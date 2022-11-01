Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We know we can’t predict the future, but the fashion sphere continually does its best to forecast what we’ll wear in the seasons ahead— from footwear to handbags to jewelry to color trends. In turn, a glimpse at the fashion of the future may subconsciously influence our moods and wishlists.

Whatever ensues six months from now, though, we can be sure that at the first signs of winter’s thaw, we'll feel excitement for warmer and longer days ahead. The Spring/Summer 2023 trends will echo those feelings. From supersonic-looking capes, which Diego Abba (opens in new tab), CEO of Italist (opens in new tab), calls voluminous, editorial, and oh-so chic, to fashionable and functional cargo-pockets-on-everything pieces to emboldened blooms, the Spring/Summer 2023 trends are worth looking forward to. Lucky for us, we can start shopping them now.

Crazy for Cargo

The burly khaki cargo pants we've come to know over the years have gotten a bad rap. But, this season, we're learning that not all cargos are made equal—case in point, spring's bounty of precious cargo designs that behold the perfect balance of functionality and coolness. From Dior's silky floral cargo pants to Loewe's cool cargo jackets, cargo is the old, new kid in town. Diego Abba, CEO of Italist, explains how cargo has extended its reach—"it's all about cargo skirts, cargo sneakers, and jackets," he says. For some immediate gratification, reach for cargo trousers in an unexpected hue, "like this (opens in new tab) Off-White version, that comes fashioned with more pockets than you'll know what to do with," says Alba.

Cape Crusades

As far back as the 11th century, capes have proved capable of protecting from the elements, offering warmth and an unmatched level of sophistication. Capes have never wavered as a wardrobe staple, but they have evolved—from cloak-like silhouettes designed with hoods for an outdoors person to fashion-forward capes that can transform almost any outfit, a la those on this season’s runways at Valentino and Gabriela Hearst. It’s hard not to revel in their superhero-like quality. Emilia de Poret (opens in new tab), Fashion Director at Klarna, recommends keeping your base layers effortless to let your cape do the talking. For the everyday superhero, she recommends styling them with a pair of tailored pants and killer high heel boots.

Second Skin

For spring, it’s all about the slinky, second-skin dress with subtle, strategic cutouts. From Altuzarra’s floor-length peek-a-boo dresses to the unexpected incorporation of cutouts at Bally to Jil Sander’s sophisticated boucle style midi dresses—skin is getting a seal of approval from some of fashion’s most elevated design houses.

Do It All Denim

It's no secret that denim is a beloved fabric, but spring's new wave of denim will transcend your everyday jean category; the more denim, the better. From dramatic denim scarves at Alaïa to denim trench coats at Chloé to super cool total denim looks at Khaite—even jean naysayers (they do exist!) will find a denim piece to suit their style needs. If you're not sold on head-to-toe denim, Sonia Mosseri, (opens in new tab) Creative Director and Co-Founder of denim brand Still Here, loves pairing the season's maxi skirts—which have vintage '90s appeal—with a simple tank or cropped white tee.

True Romance

We're a sucker for romance, and so were the spring runways that came bursting with florals, ruffles, and feminine frills. From Bottega Veneta's embroidered pastel florals to Christian Dior's intricate lace and crinoline dresses to Loewe's in-your-face flower motifs, we can confidently say that florals for spring can be groundbreaking. To master your approach to cold weather florals, Italist's Abba recommends investing in neutral tones with a romantic motif that you love.

Leather Weather

For spring, designers put their love of leather on full display with saturated leather office-appropriate pieces. As the weather warms, bulky outerwear gives way to sleek fitted blazers and midi dresses. For spring, "think about leather pieces that are more supple and wearable as a first layer— and not just outerwear," explains Abba. If you prefer not to wear leather, there's a growing number of vegan options on the market thanks to sustainably-minded designers like Stella McCartney and Nanushka.

Meet the Experts

Diega Abba CEO at Italist.com Abba is the CEO of the fashion website, Italist, which connects savvy luxury shoppers with brand-new, in-season fashion and luxury products.