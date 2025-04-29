If you missed out on February's Paris Fashion Week collections, fear not. Because we're currently in the midst of a full-fledge Fall-Winter 2025 recap, courtesy of Hollywood's most stylish women.

Though fashion at large has taken a turn for the archival—prioritizing rare vintage over newer styles—celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are pushing back. Both have taken to recreating runway looks IRL, duping the original styling from head to toe. In Cyrus's case, that manifested as a colorblock leather look from Saint Laurent. Lipa, meanwhile, repeated a Schiaparelli outfit from the designer's Fall-Winter 2025 Ready-to-Wear show.

The look in question came at the Chaplin Gala in London. Lipa attended the April 28 event honoring Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, walking the carpet decked in fresh runway selects. She wore a high-fashion naked dress made of chocolate brown mesh. According to the fashion house's website, the garment was "knitted with 'snake scale' effect" intended to give it a serpentine appearance.

Dua Lipa wore a full Schiaparelli look to the annual Chaplin Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa's 'fit first debuted on the Schiaparelli runway back in March, accompanied by the exact same jewels she wore just yesterday. In both instances, the gown's low-cut neckline provided a flesh-and-blood canvas to display the same spectacular gilded bib necklace.

Lipa's dress first debuted in Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2025-26 show, last March. (Image credit: Schiaparelli)

The collar-style choker was laden with iconic Schiaparelli emblems, including hyperrealistic lips, a nose, an eye, and a famous keyhole—motifs also found on her shoulder-grazing statement earrings.

The pop star merchandized the look with the same ornate jewelry shown on the runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only aspect of Lipa's 'fit that wasn't copy-and-pasted from the catwalk were her pointed-toe pumps. Though the pair hails from the same collection, they were initially presented with a different look. Even so, Lipa's styling technique cannot be questioned—the singer has truly never looked better.

