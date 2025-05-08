Anne Hathaway Borrows Jennifer Lopez’s Barn Jacket Outfit—But With a Very Courageous Twist
Two words: gold lamé.
Fashion’s beloved barn jacket trend is utilitarian to its core and calls to mind horse stables and hay bales. And yet, somehow, Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lopez are managing to give this laid-back layer—arguably the most dominant 2025 fashion trend—an elevated twist that reads as more runway and less overgrown wheat fields.
On Thursday, May 8, while visiting Westsider Books in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Hathaway kept warm amidst chilly spring temperatures in a gold lamé barn jacket from J.Crew’s sold-out Christopher John Rogers collection. She styled her in-demand outerwear alongside cuffed straight-leg jeans, a buttoned shirt, and pointy black boots. While going full-on incognito mode with a pair of wide-framed sunglasses, she carried a chain-adorned shoulder bag and two book-filled tote bags.
In fact, the actress actually wore the exact same J.Crew jacket last week, coordinating the coveted coat with a denim-on-denim outfit and Adidas Sambas, one of Hathaway's all-time favorite trendy sneakers.
But Hathaway is just one of many celebrities who have re-upped the outdoorsy coat trend for this season. Hailey Bieber styled hers like a mini dress (forgoing pants completely), while Jennifer Lopez recently gave the barn jacket trend a spring slant; JLo wore her blue-gray coat with a top 2025 denim trend, super-sized baggy jeans, a simple white T-shirt, and several gold Foundrae necklaces.
Clearly, Hathaway took note of Lopez's idea to pair a chore coat with trendy denim and lots of gold—only she took the latter note to a courageous level and used daytime disco lamé.
A quick peek at Hathaway's style file will reveal that the actress isn't afraid to lean into statement-making pieces that boast a dose of drama. Several days ago, before the Met Gala, she strolled around New York City's streets carrying a gold chainmail Versace handbag. The sparkling designer accessory featured a slouchy silhouette and a circular beaded strap that doubled as a bracelet.
Stylist Erin Walsh paired Hathaway's handbag with a black broach-adorned Versace suit set, a crisp white button-down shirt, and embellished heeled sandals. Subtle hints of jewelry and wide-framed sunglasses pulled the look together perfectly.
The lesson here is that the actress isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk—whether with a high-octane jacket or a bold gold bag that screams, “Look at me!” It's a smart strategy to keep in mind when styling longstanding 2025 fashion trends that need a slight zhuzh to feel fresh.
