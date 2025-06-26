I wouldn't say my style is particularly feminine in the traditional sense, but white summer dresses have quietly become part of my rotation right now. So, I took a look at Zara and H&M’s new summer collections to find the best options for you to shop without endless scrolling.

White dresses are perfect because they’re so easy to style when the weather gets unbearably hot. Pair them with cherry red shoes, and you have the simplest Fourth of July look. Choose one with charming floral embroidery to tap into the Italian girl fashion trend currently taking the United States by storm. Alternatively, opting for a style with a higher neckline or longer length can be the key to creating the ideal summer work outfit. The options are almost endless.

Ahead, I found 30 dresses from Zara and H&M that are perfect for packing on vacation or wearing around your hometown. Trust me, as someone who loves easy summer outfits—these are definitely worth checking out.