New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: The Best Looks

The trends are already taking shape.

Dion Lee, Proenza Schouler new york fashion week fall winter 2023 best looks
(Image credit: Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Sandy Liang)
As you eagerly anticipate the start of spring fashion (no more marshmallowy outerwear and accessories that double as furry friends! Retaining blood flow and feeling in your extremities!), designers at New York Fashion Week look even further ahead to the Fall and Winter 2023 season. And the sartorially minded creatives clearly agree on a few common themes. From the many pantless moments at Christian Siriano, Simkhai, and Dion Lee to the high-shine tinsel dresses at Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, the latest trends are already taking shape. See our picks for the best looks from NYFW's Fall/Winter 2023 ahead, and follow along as we continue to add more of the stand-out looks that catch our eye as the week continues.

Proenza Schouler

proenza schouler fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

proenza schouler fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang

(Image credit: Sandy Liang)

Sandy Liang

(Image credit: Sandy Liang)

Dion Lee

Dion Lee

(Image credit: Dion Lee)

Dion Lee

(Image credit: Dion Lee)

Prabal Gurung

prabal gurung model fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

prabal gurung fall winter 2023

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Simkhai

Simkhai fall winter 2023 best looks

(Image credit: Simkhai)

Simkhai fall winter 2023 best looks

(Image credit: Simkhai)

Collina Strada

Collina Strada, Etienne Tordoir

(Image credit: Collina Strada, Etienne Tordoir)

collina strada best looks

(Image credit: Collina Strada, Etienne Tordoir)

Rodarte

Rodarte

(Image credit: Rodarte)

Rodarte

(Image credit: Rodarte)

Christian Siriano

models wearing dresses at Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Getty/Janice Yim)

models wearing dresses at Christian Siriano

(Image credit: Getty/Janice Yim)
