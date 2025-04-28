How Jennifer Lopez Brings Fall's Barn Jacket Trend Squarely Into Spring

Don't pack away the fall favorite just yet.

Jennifer Lopez on a red carpet wearing a jacket
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Functional outerwear, like trench coats and barn jackets, dominated the trend cycle last fall. And though the formers have continued their reign well into the spring season, the latter has yet to hit their stride. Thankfully for horse girls everywhere, Jennifer Lopez has taken it upon herself to bring the cold-weather trend into the current fashion season.

On April 27, Lopez popped out for a Sunday lunch with her 16-year-old, Emme Muñiz, in Los Angeles. Muñiz looked every bit the Gen Zer, in super-baggy jeans and a vintage cut-off T-shirt. Though she typically prefers '70s flavors, Lopez wholly matched their energy, showing up in an unusually laid-back look of her own.

Lopez paired wide-leg flare jeans with a simple white T-shirt and several gold Foundrae necklaces, before topping the casual combo with a blue-gray barn jacket. The piece differed from traditional designs in more ways than one: It lacked the style's usual khaki coloring and also featured a leather collar, instead of corduroy.

Jennifer Lopez wears the barn jacket trend in LA

Jennifer Lopez dons an unusually casual look, in jeans and a barn jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Though Lopez effectively styled the piece for spring, the jacket is, in fact, a rollover from her winter wardrobe. The Shotgun Wedding actor first debuted it while spending Christmas with her family in Aspen, CO. Then, she embraced the barn jacket trend's equestrian roots, pairing it with barrel-leg jeans and a feather-topped 10-gallon hat. It was part of the week's ongoing sartorial theme, which I lovingly dubbed "snow cowgirl."

Lopez seamlessly adapted the style to the geographical change, styling the canvas jacket for California's famously temperate spring climate. As spring slowly warms up into summer, it's a laid-back look we can all learn from.

Shop Barn Jackets Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

everlane, The Unisex Denim Ranch Jacket
Everlane
The Unisex Denim Ranch Jacket

Asos Design Oversized Washed Barn Jacket With Leather Look Collar in Stone
Asos Design
Oversized Washed Barn Jacket With Leather Look Collar in Stone

alexmill, Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton
Alex Mill
Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton

The Rylie Bomber Jacket by Pilcro
Anthropologie
The Rylie Bomber Jacket by Pilcro

Women's Adirondack Barn Coat, Flannel-Lined
L.L.Bean
Women's Adirondack Barn Coat

