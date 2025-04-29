Dua Lipa Copy and Pastes a Schiaparelli Runway Naked Dress Look Onto the Red Carpet
She's a fashion girl, through and through.
If you missed out on February's Paris Fashion Week collections, fear not. Because we're currently in the midst of a full-fledge Fall-Winter 2025 recap, courtesy of Hollywood's most stylish women.
Though fashion at large has taken a turn for the archival—prioritizing rare vintage over newer styles—celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are pushing back. Both have taken to recreating runway looks IRL, duping the original styling from head to toe. In Cyrus's case, that manifested as a colorblock leather look from Saint Laurent. Lipa, meanwhile, repeated a Schiaparelli outfit from the designer's Fall-Winter 2025 Ready-to-Wear show.
The look in question came at the Chaplin Gala in London. Lipa attended the April 28 event honoring Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, walking the carpet decked in fresh runway selects. She wore a high-fashion naked dress made of chocolate brown mesh. According to the fashion house's website, the garment was "knitted with 'snake scale' effect" intended to give it a serpentine appearance.
Lipa's 'fit first debuted on the Schiaparelli runway back in March, accompanied by the exact same jewels she wore just yesterday. In both instances, the gown's low-cut neckline provided a flesh-and-blood canvas to display the same spectacular gilded bib necklace.
The collar-style choker was laden with iconic Schiaparelli emblems, including hyperrealistic lips, a nose, an eye, and a famous keyhole—motifs also found on her shoulder-grazing statement earrings.
The only aspect of Lipa's 'fit that wasn't copy-and-pasted from the catwalk were her pointed-toe pumps. Though the pair hails from the same collection, they were initially presented with a different look. Even so, Lipa's styling technique cannot be questioned—the singer has truly never looked better.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.