10 Spring Jackets That Are Perfect for Transitioning to Warmer Weather

Counting down the days until I can see my ankles again.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Tyler Joe

Puffer coats come and go, but a great bomber jacket is forever. Transitional pieces can be tough to find (mainly because you never know if they'll actually keep you warm), but you'll want to keep these picks, ahead, at the front of your closet as spring approaches. They're perfect for the 40- to 70-degree jump, and you'll love 'em enough to convince yourself they're acceptable to wear in the summer. Trust.

1 of 10
Courtesy
Color Pop
Topshop
$75.00
SHOP IT

When the hair-flowing-in-the-wind is back (not the I-can't-feel-my-face-wind) grab this colorblocked windbreaker for a sportier look.

2 of 10
Courtesy
Lighten Up
Free People
$198.00
SHOP IT

Brighten up any day with this quilted yellow knit jacket. It's guaranteed to come with plenty of compliments. 

3 of 10
Courtesy
Dream Denim
Levi's Bloomingdales
$150.00
SHOP IT

What happens when your favorite denim jacket meets your favorite bomber jacket? This acid-wash denim bomber that will instantly become your new weekend staple. 

4 of 10
Courtesy
Feminine Floral
Eva Franco Anthropologie Anthropologie
$129.95
SHOP IT

Thanks to good ol' global warming, spring always comes with that 50-degree wildcard. That's why this elegant floral coat exists. 

5 of 10
Courtesy
Tie-Dye Throwback
3.1 Phillip Lim Saks Fifth Avenue
$450.00
SHOP IT

2005 called and said tie-dye is back, so here we are. The proof is on the spring '19 runways

6 of 10
Courtesy
Waterproof Wonder
Vince Camuto Nordstrom
$164.00
SHOP IT

Spring = rain showers. This waterproof jacket comes equipped with a hood and a flattering silhouette that will convince you to pull it out of the closet even when it's not pouring.  

7 of 10
Courtesy
Cozy Corduroy
DL1961
$228.00
SHOP IT

For an oversized, boxy look, choose this corduroy trucker jacket to throw on with a great pair of jeans. 

8 of 10
Courtesy
Festival Fringe
Lucky Brand
$599.00
SHOP IT

Coachella may not be your thing, but you can still manifest warm desert vibes with this western fringe jacket. 

9 of 10
Courtesy
Leather Forever
BB Dakota Shopbop
$98.00
SHOP IT

Leather jackets are year-round outerwear, and never go out of style. BB Dakota is notorious for its soft, affordable faux jackets like this one that looks way more expensive than it is. 

10 of 10
Courtesy
A Mix of Knit
Lou & Grey
$89.50
SHOP IT

On the days spring doesn't actually feel like spring, cozy up in this sweatshirt/jacket hybrid you can totally get away with wearing to work. 

