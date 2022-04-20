Welcome back to Worth It, a breakdown of the new pieces we adore. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

Light and breezy reigns king in our clothing wardrobes as the summer season draws near, and we wouldn't want our handbags to weigh us down, either. Enter: Prada's Re-Edition 2005 raffia bag. Inspired by the mid-'00s iconic mini hobo purse, the re-edition has the same practical construction as the '05 original and a fresh, lightweight raffia fabrication that's easy to maintain.

The versatile bag has a long crossbody strap, allowing it to be worn hands-free, and a detachable chain handle if you prefer a trending shoulder style. A removable zipper pouch component makes the silhouette customizable for all of your summer needs.

Launched under Prada's latest Tropico Collection, featured in newly opened Miami and Beverly Hills pop-ups, this throwback purse evokes the lighthearted summer spirit we're lusting after this season.

