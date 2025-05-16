These 18 On-Sale Summer Dresses Will Elevate Your New-Season Wardrobe
Each chic pick rings in at $150 and under.
Getting dressed in the summer is no simple task. My hack for conquering the season is to rely on easy, one-and-done summer dresses to create most of my cute outfits. So before the new season fully arrives, I'm looking to add some pretty new on-sale dresses into my rotation.
My summer schedule is packed with vacations, weddings, al fresco happy hours, and long days at the office. To tackle my agenda (and look cute while doing so), I'm tracking down the best dresses for every occasion. Thankfully, there are plenty of ongoing sales across the web, so I don't have to blow my budget.
After a few hours of scrolling, I managed to find every dress I need for the upcoming season for under $150, including a pretty summer wedding guest dress and plenty of frocks in the season's trendiest colors for my tropical vacation. Keep scrolling for my complete summer dress wishlist. You'll find a linen pick from J.Crew, a polka-dotted dress from Madewell, and plenty of summery work outfits in dresses from Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Gap—all on major sale.
J.Crew's summer collection is unmatched, and this red hot dress proves it.
I never see Reformation this discounted, so take advantage while you can.
Prepare to see this blush pink shade everywhere.
Fashion girls have been loving polka dots lately, and I'm getting on board with this pretty midi dress.
This trendy butter yellow pick would work for so many summer occasions.
I'd wear this comfy striped number with cool white sneakers for an easy office outfit.
A white sundress like this screams "summer" like nothing else does.
Madewell styled this retro dress with socks and Mary Jane pumps and I'm obsessed.
This pretty ruched number is my ideal pick for a day of exploring on vacation.
As much as I'm obsessed with this pink and yellow color combination, I'm even more in love with the fit of this dress.
This dress is as sophisticated as can be, making it the ideal option for the office.
The next time you don't know what to wear, this pick would do the trick with sandals or sneakers.
This midi dress comes in several fun colors, but my favorite is this electric lime green.
From the bustier top and gingham print to the drop waist, every detail on tis dress is obsession-worthy.
The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong, and this dress would be so easy to style.
This would make for a stunning summer wedding guest dress.
The peekaboo white straps on this dress are such a cool detail.
Test out the bubble dress trend with this bright green pick.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
