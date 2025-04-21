Meghan Markle's White Easter Shirt Dress Is the Ultimate Spring Staple

Meghan Markle's wardrobe is full of crisp, classic pieces, and one style she comes back to over and over again is the shirt dress. For Easter 2025, the Duchess of Sussex once again relied on a clean, modern look in an adorable Instagram Reel she shared to celebrate the holiday—and it's the perfect piece to wear everywhere from the office to brunch this spring.

"Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!" Markle captioned the video. In the clip, a delighted duchess stands barefoot in the grass outside her home as a mother duck and her babies hop onto the pavement and cross the driveway.

Although the As ever founder has shared the creative treats she made with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day, she didn't give her 2.7 million Instagram followers a peek at any of her other Easter festivities. But Meghan—who recently launched a new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," this month—did give fans a look at her Easter outfit in the Reel.

The Duchess of Sussex wears a sleeveless white shirt dress featuring black buttons in the video, and the full-skirted style fits in perfectly with her wardrobe of neutral pieces in shades of white, tan and black.

The Duchess of Sussex is seen in South Africa in October 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex has worn a number of other white shirt dresses over the years, including for her 2018 Royal Ascot debut. Markle wore an embroidered white style from her wedding dress designer, Givenchy, just a month after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan's also worn a three-quarter sleeve Hannah Lavery style she debuted during a 2019 tour of South Africa and a white tuxedo-style dress for an official photo call with a newborn Prince Archie.

And while the duchess has worn plenty of other colors of shirt dresses over the years, most recently, she cooked in a watercolor-print Ralph Lauren shirt dress during her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

