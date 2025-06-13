Aritzia, Cos, and Mango Have the Best Summer Dresses—27 Under-$150 Picks That Prove It

Getting dressed in the sweltering heat is the bane of my existence. My trick for tackling the season is to rely on easy, one-and-done summer dresses to create a healthy rotation of cute outfits. Now that hot sunny days are the norm, I could use a refresh of my dress collection, but I won't be breaking my budget to do so.

Instead of racking up my credit card on a designer style, I'll be turning to tried-and-true affordable retailers, including Aritzia, Cos, and Mango, for wallet-friendly summer dresses. Between the three brands, I've built a long wishlist of dresses in summer's top color trends, prints, and silhouettes that work for every upcoming event I have on my calendar. Better yet, the rich-looking dresses below are budget-friendly with a price tag of $150 and under.

Ahead, find my favorite summer dresses from Aritzia, Cos, and Mango for your shopping pleasure. From rooftop hangs and al-fresco happy hours to summer weddings and weekend brunch, I've got your outfit for any warm-weather occasion covered.

Aritzia , Wilfred Alice Dress (Was $188)

Aritzia
Wilfred Alice Dress (Was $188)

The smocking on this dress is too fun.

Aritzia , Babaton Fluid Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Fluid Dress

This find takes out all of the work of putting together the editor-famous white skirt outfit.

Aritzia , Wilfred Mabel Dress (Was $148)

Aritzia
Wilfred Mabel Dress (Was $148)

Polka dots are back in a big way this summer.

Sunday Best, Martine Poplin Midi Dress
Aritzia
Sunday Best Martine Poplin Midi Dress

If this poplin dress doesn't scream "summer," then I don't know what will.

Aritzia , Wilfred Capelet Dress (Was $138)

Aritzia
Wilfred Capelet Dress (Was $138)

This flowy number fits summer's boho fashion trend to a T.

Aritzia , Wilfred Cannelle Dress

Aritzia
Wilfred Cannelle Dress

This would make for a darling summer wedding guest dress.

Aritzia , Little Moon AirPlush Cotton™ Aries Dress (Was $110)

Aritzia
Little Moon AirPlush Cotton™ Aries Dress (Was $110)

This dress is made from breathable cotton so you'll stay comfortable on sweltering days.

Sunday Best, Sunday Best Groove Linen Dress
Sunday Best
Sunday Best Groove Linen Dress

Gingham dresses are a summer trend I can't get enough of.

Aritzia , Babaton Fonda Satin Dress (Was $128)

Aritzia
Babaton Fonda Satin Dress (Was $128)

This blood orange slip dress is practically guaranteed to turn heads.

COS, Striped Gathered Waist Midi Dress
COS
Striped Gathered Waist Midi Dress (Was $135)

Stripes are always a good idea, no matter the season.

COS, Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress (Was $250)

COS
Asymmetric Tie-Waist Silk Dress (Was $250)

I may have let out an audible gasp when I came across this red-hot pick.

COS, Pleated A-Line Mini Dress
COS
Pleated A-Line Mini Dress (Was $120)

How adorable would this mini look with white ballet flats?

COS, Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress
COS
Pleated Fluid Maxi Dress

Prepare to see olive green everywhere this summer.

COS, Striped Short Sleeved Shirt Dress
COS
Striped Short Sleeved Shirt Dress

This chic number would work well beyond the beach.

COS, Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress
COS
Gathered V-Neck Maxi Dress

This trendy cobalt blue shade is simply to die for.

COS, Cotton-Linen Maxi T-Shirt Dress
COS
Cotton-Linen Maxi T-Shirt Dress

You could style this easy shirtdress is about a hundred different ways.

COS, Gathered Halterneck Maxi Dress
COS
Gathered Halterneck Maxi Dress (Was $185)

Wear this dress to a summer wedding to signal that you're a fashion girl.

COS, Layered Knitted Midi Dress
COS
Layered Knitted Midi Dress

This layered number oozes minimal, girl-cool energy.

MANGO, Openwork Embroidered Combined Dress

MANGO
Openwork Embroidered Combined Dress

Pretty eyelet embroidery takes this black sundress to the next level.

MANGO, Floral Crochet Dress

MANGO
Floral Crochet Dress

This dress belongs on your vacation packing list.

MANGO, Pleated Short Dress

MANGO
Pleated Short Dress

A black mini dress is a must have.

MANGO, Belt Linen Dress
MANGO
Belt Linen Dress

Your summer workwear collection deserves this rich-looking number.

MANGO, Bow Linen-Blend Dress

MANGO
Bow Linen-Blend Dress

I'm convinced you would feel nothing but joy while wearing this cheerful shade.

MANGO, Lace Camisole Dress

MANGO
Lace Camisole Dress

I need a wedding invite in my mailbox ASAP so I have an excuse to buy this gorgeous slip.

MANGO, Halter Dress With Crossed Back

MANGO
Halter Dress With Crossed Back

This dress may seem simple, but wait until you see its strappy back.

MANGO, Long Halter-Neck Dress
MANGO
Long Halter-Neck Dress

I would wear this to a fancy vacation dinner in a heartbeat.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Dress With Buttons

MANGO
Linen-Blend Dress With Buttons

This dress looks even more adorable on the Mango model.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

