Of all the summer bag trends circulating right now, beaded bags are my favorite. They’re a fun way to elevate even the simplest summer looks, and they are available at all the places I already shopping at. Namely, I can find cute, luxe options at Nordstrom and Zara that feel sophisticated without being dull.

The trend has been creating a buzz for a few months now. There was the lobster bag that took over TikTok back in April. Then, Staud's viral "Staudines" bag proved that fashion girls are swapping the fisherman aesthetic for actual fish.

Plus, the style has real-life appeal, crustaceans not included. Take Gigi Hadid, for instance, who chose a non-fishy-themed beaded shoulder bag from STAUD while celebrating her collaboration with Havaianas in New York City in late May. She paired the rainbow-hued bag with a structured white mini dress and a pair of orange flip-flops from the new collection. The result was the perfect combination of ladylike without being boring, all thanks to the tiny addition of the beaded purse.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: Gigi Hadid attends the Gigi Hadid X Havaianas launch party at Altro Paradiso on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Hadid co-signed the beaded bag look while in New York City in late May.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, keep your eye out for the trendiest under-$500 finds at Nordstrom and Zara. If you want to invest in a designer bag, there are options below from STAUD, Allsaints, and Sandro. And if you're looking for an under-$100 pick, check out the numerous options on this list from Zara. The possibilities are vast—now dive right in.

STAUD, Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag

This is the one that comes to mind when someone mentions the beaded bag trend.

STAUD, Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag (Was $350)

This one is a lot like a petite version of the Tommy.

Beaded Drawstring Bucket Bag
MANGO
Beaded Drawstring Bucket Bag

I love how elegant this bag is.

Dolce Vita, Marel Beaded Tote
Dolce Vita
Marel Beaded Tote

I would style this beaded bag with an all-white outfit.

RAAS, June Embroidered Bucket Bag
RAAS
June Embroidered Bucket Bag

The sophisticated colors on this purse caught my eye.

ZARA, Beaded Palm Tree Bag
ZARA
Beaded Palm Tree Bag

How cute is the palm tree on this striped pick?

Zara

Zara
Beaded Rigid Bag

This is the perfect vacation accessory.

ZARA, Beaded Woven Bag
ZARA
Beaded Woven Bag

The boho bag trend is alive and well in this beaded style.

Mini Madea Chain Handle Leather Handheld Bag
AllSaints
Mini Madea Chain Handle Leather Handheld Bag

This pick is so dramatic.

ZARA, Beaded Palm Tree Bag
ZARA
Beaded Palm Tree Bag

If you prefer shells to palm trees, try this one.

ZARA, Beaded Cylindrical Bucket Bag
ZARA
Beaded Cylindrical Bucket Bag

Fans of bright colors will love this beaded netted style.

ALDO, Beach Glow X Woven Shoulder Bag
ALDO
Beach Glow X Woven Shoulder Bag

This bag puts the beads on the strap for a subtle look.

Floral Embroidery Bucket Bag
ZARA
Floral Embroidery Bucket Bag

This easy bag will instantly add life to your basic summer outfit.

Beaded Detail Clutch
ZARA
Beaded Detail Clutch

Subtle shiny beads add personality to this palm tree-printed bag.

Small Embroidered Beaded Bag
ZARA
Small Embroidered Beaded Bag

I would let this bag be the center of my summer outfit.

Graphic Woven Shopper
ZARA
Graphic Woven Shopper

Swap your usual shopping bag for this one.

Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Timmy Beaded Shoulder Bag

Staud basically owns the beaded bag category.

Riley Wood Bead Bracelet Handle Bag
LSPACE
Riley Wood Bead Bracelet Handle Bag

I love how neutral this lighter colorway is.

Etsy Clutch Bag
LK Bennett
Etsy Clutch Bag

How pretty is this fringed pick?

ZARA, Glitter Shell Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Glitter Shell Mini Bucket Bag

A mix of glittery strands and conch shells scream "take me on vacation."

Small Beaded Fringed Crochet Bag
SANDRO
Small Beaded Fringed Crochet Bag

This style expertly mixes the woven bag trend with the beaded look.

Faux Mother-Of-Pearl AppliquÉ Bag
ZARA
Faux Mother-Of-Pearl AppliquÉ Bag

Do pearly paillettes count as beads? I think so.

Rocky Wood Beaded Handbag
LSPACE
Rocky Wood Beaded Handbag

Pack this neutral pick on your next beach vacation.

