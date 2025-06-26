It-Girls Are Obsessing Over These White Summer Dresses at Zara and H&M

Zara Poplin Lace Dress
I wouldn't say my style is particularly feminine in the traditional sense, but white summer dresses have quietly become part of my rotation right now. So, I took a look at Zara and H&M’s new summer collections to find the best options for you to shop without endless scrolling.

White dresses are perfect because they’re so easy to style when the weather gets unbearably hot. Pair them with cherry red shoes, and you have the simplest Fourth of July look. Choose one with charming floral embroidery to tap into the Italian girl fashion trend currently taking the United States by storm. Alternatively, opting for a style with a higher neckline or longer length can be the key to creating the ideal summer work outfit. The options are almost endless.

Ahead, I found 30 dresses from Zara and H&M that are perfect for packing on vacation or wearing around your hometown. Trust me, as someone who loves easy summer outfits—these are definitely worth checking out.

Zw Collection Embroidered Stitch Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Stitch Dress

This dress feels so easy.

100% Linen Halter Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Halter Dress Zw Collection

Halter dresses never go out of style.

Short Dress With Contrasting Rib Trim
ZARA
Short Dress With Contrasting Rib Trim

This is perfect to wear on the Fourth of July.

Zw Collection Dress With Ties
ZARA
Zw Collection Dress With Ties

Breezy styles like this are a dream during heat waves.

Openwork Embroidered Mini Dress
ZARA
Openwork Embroidered Mini Dress

Pick a style that already comes with a belt for easy throw-on-and-go energy.

Ruffled Embroidered Short Dress
ZARA
Ruffled Embroidered Short Dress

Sweet ruffles tap into the boho trend.

Zw Collection Midi Button Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Button Dress

I would definitely wear this one to work.

Fine Knit Short Panel Dress
ZARA
Fine Knit Short Panel Dress

It doesn't get more classic than a T-shirt mini dress.

Godet Lace Mini Dress
ZARA
Godet Lace Mini Dress

Bonus points: I would wear this as a swimsuit coverup, too.

Asymmetrical Lace Dress
ZARA
Asymmetrical Lace Dress

Or, pick this one if you love the sheer look.

Shift Dress
H&M
Shift Dress

Style this tank dress unexpectedly with some chunky sneakers.

Bubble-Hem Dress
H&M
Bubble-Hem Dress

Bubble-style hemlines continue to trend.

Jacquard-Weave Strappy Dress
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Strappy Dress

Something about the jacquard print always feel so elevated.

Buckle-Detail Denim Dress
H&M
Buckle-Detail Denim Dress

The tiny buckles on this dress add structure.

Cotton Bandeau Dress
H&M
Cotton Bandeau Dress

You can never have too many strapless dresses in your warm-weather wardrobe.

Eyelet Embroidered Tie-Shoulder-Strap Dress
H&M
Eyelet Embroidered Tie-Shoulder-Strap Dress

The same sentiment goes for this pretty eyelet number.

Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Ribbed Off-The-Shoulder Dress

How chic is this off-the-shoulder dress?

Open-Back Dress
H&M
Open-Back Dress

A subtly-sheer fabric makes this long-sleeve dress feel wearable in the summer.

Bead-Embellished Knit Dress
H&M
Bead-Embellished Knit Dress

I gasped when I saw this slightly transparent tank dress.

Bead-Embellished Bandeau Dress
H&M
Bead-Embellished Bandeau Dress

Fish-themed jewelry would be perfect with this mini dress.

Long Open Back Halter Dress
ZARA
Long Open Back Halter Dress

If you're a summer '25 bride, try this halter dress.

Zw Collection Patchwork Embroidered Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Patchwork Embroidered Dress

Something about this pick feels so retro.

Poplin Lace Dress
ZARA
Poplin Lace Dress

Drop-waisted styles are so trendy, but this pick feels timeless.

Linen Blend Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Linen Blend Dress Zw Collection

I'm taking this with me on vacation.

Zw Collection Floral Embroidered Short Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Floral Embroidered Short Dress

Floral embroidery will break up your all-white summer wardrobe.

Linen-Blend Shirt Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt Dress

So will these stripes.

Embroidered Cotton Dress
H&M
Embroidered Cotton Dress

Flouncy and easy, this comfortable white dress ticks all of my boxes.

Flared-Hem Cotton Dress
H&M
Flared-Hem Cotton Dress

Found: the perfect beach dress.

Cotton Plumeti Dress
H&M
Cotton Plumeti Dress

Pretty!

Linen-Blend Strappy Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Strappy Dress

This is so simple, but so effective.

