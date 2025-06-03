Shop Nordstrom and Zara’s Cutest Beaded Bags Under $500
25 picks I'm obsessed with.
Of all the summer bag trends circulating right now, beaded bags are my favorite. They’re a fun way to elevate even the simplest summer looks, and they are available at all the places I already shopping at. Namely, I can find cute, luxe options at Nordstrom and Zara that feel sophisticated without being dull.
The trend has been creating a buzz for a few months now. There was the lobster bag that took over TikTok back in April. Then, Staud's viral "Staudines" bag proved that fashion girls are swapping the fisherman aesthetic for actual fish.
Plus, the style has real-life appeal, crustaceans not included. Take Gigi Hadid, for instance, who chose a non-fishy-themed beaded shoulder bag from STAUD while celebrating her collaboration with Havaianas in New York City in late May. She paired the rainbow-hued bag with a structured white mini dress and a pair of orange flip-flops from the new collection. The result was the perfect combination of ladylike without being boring, all thanks to the tiny addition of the beaded purse.
So, keep your eye out for the trendiest under-$500 finds at Nordstrom and Zara. If you want to invest in a designer bag, there are options below from STAUD, Allsaints, and Sandro. And if you're looking for an under-$100 pick, check out the numerous options on this list from Zara. The possibilities are vast—now dive right in.
This style expertly mixes the woven bag trend with the beaded look.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
