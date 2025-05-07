Happy "I have no idea what to wear for this weather" season to all who celebrate! It's officially the time of year when the mornings are freezing, the afternoons are unseasonably warm, and several days a week, the temperature inexplicably drops 20 degrees without warning. It's a notoriously difficult time to dress for, but Katie Holmes, New York City's resident girl-next-door style icon, is here to help.

On Tuesday, May 6, Holmes tackled NYC's angsty spring weather with a transitional outfit of epic proportions (literally). The star attended a Peacock x Vanity Fair game night, styled by Brie Welch in an ivory R13 suit covered in a jumbo, navy blue floral print.

Layered over a simple black tank, her look effectively combined quintessential spring aesthetics with functionality. It was the perfect choice for that day's dense fog and humid-but-still-cold weather—which, I can personally attest, was nearly impossible to dress for.

Katie Holmes styled a floral suit with suede staples from the fall season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like the forecast, Holmes had one foot in spring fashion trends and the other in fall (again, literally). Her shoes tapped into one of autumn's most expensive-looking trends, with the actor donning pointed-toe pumps made of luxe, chocolate-hued suede.

Holmes's Prada handbag was another roll-over from her fall/winter wardrobe. She carried a suede, top-handle style covered in long fringe. The piece channeled the season's buzziest texture, as well as the budding boho-chic trend, which staged its 2025 comeback on February fashion week runways (including at Prada's sister brand, Miu Miu).

Miu Miu showed suede jackets and accessories at their Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Ready to Wear show during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Holmes's exact outfit combo is only for the daring, there are several lessons to be learned from the statement look: spring layers are key, florals are not tired, and suede is always in style.

