Allow Kaia Gerber and Mango to Curate Your Dream Wedding Guest Wardrobe
Here's what I'm buying.
As the weather heats up, my calendar has become increasingly packed thanks to a slew of summer wedding invites—and I have no idea what to wear. I want a wedding guest dress that makes a statement, but I also don't want to upstage the bride. Thankfully, Mango's latest collection, which features none other than Gen-Z It girl Kaia Gerber, has arrived to solve my summer event dressing woes.
The retailer just dropped a 37-piece capsule collection that actually has me excited for my jam-packed summer. The range is full of beaded slips, fringed frocks, and chic accessories that fit any dress code. Some even work if you’re the bride-to-be. Now I only need to hit checkout on a few of my favorite finds before earning the "best-dressed guest" title.
Gerber fronts the stunning accompanying campaign, offering every summer outfit inspiration I could ever want by way of her second-generation supermodel status. She joins previous brand ambassadors like Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer, and Naomi Campbell as the next face of the Spanish retailer, and I couldn't be more obsessed with this inaugural drop.
The rest of the internet is, too, considering several items are already sold out. You'll have to work fast if you want to get your hands on one of the coveted pieces. Shop my favorite eye-catching finds.
This chocolately brown gown is so rich-looking, plus the removable flower pin means you get two looks for the price of one.
Is there anything more elegant than golden satin, an open back, and fringe?
This would make for one cool rehearsal dinner or bridal shower dress.
This dress looks like it could've been ripped out of the 1920s flapper era, so naturally, I'm obsessed.
Periwinkle blue and baby pink make for a stunning color combination.
Tap into the '80s jewelry trend with these oversized earrings. They're the only accessory you need to make a statement.
Necks will be craning to get a glimpse of whoever shows up in this glittery masterpiece.
Look closely and you'll notice that this dress is embroidered with teeny, tiny beads that create an eye-catching striped look.
A dress in a trendy red color is a surefire way to get anyone's attention.
Dare I say this dress is a piece of art? Its glass beads are reminiscent of water droplets, and there's an internal corset for added shape.
With its scarf-inspired design, this dress feels almost boho-inspired.
You'll need shoes just as special as your dress for all of your weddings this season—these metallic strappy sandals will do the trick.
This elegant find screams "summer" with its sea foam green shade and flirty slit detail.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this floral work of art is actually an embroidered sequin top.
A silk slip skirt is a wardrobe staple for every season, but this one in particular makes for the perfect bridal piece with its floor-length silhouette.
How adorable is this jumpsuit? It comes in one of the season's trendiest colors, so you'll look like a bona fide fashion girl while wearing it.
This bracelet is sure to make your look stand out with its cool design.
For all of the non-traditional brides out there, here's the most elegant blazer to wear to your next event.
Don't forget to grab the matching trousers, which are just as cool.
This hot pink dress is stunning, but wait until you see the strappy back.
If you're a bride and want to look seriously cool at your wedding, might I suggest this dress?
I personally believe no look is complete without a pair of earrings. Add this sculptural pair to serve as the finishing touch to your special occasion outfit for under $100.
It would be impossible to go undetected while wearing this emerald green number.
Imagine how elegant this halter dress would look paired with a slicked-back bun.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, 85, Remains Hospitalized After Canceling Royal Event
The palace issued an update on the former Danish queen's health.
-
I'm Not Waiting Until Memorial Day to Shop These Fashion and Beauty Deals
19 under $150 finds to add to your cart now.
-
Everyone Needs to Drop What They're Doing and Look At Charlize Theron’s New Bob Hairstyle
The actress showed off the hairstyle while on a recent press run.
-
Kaia Gerber and Zendaya's On Sneakers Are Kick-Starting an Anti-Trend Movement
Adidas Tokyo, these are not.
-
Kaia Gerber Didn’t Walk the Met Gala Red Carpet—She Launched a Mango Collab Instead
She's a busy woman!
-
I Track Celebrity Street Style for a Living—These 7 Affordable Spring Trends Are Officially A-List Material
I can't resist following their lead.
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid Wear Alo's Pieces on Repeat—Now They’re Under $100
They're sure to sell out during Alo's once-a-year sale.
-
Slender Sneakers Are Everywhere—I Can't Get Enough of These 17 Nordstrom, Zara, and Mango Pairs
17 pairs from Nordstrom, Mango, and Zara I'm shopping now.
-
Zendaya's Favorite $160 On Sneakers Just Became the Star of Kaia Gerber's Shoe Collection
Zendaya would be proud.
-
I’m Choosing These Retro Sneakers Over Every Other Shoe Trend
Footwear designers are on a vintage kick, and I'm all for it.
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber Swear By These Affordable Nike Sneakers
Get the A-list look for less.