Dress

Miley Cyrus wears a little black dress in Paris, France.

Miley Cyrus turns heads in a Parisian-looking LBD in France.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If my younger self could see me now, she'd be glad to learn Cyrus is still my fashion blueprint. My new favorite look of hers? A smocked mini dress from Saint Laurent. Its $6,800 price tag blows my budget out of the water, but I tracked down a similar style from Swift's signature dress brand, Dôen.

Women's Smocked Dress in Silk Georgette in Noir
Saint Laurent
Women's Smocked Dress in Silk Georgette in Noir

Cecillia Dress -- Black
Dôen
Cecillia Dress

Emma Stone's Boho Black Dress

Emma Stone attends the Cannes Film Festival in a little black Louis Vuitton dress.

Emma Stone attends the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a Louis Vuitton LBD.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, Cannes flew by. But multiple moments, including Emma Stone's floor-length Louis Vuitton maxi, still live rent-free in my mind. Fresh from the label's Fall/Winter 2025 collection, her noir number featured tiered ivory lace. The boho-inspired embellishments blended the whimsy of LWDs with the bold allure of LBDs. Stone's exact style isn't available yet, but in the meantime, the below offerings will suffice.

Lace-Slit Rib Slip Dress
Carolina Herrera
Lace-Slit Rib Slip Dress

Isadora Dress
CAMI NYC
Isadora Dress

Cynthia Erivo's Long-Sleeve LBD

Cynthia Erivo sports a little black dress in New York.

Cynthia Erivo tried a semi-sheer, boho mini in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once or twice every summer, the forecast surprises me with a slight breeze and cooler temperatures. I look in my closet of micro shorts and tank tops, and suddenly I have nothing to wear. Turns out, I just needed a sheer, long-sleeve style à la Cynthia Erivo. She sourced Balmain's Pre-Fall 2025 collection for her belted LBD, but these options from Cinq à Sept and Rebecca Taylor are just as wicked.

Reo Dress | 0
Cinq à Sept
Reo Dress

Ruffle Silk Chiffon Dress
Rebecca Taylor
Ruffle Silk Chiffon Dress

Kate Hudson's Black Suiting Set

Kate Hudson wears a little black dress at a Netflix event.

Kate Hudson got down to business in an off-the-shoulder suiting set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Swift's not the only A-lister in her skirt set era. On May 30, Kate Hudson attended a Netflix event in a long-sleeve blazer top, plus the coordinating pencil skirt. Her polished two-piece is a summer-friendly option for more elevated events, perhaps a work party or a date night.

The Irina Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Irina Jacket

Ginseng Midi Skirt | 36
Max Mara
Ginseng Midi Skirt

Pamela Anderson's Tweed Black Dress

Pamela Anderson wears a little black dress in NYC.

Pamela Anderson channels old Hollywood glamour in a Marc Jacobs LBD.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who says tweed is reserved for the winter months? Pamela Anderson just proved the charming fabric deserves a spot in my current rotation. The Last Showgirl star paired her Marc Jacobs LBD with sheer tights and pointy pumps, but I plan to summer-ify it with strappy sandals. I might even add a sun hat, if I'm feeling flirty.

Sculptural Tweed Dress
Marc Jacobs
Sculptural Tweed Dress

Textured Short Dress
ZARA
Textured Short Dress

