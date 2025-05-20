Wedding Guest Dresses That Look Rich—But Won't Break Your Budget—at Reformation, Mango, and Zara
You're going to look so good.
Wedding season is officially here. Before I dive into the dress shopping process (I have several coming up on my calendar), I’m making stops at Reformation, Mango, and Zara—the wedding guest dress selections at all three retailers are worth checking out.
Reformation has always been my top choice for lovely summer dresses; however, the summer collections at Zara and Mango pleasantly surprised me. For example, the latter just released a stunning collection centered around gowns, featuring Kaia Gerber, while Zara’s stylish summer collection offers some exceptional finds, many priced under $100.
Keep scrolling to shop some must-haves from each retailer. These selections vary from sleek 90s-inspired designs to fun printed options in the season’s trendiest hues.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
The Best Expensive-Looking Accessories Hiding at Zara, H&M, and Mango
It'll be our little secret.
-
30 Pieces at Zara and H&M That Will Instantly Elevate Your Summer Work Wardrobe
Chic picks for $100 or less.
-
I’m Shopping Reformation’s Restocked Sunglasses Collab to Look Like an Off-Duty Celebrity
It'll sell out even faster the second time.
-
Allow Kaia Gerber and Mango to Curate Your Dream Wedding Guest Wardrobe
I'm practically drooling over these stunning dresses.
-
I Found Summer’s Easiest Outfits—And They’re All at Zara and H&M
Here's your shopping list.
-
Every Fashion Editor I Know Is Shopping Zara's Supermodel-Backed 50th Anniversary Collection
It's a one-stop shop for elevated wardrobe basics.
-
Early-2000s Shoe Trends Taking Over Zara and H&M Right Now
Talk about a blast from the past.
-
25 Zara Finds I'm Predicting Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month
25 finds under $100 with the It girl look.