Summer is rapidly approaching, and I can hardly wait. But happiness isn't the only thing that's in the air–there's also this pesky little thing called humidity. There's nothing worse than staring into your closet on a 95-degree day: You know full well you're about to walk outside and get hit with a brick wall of hot air. By the time you reach the subway, you're melting, and it's not even 9 a.m. That's where linen comes to save the day. The easy, breezy fabric is the perfect solution to your summertime sweats (sorry, that was kind of gross.) With styles that include slips, button-front, and ruffles. the breathable material will make sure you beat the heat while looking fabulous. As our May cover star Megan Thee Stallion once said: "It's a hot girl summer," so live your best life without worrying about sweating through your outfit. Linen is your summer life hack.

1. Reformation Veronika Dress $152.60 at thereformation.com "Capri" is the first thing that comes to mind when I look at this dress. Capri is known for its gorgeous lemons, which have become a symbol of the island. This is perfect for a summer getaway.

2. Sleeper Brigitte Maxi Dress in Pink $290.00 at the-sleeper.com A cult favorite, Sleeper is known for linen so comfortable you can sleep in it (so the name makes sense!). The beauty of this dress is that it doesn't forgo style for comfort. With a chic puff sleeve and a removable belt, the dress can be worn in two different ways. Fashion and function, you can't beat it.

3. Asos Knot Front Linen Maxi Dress With Tie Back $30.50 at us.asos.com The knot front and tie back stand out in a sea of satin slips. Khaki is an amazing color for summer, and a great complement to all of your natural earth-tone accessories.

4. Isabel Marant Etoile Audrey Flutter A-Line Dress $178.50 at saksfifthavenue.com Go from the beach to a night out with ease. This is the perfect dress to throw on after a long day in the sun. Featuring ruffles and eye-catching eyelet lace details, this dress is feminine and fun without the fuss.

5. Zimmermann Zinnia Button Front Long Dress $695.00 at fwrd.com Flower power takes an elegant turn with this bright and breezy dress with cheery florals and feminine details. I just found the dress you're going to wear to your next summertime wedding—no need to thank me.

6. Nicholas Yasmine Maxi Dress $248.00 at farfetch.com When it come's to investment pieces, versatility is key. This Nicholas dress checks all the boxes: The neckline shows the perfect amount of skin, gold buttons add a touch of glamour, and the belt highlights your waist. This dress will easily take you from day to night. Rock a pair of flat sandals and a woven bag for the daytime, or elevate your look for the evening with a pair of gold platforms and a statement necklace or earring.

7. The Line By K Kaito Dress in Off-White $265.00 at thelinebyk.com Over-packers, rejoice—this light as air dress is made for your next trip. I promise your bags won't be overweight, because this back-baring midi is the only dress you'll need to bring. Go sightseeing in it white sneakers and a straw hat, get dolled up for dinner with espadrilles and a statement earring, or throw on a pair of flip-flops with it and head to the beach. You can wear this dress your entire trip—that's the beauty of linen.

8. Innika Choo Iva Gudtais Embroidered Linen-Gingham Mini Dress $430.00 at matchesfashion.com.uk This charming little dress perfectly encapsulates that joyful summer feeling. Take a risk with this piece; gingham is a great way to incorporate print into your wardrobe without going too crazy.

9. & Other Stories Topstitched Utility Shirt Dress $59.00 at stories.com The shirtdress is a classic. For days when you don't want to make an effort, a shirtdress has your back. You'll look polished no matter what—add a pair of gold hoops and a white sneaker and you are good to go.

10. Solid and Striped Mini Dress with Chain Straps $74.40 at solidandstriped.com I never associated a linen dress with "hitting the club." But my mind has been changed! This little LBD with funky chain straps is night out-approved.

11. Staud Swells Dress in White $295.00 at staud.clothing This Staud dress is the perfect blank canvas to accessorize. The corset-style panel is elegant but still feels easy, making room for all your styling desires. Whether it be a bold bag, stacks of bangles, or a great straw hat, the options are truly endless.

12. Mango Belt Linen Dress $29.99 at mango.com For my business casual badasses, I didn't forget you! This retro inspired dress has an office appropriate neckline and length. If your office is a bit more conservative, add a light sweater on top (when you get into the AC, of course; I do not recommend wearing a sweater on the subway when it's 100 degrees).

