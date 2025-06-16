Since her first Euro summer post on June 5, I've been living vicariously through Sofia Richie Grainge via Instagram. I may not have a multi-country vacation on the docket this summer, but the It girl's itinerary has enough picturesque stops for the both of us. So far, she's shared OOTDs from Monaco, Saint Tropez, and at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, where she said "I do" in April 2023.

One post wasn't enough to capture the venue's glamour, because on June 16, Grainge shared additional sneak peeks from her stay. Contrary to the quiet luxury Chanel she wore during her nuptials, the A-lister returned to the Hotel du Cap in a colorful co-ord, starting with a red one-piece swimsuit from Gucci. Her new stylist, Thomas Christos, helped stock her suitcase, of course, with black trousers to layer over maillot and a new Miu Miu It-bag to tote her poolside accessories.

Sofia Richie Grainge poses in France wearing The Row flip-flops, a Gucci swimsuit, and Miu Miu's crochet bag. (Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Gucci Gg Terrycloth Jersey Jacquard Swimsuit $850 at Gucci

On the balcony at the Hotel du Cap, Grainge's beach bag was front and center. While she's a hardcore Chanel devotee, this time, she carried the Miu Miu Ivy Crochet Tote Bag in the "Cocoa/Chalk White" color-way (translation: dark brown with white lettering). It's crocheted using a raffia-effect yarn, which allows the style to be folded and stored easily.

If it's anything like her previous vacation handbags, luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller secured the tote on her behalf. According to Waller's Instagram, these summery Miu Miu styles are in high-demand. Perhaps Grainge's carry-all is the heir apparent to Prada's version, which everyone and their mother carried in 2023. (You know the one.) Since Grainge, Margot Robbie, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid wore it nonstop in summer '23, we've patiently awaited the arrival of its successor. Lucky for us, Grainge just delivered its playful younger sister on a French platter.

Sofia Richie Grainge sported the crocheted Prada tote back in 2023, but she's since replaced it with the new Miu Miu version. (Image credit: @sofiarichie)

Grainge's finishing touches will be familiar to anyone keeping tabs on A-listers' summer style. Perhaps inspired by other The Row girls, the label's popular Dune flip-flops peeked out from underneath her bottoms. She chose the $690 version with black rubber soles and red V-shaped ribbon straps, recently worn by Zoë Kravitz. Then, the new mom tapped into the hair scarf trend with a black-and-white wrap, which shielded her head from sunburn. Finally, she accessorized with Saint Laurent Jeanne Sunglasses—her official Euro summer shades.

The model stacked an impressive number of designer labels into a single vacation snap, but it's her Miu Miu tote that has the freshest It-item potential–and the heftiest price tag. Just like the Prada predecessor, Miu Miu's striped, yellow, cream, and brown crochet bags all retail for four figures ($1,950, specifically). But if this sequel is as good as the original (which Waller believes it will be), the Ivy is worth the splurge.

Shop Crochet Totes Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge