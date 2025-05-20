Wedding Guest Dresses That Look Rich—But Won't Break Your Budget—at Reformation, Mango, and Zara

Reformation Anaiis dress
(Image credit: Reformation)
Wedding season is officially here. Before I dive into the dress shopping process (I have several coming up on my calendar), I’m making stops at Reformation, Mango, and Zara—the wedding guest dress selections at all three retailers are worth checking out.

Reformation has always been my top choice for lovely summer dresses; however, the summer collections at Zara and Mango pleasantly surprised me. For example, the latter just released a stunning collection centered around gowns, featuring Kaia Gerber, while Zara’s stylish summer collection offers some exceptional finds, many priced under $100.

Keep scrolling to shop some must-haves from each retailer. These selections vary from sleek 90s-inspired designs to fun printed options in the season’s trendiest hues.

Reformation, Adrielle Knit Dress
Reformation
Adrielle Knit Dress

This sweet baby pink number is so classic.

Everett Linen Dress
Reformation
Everett Linen Dress

I would pack this for a destination wedding.

Reformation, Kayla Knit Dress
Reformation
Kayla Knit Dress

Hot pink will make you look even glowier.

Pheby Dress
Reformation
Pheby Dress

The sexy slit and low back add drama to this otherwise simple frock.

Reformation, Anaiis Silk Dress
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress

I love the dramatic low back on this silky number.

Casette Silk Dress
Reformation
Casette Silk Dress

I own this dress in red and it's on my "to-wear" list.

Tripoli Dress
Reformation
Tripoli Dress

Polka dots are summer's most retro-feeling trend.

Irisa Dress
Reformation
Irisa Dress

This dress works for every season.

Tyler Satin Dress
Reformation
Tyler Satin Dress

This dark green dress is '90s-era perfection.

Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress

Navy blue is the new black when it comes to summer wedding guest attire.

Ramie Midi Slip Dress
ZARA
Ramie Midi Slip Dress

Butter yellow continues to trend for the summer.

ZARA, Tie-Dye Satin Midi Dress
ZARA
Tie-Dye Satin Midi Dress

This abstracted floral print is so pretty.

Zw Collection Satin Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Dress

If you must wear black, make it this cowl-neck number.

Zw Collection Satin Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Dress

The dramatic low-back on this otherwise simple dress adds major drama.

Flowy Halter Dress
ZARA
Flowy Halter Dress

I love this pretty sky blue shade.

Printed Midi Halter Dress
ZARA
Printed Midi Halter Dress

This halter dress is so slinky, but the floral print makes it fun.

Cut Out Midi Dress
ZARA
Cut Out Midi Dress

Pack this for a beachy wedding.

Linen Halter Midi Dress
ZARA
Linen Halter Midi Dress

Halter-styles are top-of-mind this summer.

Printed Tulle Midi Dress
ZARA
Printed Tulle Midi Dress

How dreamy is this pick?

Asymmetric Fitted Dress 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Asymmetric Fitted Dress 50th Anniversary

This silhouette is so timeless.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes

The fringe is so dramatic on this one-shoulder gown.

MANGO, Scoop-Back Sequin Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Scoop-Back Sequin Dress

Gold sequins are perfect for any party.

MANGO, Halter Dress With Flower Detail - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Halter Dress With Flower Detail

I haven't stopped thinking about this halter dress since I first saw it.

MANGO, Cross-Neckline Slit Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Cross-Neckline Slit Dress

The same goes for this fuchsia number.

MANGO, Satin-Effect Dress With Corset Neckline - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Satin-Effect Dress With Corset Neckline

Kelly green is olive's playful older sister.

MANGO, V-Neck Satin Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
V-Neck Satin Dress

How elegant is this cocoa-brown gown?

MANGO, Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Sides - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Gathered Sides

I love how vibrant this purple shade is.

MANGO, Textured Dress With Draped Neckline - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Textured Dress With Draped Neckline

Olive green is summer's most stunning color.

MANGO, Combined Strapless Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Combined Strapless Dress

For a strapless option, try this ruched pick.

MANGO, Linen-Blend Dress With Ruffle - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Linen-Blend Dress With Ruffle

This linen-blend dress is perfect for a more casual affair.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

