15 Grownup Easter Dresses That Won't Make You Look Like a Marshmallow Peep

Sophisticated, springy, and brunch-with-your-grandparents appropriate.
Shoving kindergartners out of the way in pursuit of plastic eggs requires a new Easter outfit. Ahead, 15 pretty-yet-adult options that transition seamlessly from singing hymns with your boyfriend's mom to sneaking off with all the chocolate bunnies (don't worry, no one will be the wiser).
Bardot, $79
Think of that amazing breeze you'll finally be able to feel on your shoulders come April. Easter egg hunt-approved.
Clu, $340
For a more sophisticated look, opt for this color-blocked button-down. Bonus: Your conservative relatives will keep the wardrobe conversation to a minimum. (Not like they have a say, anyway.)
Topshop, $60
We're not going to say not to wear this denim number solo, but it would look even chicer (and religious-holiday appropriate) paired over a light turtleneck or a plain white tee.
Tadashi Shoji, $508
Enter: the straight-from-Church-to-dinner dress.
Diane von Furstenberg, $498
The best part about this DVF floral dress? It can easily be paired with mules or stilettos for an evening of cocktails sans family.
Madewell, $190
Found: your certified Holiday Dress of 2018 that can pull double duty for both Easter and Thanksgiving. Your family won't remember, don't worry.
Kain, $97
Nothing says Easter more than a ruffled pink dress, which also happens to be Summer Friday approved.
L'Agence, $148
If you're looking to keep it semi-casual, look no further than this black jersey dress perfect for both day and evening festivities.
Saloni, $375
Introducing the neoprene midi dress of our springtime dreams.
Topshop, $95
Opt for a soft, feminine look with this quarter sleeve dress. It fits the theme too (yellow, easter eggs, you see where we're going with this).
Zara, $50
Too much chocolate? That's exactly why you chose this comfy adjustable dress.
Zara, $30
If you want to stand out in the sea of teenage cousins, royal blue is the way to go.
J. Crew, $70
Pair this long-sleeve with a denim jacket so you don't, you know, blend in with the grass while searching for eggs. (Or maybe that's the point...)
Topshop, $50
A rare find: the belted jersey that's equally as comfy as it is versatile.
Whistles, $299
Bird print falling in soft tiers to just below the knee—great for the office with a turtleneck or blazer, even better for overly competitive sprinting around the garden.