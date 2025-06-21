Meet the Comfortable Smocked Dresses Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

From New York It-girls to Taylor Swift

I have a simple philosophy when it comes to putting together my summer outfits: less is more. So, I often turn to smocked summer dresses on mornings when I don't know what to wear. They’re easy to throw on, look chic without much styling, and, above all, they're supremely comfortable.

The dresses, known for their stretchy fabric and (often) zipper-free design, have gained a cult following inclusive of fashion’s savviest shoppers and celebrities alike over the years. For reference, Taylor Swift loves options from Dôen. Marie Claire’s senior fashion and beauty news editor, Halie LeSavage, finds the style to be as “comfortable as pajamas but nice enough to wear on video calls or out on quick errands.” One of her favorites is Dôen's Ischia style, which also happens to be on my "Italian Girl Summer" fashion wishlist.

Ahead, I found a few options at Nordstrom that work for just about any situation. Some of the picks on this list make for the perfect summer work dress, while others would be more suitable for a wedding. You can’t go wrong, so why not pick up a few? Many of my finds go for under $200, with some retailing for half that price.

Ischia Convertible Organic Cotton Maxi Dress
DÔEN
Ischia Convertible Organic Cotton Maxi Dress

This is the simple dress that every well-dressed fashion editor owns.

Smocked Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress
Madewell
Smocked Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress

It doesn't get easier than this Madewell style.

Desert Dazed Sleeveless Dress
Free People
Desert Dazed Sleeveless Dress

How dreamy is this pick from Free People?

Floral Print A-Line Dress
ASTR the Label
Floral Print A-Line Dress

I would wear this pick to a wedding.

Leannah Smocked Stretch Organic Cotton Minidress
Reformation
Leannah Smocked Stretch Organic Cotton Minidress

Reformation makes some of the sweetest white dresses on the market.

Smocked Cotton Sundress
BP.
Smocked Cotton Sundress

You won't find a nicer-looking dress for under $100.

Smocked Sleeveless Fit & Flare Maxi Dress
Avec Les Filles
Smocked Sleeveless Fit & Flare Maxi Dress

Gingham is one of summer's sweetest (and trendiest) prints.

Maggio Puff Sleeve Stretch Poplin Midi Dress
Cinq à Sept
Maggio Puff Sleeve Stretch Poplin Midi Dress

Cinq à Sept is the brand fashion girls have secretly been wearing for years.

Becca Organic Cotton Bubble Minidress
Damson Madder
Becca Organic Cotton Bubble Minidress

If you're unfamiliar with Damon Madder's offerings, this mini dress is good place to start.

Kira Check Print Midi Dress
Reformation
Kira Check Print Midi Dress

This is another Reformation find I'm loving.

Smocked Drop Waist Stretch Organic Cotton Midi Dress
Damson Madder
Smocked Drop Waist Stretch Organic Cotton Midi Dress

I own this bright orange dress and it makes me want to go on vacation.

Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Madewell
Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

The puffed sleeves on this number give me serious rich Euro vacation energy.

Maya Shirred Sleeveless Flare Midi Dress
MANGO
Maya Shirred Sleeveless Flare Midi Dress

I feel like It-girls in Copenhagen would love this style.

Shirred Minidress
Open Edit
Shirred Minidress

I would wear this on a night out with friends.

Faelyn Sleeveless Silk Dress
AllSaints
Faelyn Sleeveless Silk Dress

AllSaints is another brand I can't stop wearing.

Belted Asymmetric Minidress
MANGO
Belted Asymmetric Minidress

Clearly I'm on a real red dress kick—but can you blame me?

The Meira Halter Neck Cotton Sundress
Solid & Striped
The Meira Halter Neck Cotton Sundress

Pack this black number with you on vacation.

Leslie Gingham Pleated Maxi Dress
DÔEN
Leslie Gingham Pleated Maxi Dress

Here's another Dôen dress for you to become obsessed with.

Fay Stripe Smocked Mini Sundress
Rebecca Minkoff
Fay Stripe Smocked Mini Sundress

I'm obsessed with this.

Skye Smocked Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
rag & bone
Skye Smocked Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

The butter yellow trend strikes again.

Smock Waist Cotton Midi Dress
Vince Camuto
Smock Waist Cotton Midi Dress

I would style this with pointed-toe flats for the office.

Delia Asymmetric Raw Hem Cotton Dress
Free People
Delia Asymmetric Raw Hem Cotton Dress

I love how pretty this mini dress is.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.