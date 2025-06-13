Aritzia, Cos, and Mango Have the Best Summer Dresses—27 Under-$150 Picks That Prove It
Affordable styles for every event on your summer calendar.
Getting dressed in the sweltering heat is the bane of my existence. My trick for tackling the season is to rely on easy, one-and-done summer dresses to create a healthy rotation of cute outfits. Now that hot sunny days are the norm, I could use a refresh of my dress collection, but I won't be breaking my budget to do so.
Instead of racking up my credit card on a designer style, I'll be turning to tried-and-true affordable retailers, including Aritzia, Cos, and Mango, for wallet-friendly summer dresses. Between the three brands, I've built a long wishlist of dresses in summer's top color trends, prints, and silhouettes that work for every upcoming event I have on my calendar. Better yet, the rich-looking dresses below are budget-friendly with a price tag of $150 and under.
Ahead, find my favorite summer dresses from Aritzia, Cos, and Mango for your shopping pleasure. From rooftop hangs and al-fresco happy hours to summer weddings and weekend brunch, I've got your outfit for any warm-weather occasion covered.
This find takes out all of the work of putting together the editor-famous white skirt outfit.
Gingham dresses are a summer trend I can't get enough of.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
