Puffer coats come and go, but a great bomber jacket is forever. Transitional pieces can be tough to find (mainly because you never know if they'll actually keep you warm), but you'll want to keep these picks, ahead, at the front of your closet as spring approaches. They're perfect for the 40- to 70-degree jump, and you'll love 'em enough to convince yourself they're acceptable to wear in the summer. Trust.
When the hair-flowing-in-the-wind is back (not the I-can't-feel-my-face-wind) grab this colorblocked windbreaker for a sportier look.
Brighten up any day with this quilted yellow knit jacket. It's guaranteed to come with plenty of compliments.
What happens when your favorite denim jacket meets your favorite bomber jacket? This acid-wash denim bomber that will instantly become your new weekend staple.
Thanks to good ol' global warming, spring always comes with that 50-degree wildcard. That's why this elegant floral coat exists.
2005 called and said tie-dye is back, so here we are. The proof is on the spring '19 runways.
Spring = rain showers. This waterproof jacket comes equipped with a hood and a flattering silhouette that will convince you to pull it out of the closet even when it's not pouring.
For an oversized, boxy look, choose this corduroy trucker jacket to throw on with a great pair of jeans.
Coachella may not be your thing, but you can still manifest warm desert vibes with this western fringe jacket.
Leather jackets are year-round outerwear, and never go out of style. BB Dakota is notorious for its soft, affordable faux jackets like this one that looks way more expensive than it is.
On the days spring doesn't actually feel like spring, cozy up in this sweatshirt/jacket hybrid you can totally get away with wearing to work.
