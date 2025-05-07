How Katie Holmes Adapts Fall's Rich-Looking Suede Bag Trend for Spring
My transitional weather hero.
Happy "I have no idea what to wear for this weather" season to all who celebrate! It's officially the time of year when the mornings are freezing, the afternoons are unseasonably warm, and several days a week, the temperature inexplicably drops 20 degrees without warning. It's a notoriously difficult time to dress for, but Katie Holmes, New York City's resident girl-next-door style icon, is here to help.
On Tuesday, May 6, Holmes tackled NYC's angsty spring weather with a transitional outfit of epic proportions (literally). The star attended a Peacock x Vanity Fair game night, styled by Brie Welch in an ivory R13 suit covered in a jumbo, navy blue floral print.
Layered over a simple black tank, her look effectively combined quintessential spring aesthetics with functionality. It was the perfect choice for that day's dense fog and humid-but-still-cold weather—which, I can personally attest, was nearly impossible to dress for.
Much like the forecast, Holmes had one foot in spring fashion trends and the other in fall (again, literally). Her shoes tapped into one of autumn's most expensive-looking trends, with the actor donning pointed-toe pumps made of luxe, chocolate-hued suede.
Holmes's Prada handbag was another roll-over from her fall/winter wardrobe. She carried a suede, top-handle style covered in long fringe. The piece channeled the season's buzziest texture, as well as the budding boho-chic trend, which staged its 2025 comeback on February fashion week runways (including at Prada's sister brand, Miu Miu).
Though Holmes's exact outfit combo is only for the daring, there are several lessons to be learned from the statement look: spring layers are key, florals are not tired, and suede is always in style.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Coco Jones Refuses to Be the Pretty Girl With \201cStank\201d Breath
Her non-negotiable beauty ritual couldn’t be more relatable.
-
My Favorite Products for Bronzed, Glowy Summer Skin Are All Under $50—But Not for Long
My favorite self-tanners, bronzers, sunscreens, and more are currently 20 percent off at Shopbop.
-
Only Meryl Streep Can Make a Braid Look Chic While Dressed Like Sherlock Holmes
What can't she do?
-
Dua Lipa Styles Kendall Jenner's Exact Runway Look With a $2,250 Alaïa Teckel Bag
Seeing double.
-
Miley Cyrus Continues Her Met Gala Outfit Marathon With Four Different Morning-After Looks
There's no rest for the fabulous.
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega Give a Lesson in Platonic Couples Dressing at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party
Combined, their respective looks would create one full tuxedo.
-
Hailey Bieber's After-Party Corset Dress Continues Her Micro-Mini Met Gala Theme
She can't resist a barely-there hemline.
-
Zendaya Pulls Off a 2025 Met Gala After-Party Vibe Shift in an Archival Sequin Gown and Feathered Jacket
Her archival gown comes from a beloved designer.
-
Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump at the 2025 Met Gala After-Party in a Crop Top and Lace Durag
Rihanna Maternity Style, Season 3, has officially begun.
-
Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.
-
Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Sheer Bustier Dress Goes Full Burlesque
Kylie has officially arrived.