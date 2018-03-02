Today's Top Stories
15 Grownup Easter Dresses That Won't Make You Look Like a Marshmallow Peep

Sophisticated, springy, and brunch-with-your-grandparents appropriate.

Shoving kindergartners out of the way in pursuit of plastic eggs requires a new Easter outfit. Ahead, 15 pretty-yet-adult options that transition seamlessly from singing hymns with your boyfriend's mom to sneaking off with all the chocolate bunnies (don't worry, no one will be the wiser).

1 of 15
Courtesy

Bardot, $79

SHOP IT

Think of that amazing breeze you'll finally be able to feel on your shoulders come April. Easter egg hunt-approved.

2 of 15
Courtesy

Clu, $340

Clu, $340

For a more sophisticated look, opt for this color-blocked button-down. Bonus: Your conservative relatives will keep the wardrobe conversation to a minimum. (Not like they have a say, anyway.)

3 of 15
Courtesy

Topshop, $60

SHOP IT

We're not going to say not to wear this denim number solo, but it would look even chicer (and religious-holiday appropriate) paired over a light turtleneck or a plain white tee.

4 of 15
Courtesy

Tadashi Shoji, $508

SHOP IT

Enter: the straight-from-Church-to-dinner dress.

5 of 15
Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg, $498

SHOP IT

The best part about this DVF floral dress? It can easily be paired with mules or stilettos for an evening of cocktails sans family.

6 of 15
Courtesy

Madewell, $190

SHOP IT

Found: your certified Holiday Dress of 2018 that can pull double duty for both Easter and Thanksgiving. Your family won't remember, don't worry.

7 of 15
Courtesy

Kain, $97

Kain, $97

Nothing says Easter more than a ruffled pink dress, which also happens to be Summer Friday approved.

8 of 15
Courtesy

L'Agence, $148

SHOP IT

If you're looking to keep it semi-casual, look no further than this black jersey dress perfect for both day and evening festivities.

9 of 15
Courtesy

Saloni, $375

SHOP IT

Introducing the neoprene midi dress of our springtime dreams.

10 of 15
Courtesy

Topshop, $95

SHOP IT

Opt for a soft, feminine look with this quarter sleeve dress. It fits the theme too (yellow, easter eggs, you see where we're going with this).

11 of 15
Courtesy

Zara, $50

Zara, $50

Too much chocolate? That's exactly why you chose this comfy adjustable dress.

12 of 15
Courtesy

Zara, $30

Zara, $30

If you want to stand out in the sea of teenage cousins, royal blue is the way to go.

13 of 15
Courtesy

J. Crew, $70

SHOP IT

Pair this long-sleeve with a denim jacket so you don't, you know, blend in with the grass while searching for eggs. (Or maybe that's the point...)

14 of 15
Courtesy

Topshop, $50

SHOP IT

A rare find: the belted jersey that's equally as comfy as it is versatile.

15 of 15
Whistles, $299

SHOP IT

Bird print falling in soft tiers to just below the knee—great for the office with a turtleneck or blazer, even better for overly competitive sprinting around the garden.

