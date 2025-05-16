These 18 On-Sale Summer Dresses Will Elevate Your New-Season Wardrobe

Each chic pick rings in at $150 and under.

A milan spring 2025 fashion week attendee wearing a brown mini dress and sunglasses
Getting dressed in the summer is no simple task. My hack for conquering the season is to rely on easy, one-and-done summer dresses to create most of my cute outfits. So before the new season fully arrives, I'm looking to add some pretty new on-sale dresses into my rotation.

My summer schedule is packed with vacations, weddings, al fresco happy hours, and long days at the office. To tackle my agenda (and look cute while doing so), I'm tracking down the best dresses for every occasion. Thankfully, there are plenty of ongoing sales across the web, so I don't have to blow my budget.

After a few hours of scrolling, I managed to find every dress I need for the upcoming season for under $150, including a pretty summer wedding guest dress and plenty of frocks in the season's trendiest colors for my tropical vacation. Keep scrolling for my complete summer dress wishlist. You'll find a linen pick from J.Crew, a polka-dotted dress from Madewell, and plenty of summery work outfits in dresses from Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Gap—all on major sale.

J.Crew, Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew's summer collection is unmatched, and this red hot dress proves it.

Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Evra Lace Trim Maxi Dress
Reformation
Evra Lace Trim Maxi Dress (Was $278)

I never see Reformation this discounted, so take advantage while you can.

Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Anthropologie, The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress (Was $178)

Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-Sleeve Smocked Front-Zip Shirt Dress (Was $178)

Prepare to see this blush pink shade everywhere.

Save even more with one of our Anthopologie promo codes.

Abercrombie & Fitch , Twist-Front Midi Dress (Was $110)

Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Midi Dress (Was $110)

Fashion girls have been loving polka dots lately, and I'm getting on board with this pretty midi dress.

Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.

Ever New, Ever New Linen Blend Contrast Stitch Midaxi Dress in Lemon (Was $191)

Ever New
Ever New Linen Blend Contrast Stitch Midaxi Dress in Lemon (Was $191)

This trendy butter yellow pick would work for so many summer occasions.

Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Everlane , The Rib-Knit Henley Dress (Was $138)

Everlane
The Rib-Knit Henley Dress (Was $138)

I'd wear this comfy striped number with cool white sneakers for an easy office outfit.

Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Gap, Cotton Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress (Was $90)

Gap
Cotton Gauze Mixed Media Maxi Dress (Was $90)

A white sundress like this screams "summer" like nothing else does.

Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

Madewell, Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Ruffle Minidress
Madewell
Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Ruffle Minidress (Was $128)

Madewell styled this retro dress with socks and Mary Jane pumps and I'm obsessed.

Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Moon River, Shirred Cotton Poplin Midi Dress (Was $114)

Moon River
Shirred Cotton Poplin Midi Dress (Was $114)

This pretty ruched number is my ideal pick for a day of exploring on vacation.

Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Banana Republic , Stretch-Crepe Open-Back Midi Dress (Was $160)

Banana Republic
Stretch-Crepe Open-Back Midi Dress (Was $160)

As much as I'm obsessed with this pink and yellow color combination, I'm even more in love with the fit of this dress.

Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

MANGO, Belt Linen Dress (Was $140)

MANGO
Belt Linen Dress (Was $140)

This dress is as sophisticated as can be, making it the ideal option for the office.

Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

Ralph Lauren , Tie-Front Jersey Boatneck Midi Dress (Was $135)

Ralph Lauren
Tie-Front Jersey Boatneck Midi Dress (Was $135)

The next time you don't know what to wear, this pick would do the trick with sandals or sneakers.

Save even more with one of our Ralph Lauren promo codes.

Kayla Sweater Midi
Free People
Kayla Sweater Midi (Was $70)

This midi dress comes in several fun colors, but my favorite is this electric lime green.

Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

Ballerina Maxi Dress
LIONESS
Ballerina Maxi Dress (Was $99)

From the bustier top and gingham print to the drop waist, every detail on tis dress is obsession-worthy.

Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Urban Outfitters, Kimchi Blue Bianca Drop Waist Midi Dress (Was $69)

Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Bianca Drop Waist Midi Dress (Was $69)

The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong, and this dress would be so easy to style.

Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.

Kaily Draped Halter Maxi Dress
Cinq à Sept
Kaily Draped Halter Maxi Dress (Was $365)

This would make for a stunning summer wedding guest dress.

Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Moon River , Smocked Midi Dress (Was $102)

Moon River
Smocked Midi Dress (Was $102)

The peekaboo white straps on this dress are such a cool detail.

Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

The Melody Bubble-Hem Smocked Midi Dress in Poplin (Was $148)

Madewell
The Melody Bubble-Hem Smocked Midi Dress in Poplin (Was $148)

Test out the bubble dress trend with this bright green pick.

Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

