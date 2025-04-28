Functional outerwear, like trench coats and barn jackets, dominated the trend cycle last fall. And though the formers have continued their reign well into the spring season, the latter has yet to hit their stride. Thankfully for horse girls everywhere, Jennifer Lopez has taken it upon herself to bring the cold-weather trend into the current fashion season.

On April 27, Lopez popped out for a Sunday lunch with her 16-year-old, Emme Muñiz, in Los Angeles. Muñiz looked every bit the Gen Zer, in super-baggy jeans and a vintage cut-off T-shirt. Though she typically prefers '70s flavors, Lopez wholly matched their energy, showing up in an unusually laid-back look of her own.

Lopez paired wide-leg flare jeans with a simple white T-shirt and several gold Foundrae necklaces, before topping the casual combo with a blue-gray barn jacket. The piece differed from traditional designs in more ways than one: It lacked the style's usual khaki coloring and also featured a leather collar, instead of corduroy.

Jennifer Lopez dons an unusually casual look, in jeans and a barn jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though Lopez effectively styled the piece for spring, the jacket is, in fact, a rollover from her winter wardrobe. The Shotgun Wedding actor first debuted it while spending Christmas with her family in Aspen, CO. Then, she embraced the barn jacket trend's equestrian roots, pairing it with barrel-leg jeans and a feather-topped 10-gallon hat. It was part of the week's ongoing sartorial theme, which I lovingly dubbed "snow cowgirl."

Lopez seamlessly adapted the style to the geographical change, styling the canvas jacket for California's famously temperate spring climate. As spring slowly warms up into summer, it's a laid-back look we can all learn from.

