As you eagerly anticipate the start of spring fashion (no more marshmallowy outerwear and accessories that double as furry friends! Retaining blood flow and feeling in your extremities!), designers at New York Fashion Week look even further ahead to the Fall and Winter 2023 season. And the sartorially minded creatives clearly agree on a few common themes. From the many pantless moments at Christian Siriano, Simkhai, and Dion Lee to the high-shine tinsel dresses at Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, the latest trends are already taking shape. See our picks for the best looks from NYFW's Fall/Winter 2023 ahead, and follow along as we continue to add more of the stand-out looks that catch our eye as the week continues.
Proenza Schouler
Sandy Liang
Dion Lee
Prabal Gurung
Simkhai
Collina Strada
Rodarte
Christian Siriano
Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").
