As the weather heats up, my calendar has become increasingly packed thanks to a slew of summer wedding invites—and I have no idea what to wear. I want a wedding guest dress that makes a statement, but I also don't want to upstage the bride. Thankfully, Mango's latest collection, which features none other than Gen-Z It girl Kaia Gerber , has arrived to solve my summer event dressing woes.

The retailer just dropped a 37-piece capsule collection that actually has me excited for my jam-packed summer. The range is full of beaded slips, fringed frocks, and chic accessories that fit any dress code. Some even work if you’re the bride-to-be. Now I only need to hit checkout on a few of my favorite finds before earning the "best-dressed guest" title.

Gerber fronts the stunning accompanying campaign, offering every summer outfit inspiration I could ever want by way of her second-generation supermodel status. She joins previous brand ambassadors like Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer, and Naomi Campbell as the next face of the Spanish retailer, and I couldn't be more obsessed with this inaugural drop.

The rest of the internet is, too, considering several items are already sold out. You'll have to work fast if you want to get your hands on one of the coveted pieces. Shop my favorite eye-catching finds.

MANGO Halter Dress With Flower Detail $430 at Mango (US/MX) This chocolately brown gown is so rich-looking, plus the removable flower pin means you get two looks for the price of one.

MANGO Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Fringes $400 at Mango (US/MX) Is there anything more elegant than golden satin, an open back, and fringe?

MANGO Long Dress With Embroidered Spheres $670 at Mango (US/MX) This would make for one cool rehearsal dinner or bridal shower dress.

MANGO Floral-Embroidered Dress With Fringe Detail $670 at Mango (US/MX) This dress looks like it could've been ripped out of the 1920s flapper era, so naturally, I'm obsessed.

MANGO Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes $650 at Mango (US/MX) Periwinkle blue and baby pink make for a stunning color combination.

MANGO Maxi Oval Design Earrings $70 at Mango (US/MX) Tap into the '80s jewelry trend with these oversized earrings. They're the only accessory you need to make a statement.

MANGO Scoop-Back Sequin Dress $670 at Mango (US/MX) Necks will be craning to get a glimpse of whoever shows up in this glittery masterpiece.

MANGO Scoop-Back Sequin Dress $870 at Mango (US/MX) Look closely and you'll notice that this dress is embroidered with teeny, tiny beads that create an eye-catching striped look.

MANGO Strapless Crystal Dress $700 at Mango (US/MX) Dare I say this dress is a piece of art? Its glass beads are reminiscent of water droplets, and there's an internal corset for added shape.

MANGO Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes $850 at Mango (US/MX) With its scarf-inspired design, this dress feels almost boho-inspired.

MANGO Leather Sandals With Contrasting Heels $220 at Mango (US/MX) You'll need shoes just as special as your dress for all of your weddings this season—these metallic strappy sandals will do the trick.

MANGO Floral Dress With Slit Detail $350 at Mango (US/MX) This elegant find screams "summer" with its sea foam green shade and flirty slit detail.

MANGO Maxi Flower Bandeau Top $430 at Mango (US/MX) No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this floral work of art is actually an embroidered sequin top.

MANGO Satin Maxi-Skirt $250 at Mango (US/MX) A silk slip skirt is a wardrobe staple for every season, but this one in particular makes for the perfect bridal piece with its floor-length silhouette.

MANGO Strapless Jumpsuit With Bow Neckline $430 at Mango (US/MX) How adorable is this jumpsuit? It comes in one of the season's trendiest colors, so you'll look like a bona fide fashion girl while wearing it.

MANGO Maxi Bracelet With Sphere Design $70 at Mango (US/MX) This bracelet is sure to make your look stand out with its cool design.

MANGO Suit Jacket With Satin Lapels $550 at Mango (US/MX) For all of the non-traditional brides out there, here's the most elegant blazer to wear to your next event.

MANGO Straight-Fit Suit Trousers $330 at Mango (US/MX) Don't forget to grab the matching trousers, which are just as cool.

MANGO Cross-Neckline Slit Dress $350 at Mango (US/MX) This hot pink dress is stunning, but wait until you see the strappy back.

MANGO Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress $350 at Mango (US/MX) If you're a bride and want to look seriously cool at your wedding, might I suggest this dress?

MANGO Thread Sphere Earrings $70 at Mango (US/MX) I personally believe no look is complete without a pair of earrings. Add this sculptural pair to serve as the finishing touch to your special occasion outfit for under $100.

MANGO Satin-Effect Dress With Corset Neckline $450 at Mango (US/MX) It would be impossible to go undetected while wearing this emerald green number.

MANGO Draped Halter-Neck Dress With Flower Motif $350 at Mango (US/MX) Imagine how elegant this halter dress would look paired with a slicked-back bun.