How to Make a Denim Jacket Your Year-Round Uniform
Wear Mon-Fri, wash, repeat.
By Taylor Ayers published
A denim jacket is a tried-and-true staple that deserves its rightful space in every closet. I'm not afraid to admit that I have a rotating collection of jean jacket styles, from a cropped trucker to a dark acid-wash to a oversized light wash. A jean jacket is that piece. The one so versatile that it isn't tucked away when seasons change and can adapt into new looks as your style evolves. Add a classic blue-wash over your shoulders on a summer night to combat the blasting A/C, layer your favorite knits under an oversized loose-fitting jacket for an effortlessly cool fall look, or go with bright denim and coordinating pants for a monochromatic outfit. While we may never reach the denim heights of Britney and Justin circa 2001, we sure can try. Ahead, 15 of our favorite denim jackets that will soon be your new forever favorite.
Denim and Leather
Swap out your over-worn blazer for a structured denim jacket. The tailored silhouette will instantly give your outfit an elevated yet laid-back feel.
Slvrlake Alamo Denim Jacket
Wear The Classics
When you have nothing to wear, lean on wardrobe staples. Pair a white mini dress with a pair of semi-sheer tights and a light wash jean jacket. These classic pieces will never fail you.
Levi Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Denim and Mesh
You likely already own this timeless silhouette, so give this no-fuss denim jacket a more edgy feel. Layer a sleek mesh bodysuit over a bralette and dig out a vintage mini-skirt for a head turning denim-on-denim look.
DL1961 Vika Denim Jacket
Go Neutral
Break away from the typical blue jean jackets. This beige set is a fresh take on the classic blue wash. Pair with other earth tones like this bucket hat and heeled sandals for a head-to-toe neutral look.
Mango Oversized Denim Jacket
Wear With A Maxi
Bring the '80s back with a black, oversized, acid-wash denim jacket. Keep the styling cool and relaxed by layering your favorite maxi underneath with a pair of chunky sneakers.
Topshop Dad XL Jacket
With A Skirt
For a casual but still put-together look, grab your favorite A-line skirt and pair it with a cropped denim jacket to break up the length.
UTNISAN Oversized Jean Jacket
Matchy Matchy
Don't shy away from color. Instead, find a monochromatic set that will make a statement. Wear a bright denim jacket with matching jeans for a off-duty summer look.
H&M Denim Jacket
Classic to a T
Keep it simple with a timeless white tee. When the transition from winter to spring feels like a drag, you'll have this classic denim to look forward to—always.
Justalwart Oversized Denim Jacket
Comfy Cozy
The ultimate put-together airport look. Throw an oversized denim jacket over your matching sweat-set to give the look a bit more definition and you're onto your next destination.
KAMA BRIDAL Women's Boyfriend Denim
Cinch The Waist
This cinched-waist jacket with roomy sleeves gives an ultra flattering shape to utilitarian denim. A perfect one-and-done top for any crisp fall day.
MSGM Belted Cotton-Denim Jacket
Bare Your Abs
Let us not forget about the denim that doubles as a blazer. Wear with coordinating high-waisted trousers and an ab-baring bralette for a fresh look.
Isabel Marant Etoile Lucinda Jacket
Patchwork
Let the jacket do the talking. Show off a little personality with this patchwork denim jacket. Pair with wide-leg denim trousers and baby blue bag to keep it monochromatic.
Urban Outfitters The Ragged Priest Destiny Patchwork Denim Jacket
Over A Slip
When the days start getting warmer and you're not ready to sacrifice your sleeves, that's where a oversized denim jacket comes in handy. Throw it over everything you own, from slip dresses to jeans and a knit.
Ksubi Karma Oversized Jacket
Black and White
It's as simple as black and white. When in doubt, go reach for your classic black and white pieces. This black denim jacket pairs perfectly with black flare trousers and a crisp white tee.
BZB Women's Boyfriend Denim Jacket
Structured Shoulders
This structured denim jacket is tailored for all your '80s shoulder pad fantasies.
Retrofete Ada Denim Jacket
Over Your Hoodie
Don't overthink it. Layering your denim over your trusty hoodie is just what your wardrobe called for on a Sunday morning coffee run.
Nili Lotan Blake Denim Jacket
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
