Thought the 2025 Emmys red carpet was the last major event gathering A-listers in TV and film this fall? Think again. Barely 24 hours later, impeccably-dressed stars from Meghann Fahy and Sarah Paulson to Mariska Hargitay traveled cross-country in service of delivering some of their best Chanel outfits to date. This wasn't just their average step-and-repeat, however. It was a moment to champion other powerhouse women in their field—and the next generation of rising talents.

Chanel gathered more than one hundred leading actors, directors, producers, musicians, and more to toast ten years of the paradigm-shifting "Through Her Lens" program at the Tribeca hotspot Locanda Verde. An annual collaboration between Chanel and the Tribeca Film Festival, the initiative gives woman filmmakers access to three days of mentorship and workshopping, with the chance to receive full financing to produce a short film. With a cause like this as the reason to gather (and get dressed up), of course the likes of Tessa Thompson and Lily Allen would attend with their Chanel bags in tow.

"We build relationships that endure because of the consistency of Chanel’s support for women in film and artists," Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Co-Founder and CEO, told guests in opening remarks. Those connections were on display alongside the red carpet fashion. Sarah Paulson and Mariska Hargitay hugged on the step-and-repeat in fresh-pressed jeans, while Edie Falco and Katie Couric waved to one another (and the cameras).

Once they'd taken their seats, Rosenthal encouraged guests to "keep doing what we do best: telling stories, rattling cages, breaking molds, and refusing to be ignored. Because through her lens, the world looks sharper, braver, more honest—and let’s be real—it looks a lot better dressed." Glancing around the room at casual-cool tweed jackets, luxurious indigo denim, and the iconic flap bags, no one could disagree. Here are a few of the best Chanel outfits proving her point.

Sarah Paulson and Mariska Hargitay

Sarah Paulson and Mariska Hargitay arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friends who dress together, stay together. Sarah Paulson and Mariska Hargitay jetted back to New York City from the Emmys to hit another carpet in coordinating Chanel outfits. Paulson chose a Pre-Fall 2025 jacket and wide-let jeans, while Hargitay opted for a cropped indigo jean jacket and white denim. Both are the sort of three-piece outfit anyone can copy and paste with ease. (And I will.)

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson hit several A-list outings over the course of New York Fashion Week, from Tory Burch's Spring 2026 show to a slate of after-parties. Her take on elevating a graphic tee with a silk skirt and Chanel pointed-toe flats is the most memorable—and copy-worthy—outfit from her front row marathon.

Havana Rose Liu

Havana Rose Liu arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement bag works hard with a long-sleeve cropped T-shirt and indigo jeans. Just ask All Nighter star Havana Rose Liu, who borrowed her luxuriously low-key combination from Chanel's Cruise 2024 collection.

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy's outfit says it loud and clear: a collarless leather jacket is the most versatile form of fall outerwear. She wore it for the September 16 red carpet with a coordinating Chanel mini skirt and loafers; she could easily wear it again with denim and a ballet flat.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another case of red carpet jeans strikes again! This time, The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever traded her Venice Film Festival black gown for a tank top in the same shade. It delightfully juxtaposed a pair of bow-topped shoes and a dainty white bag.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: BFA)

Lily Allen made a denim top feel red carpet-worthy with extra-wide leg trousers and a quilted bag. It's all about contrast (and sourcing the Chanel Pre-Fall 2025 collection).

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Liu's outfit is the definition of classic, from her cropped black jacket to her cap-toe pumps.

Cazzie David

Cazzie David arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of fashion week, writer Cazzie David was a walking J.Crew catalog in a roll-neck sweater. By its conclusion, she was advocating for luxury fall jackets in a collarless leather Chanel blazer (plus a matching bag).

Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer arrving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: BFA)

Comedian and writer Ilana Glazer's outfit is no laughing matter. The Babes star perfectly translated a gingham mini dress to early fall with a boxy, oversize blazer and '90s oval sunglasses.

Fala Chen

Fala Chen arriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Fala Chen sourced a "fantasy" tweed top from Chanel's Fall 2025 collection to pair with her jeans, bag, and peep-toe heels. When she added on a Coco Crush ring and 18k white gold and diamond bracelet, the look lived up to the storybook name.

Odessa Young

Odessa Youngarriving at the Through Her Lens: Chanel Tribeca Women Filmmaker's Program Luncheon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A retro polo and high-rise jeans never looked so luxe. Actress Odessa Young amped-up the familiar formula with help from a Chanel Cruise 2025 top—and a bag precisely matching the shade of her shirt's stripes.