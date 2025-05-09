Allow Kaia Gerber and Mango to Curate Your Dream Wedding Guest Wardrobe

split image of Kaia Gerber wearing mango Long Dress With Embroidered Spheres, mango, Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Fringes mango Halter Dress With Flower Detail on light blue background
(Image credit: Mango)
As the weather heats up, my calendar has become increasingly packed thanks to a slew of summer wedding invites—and I have no idea what to wear. I want a wedding guest dress that makes a statement, but I also don't want to upstage the bride. Thankfully, Mango's latest collection, which features none other than Gen-Z It girl Kaia Gerber, has arrived to solve my summer event dressing woes.

The retailer just dropped a 37-piece capsule collection that actually has me excited for my jam-packed summer. The range is full of beaded slips, fringed frocks, and chic accessories that fit any dress code. Some even work if you’re the bride-to-be. Now I only need to hit checkout on a few of my favorite finds before earning the "best-dressed guest" title.

Gerber fronts the stunning accompanying campaign, offering every summer outfit inspiration I could ever want by way of her second-generation supermodel status. She joins previous brand ambassadors like Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer, and Naomi Campbell as the next face of the Spanish retailer, and I couldn't be more obsessed with this inaugural drop.

The rest of the internet is, too, considering several items are already sold out. You'll have to work fast if you want to get your hands on one of the coveted pieces. Shop my favorite eye-catching finds.

MANGO, Halter Dress With Flower Detail

MANGO
Halter Dress With Flower Detail

This chocolately brown gown is so rich-looking, plus the removable flower pin means you get two looks for the price of one.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Fringes

MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Dress With Fringes

Is there anything more elegant than golden satin, an open back, and fringe?

MANGO, Long Dress With Embroidered Spheres

MANGO
Long Dress With Embroidered Spheres

This would make for one cool rehearsal dinner or bridal shower dress.

MANGO, Floral-Embroidered Dress With Fringe Detail

MANGO
Floral-Embroidered Dress With Fringe Detail

This dress looks like it could've been ripped out of the 1920s flapper era, so naturally, I'm obsessed.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes

Periwinkle blue and baby pink make for a stunning color combination.

MANGO, Maxi Oval Design Earrings
MANGO
Maxi Oval Design Earrings

Tap into the '80s jewelry trend with these oversized earrings. They're the only accessory you need to make a statement.

MANGO, Scoop-Back Sequin Dress
MANGO
Scoop-Back Sequin Dress

Necks will be craning to get a glimpse of whoever shows up in this glittery masterpiece.

MANGO, Scoop-Back Sequin Dress

MANGO
Scoop-Back Sequin Dress

Look closely and you'll notice that this dress is embroidered with teeny, tiny beads that create an eye-catching striped look.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress

MANGO
Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress

A dress in a trendy red color is a surefire way to get anyone's attention.

MANGO, Strapless Crystal Dress

MANGO
Strapless Crystal Dress

Dare I say this dress is a piece of art? Its glass beads are reminiscent of water droplets, and there's an internal corset for added shape.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes

With its scarf-inspired design, this dress feels almost boho-inspired.

MANGO, Leather Sandals With Contrasting Heels
MANGO
Leather Sandals With Contrasting Heels

You'll need shoes just as special as your dress for all of your weddings this season—these metallic strappy sandals will do the trick.

MANGO, Floral Dress With Slit Detail
MANGO
Floral Dress With Slit Detail

This elegant find screams "summer" with its sea foam green shade and flirty slit detail.

MANGO, Maxi Flower Bandeau Top

MANGO
Maxi Flower Bandeau Top

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this floral work of art is actually an embroidered sequin top.

MANGO, Satin Maxi-Skirt

MANGO
Satin Maxi-Skirt

A silk slip skirt is a wardrobe staple for every season, but this one in particular makes for the perfect bridal piece with its floor-length silhouette.

MANGO, Strapless Jumpsuit With Bow Neckline

MANGO
Strapless Jumpsuit With Bow Neckline

How adorable is this jumpsuit? It comes in one of the season's trendiest colors, so you'll look like a bona fide fashion girl while wearing it.

MANGO, Maxi Bracelet With Sphere Design
MANGO
Maxi Bracelet With Sphere Design

This bracelet is sure to make your look stand out with its cool design.

MANGO, Suit Jacket With Satin Lapels

MANGO
Suit Jacket With Satin Lapels

For all of the non-traditional brides out there, here's the most elegant blazer to wear to your next event.

MANGO, Straight-Fit Suit Trousers

MANGO
Straight-Fit Suit Trousers

Don't forget to grab the matching trousers, which are just as cool.

MANGO, Cross-Neckline Slit Dress

MANGO
Cross-Neckline Slit Dress

This hot pink dress is stunning, but wait until you see the strappy back.

MANGO, Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress

MANGO
Asymmetrical Open-Back Dress

If you're a bride and want to look seriously cool at your wedding, might I suggest this dress?

MANGO, Thread Sphere Earrings
MANGO
Thread Sphere Earrings

I personally believe no look is complete without a pair of earrings. Add this sculptural pair to serve as the finishing touch to your special occasion outfit for under $100.

MANGO, Satin-Effect Dress With Corset Neckline

MANGO
Satin-Effect Dress With Corset Neckline

It would be impossible to go undetected while wearing this emerald green number.

MANGO, Draped Halter-Neck Dress With Flower Motif

MANGO
Draped Halter-Neck Dress With Flower Motif

Imagine how elegant this halter dress would look paired with a slicked-back bun.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

