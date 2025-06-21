I have a simple philosophy when it comes to putting together my summer outfits : less is more. So, I often turn to smocked summer dresses on mornings when I don't know what to wear. They’re easy to throw on, look chic without much styling, and, above all, they're supremely comfortable.

The dresses, known for their stretchy fabric and (often) zipper-free design, have gained a cult following inclusive of fashion’s savviest shoppers and celebrities alike over the years. For reference, Taylor Swift loves options from Dôen . Marie Claire’s senior fashion and beauty news editor, Halie LeSavage , finds the style to be as “comfortable as pajamas but nice enough to wear on video calls or out on quick errands.” One of her favorites is Dôen's Ischia style, which also happens to be on my "Italian Girl Summer" fashion wishlist.

Ahead, I found a few options at Nordstrom that work for just about any situation. Some of the picks on this list make for the perfect summer work dress , while others would be more suitable for a wedding. You can’t go wrong, so why not pick up a few? Many of my finds go for under $200, with some retailing for half that price.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors