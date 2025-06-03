Of all the summer bag trends circulating right now, beaded bags are my favorite. They’re a fun way to elevate even the simplest summer looks, and they are available at all the places I already shopping at. Namely, I can find cute, luxe options at Nordstrom and Zara that feel sophisticated without being dull.

The trend has been creating a buzz for a few months now. There was the lobster bag that took over TikTok back in April. Then, Staud's viral "Staudines" bag proved that fashion girls are swapping the fisherman aesthetic for actual fish.

Plus, the style has real-life appeal, crustaceans not included. Take Gigi Hadid, for instance, who chose a non-fishy-themed beaded shoulder bag from STAUD while celebrating her collaboration with Havaianas in New York City in late May. She paired the rainbow-hued bag with a structured white mini dress and a pair of orange flip-flops from the new collection. The result was the perfect combination of ladylike without being boring, all thanks to the tiny addition of the beaded purse.

Hadid co-signed the beaded bag look while in New York City in late May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, keep your eye out for the trendiest under-$500 finds at Nordstrom and Zara. If you want to invest in a designer bag, there are options below from STAUD, Allsaints, and Sandro. And if you're looking for an under-$100 pick, check out the numerous options on this list from Zara. The possibilities are vast—now dive right in.

