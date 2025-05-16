Getting dressed in the summer is no simple task. My hack for conquering the season is to rely on easy, one-and-done summer dresses to create most of my cute outfits. So before the new season fully arrives, I'm looking to add some pretty new on-sale dresses into my rotation.

My summer schedule is packed with vacations, weddings, al fresco happy hours, and long days at the office. To tackle my agenda (and look cute while doing so), I'm tracking down the best dresses for every occasion. Thankfully, there are plenty of ongoing sales across the web, so I don't have to blow my budget.

After a few hours of scrolling, I managed to find every dress I need for the upcoming season for under $150, including a pretty summer wedding guest dress and plenty of frocks in the season's trendiest colors for my tropical vacation. Keep scrolling for my complete summer dress wishlist. You'll find a linen pick from J.Crew, a polka-dotted dress from Madewell, and plenty of summery work outfits in dresses from Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Gap—all on major sale.