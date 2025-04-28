How Jennifer Lopez Brings Fall's Barn Jacket Trend Squarely Into Spring
Don't pack away the fall favorite just yet.
Functional outerwear, like trench coats and barn jackets, dominated the trend cycle last fall. And though the formers have continued their reign well into the spring season, the latter has yet to hit their stride. Thankfully for horse girls everywhere, Jennifer Lopez has taken it upon herself to bring the cold-weather trend into the current fashion season.
On April 27, Lopez popped out for a Sunday lunch with her 16-year-old, Emme Muñiz, in Los Angeles. Muñiz looked every bit the Gen Zer, in super-baggy jeans and a vintage cut-off T-shirt. Though she typically prefers '70s flavors, Lopez wholly matched their energy, showing up in an unusually laid-back look of her own.
Lopez paired wide-leg flare jeans with a simple white T-shirt and several gold Foundrae necklaces, before topping the casual combo with a blue-gray barn jacket. The piece differed from traditional designs in more ways than one: It lacked the style's usual khaki coloring and also featured a leather collar, instead of corduroy.
Though Lopez effectively styled the piece for spring, the jacket is, in fact, a rollover from her winter wardrobe. The Shotgun Wedding actor first debuted it while spending Christmas with her family in Aspen, CO. Then, she embraced the barn jacket trend's equestrian roots, pairing it with barrel-leg jeans and a feather-topped 10-gallon hat. It was part of the week's ongoing sartorial theme, which I lovingly dubbed "snow cowgirl."
Lopez seamlessly adapted the style to the geographical change, styling the canvas jacket for California's famously temperate spring climate. As spring slowly warms up into summer, it's a laid-back look we can all learn from.
Shop Barn Jackets Inspired By Jennifer Lopez
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kendall, Gigi, and Kaia's Favorite Alo Leggings Are Under $100 Right Now
They're sure to sell out during Alo's once-a-year sale.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The One Thing That "Triggers" Prince William When It Comes to Kate
"I had never seen her husband, Prince William, so angry," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden
-
30 Last-Minute Gifts for Moms with Good Taste
You might want to keep some of these for yourself.
By Emma Walsh
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Wear Alo's Pieces on Repeat—Now They’re Under $100
They're sure to sell out during Alo's once-a-year sale.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Miley Cyrus's Paris Outfit Marathon Is Her Head-Start on Fall 2025's Biggest Runway Trends
She was her only fashion competition.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Recreates Beyoncé's Butter Yellow Outfit From Head to Toe at the 'Another Simple Favor' After-Party
The styling couldn't be more Blake.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively's Time100 Gala Dress Pays Tribute to Her Own 2022 Met Gala Look
The first Monday in May came early this year.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit
She owns this outfit in multiples herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Lila Moss Cosplays a 2010s Hollister Model in Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
She walked out of a Hollister catalog.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus Reinvigorates the Thigh Slit in a Spicy Little Black Dress and Body Harness
She's deep in her 'Something Beautiful' fashion era.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus's New Signature Look Is So Different Than Any of Her Past Eras
Nothing could have prepared me for her new look.
By Kelsey Stiegman