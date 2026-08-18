As a fashion girl in my 20s who's constantly receiving Save the Dates, I'm always on the hunt for my next wedding guest dress. On August 17, a few weeks before my next nuptials, style inspiration struck during the most unlikely press tour. For Coyote vs. ACME, the newest film in the Looney Tunes universe, Lana Condor debuted a '90s-inspired slip dress that would make anyone the best-dressed guest at any wedding.

Since the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor portrays a law intern in the live-action animated movie, method dressing wasn't really an option for Condor and her new stylist, Maren Taylor. (I mean, unless she wanted to wear blazers, hair bows, and jeans on repeat.) Instead, she seems to be prioritizing pretty elegance, as implied by her maxi dress from the Italian label Taller Marmo.

The vibrant green-yellow hue turned glamorous in an instant, thanks to lavender flowers that blossomed sporadically atop the spaghetti-strap silhouette. Short feather fringe lined the dress's sidewalk-sweeping hem, while a cascading scarf (which was shade-matched to perfection) added even more movement to the final 'fit.

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Lana Condor looked ready for a wedding in a feather-trimmed, '90s-inspired slip dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taller Marmo Floral Polignac Maxi Dress $4,050 at Harrods

Condor's green-and-purple gown nails my next wedding's black-tie dress code, but later this year, other couples called for more relaxed minis. The 29-year-old has me covered in the Dressy Casual department, too.

While en route to another Coyote vs. ACME event, her cape-sleeve style from Silvia Tcherassi made a strong case for little taupe dresses this wedding season. The chiffon shawl, draped across her décolletage, gave hints of the sheer shirt trend. But from the back, it floated through the wind as effortlessly as a bride's veil.

To finish the neutral look, Condor accessorized with a black top-handle tote, slim sunglasses, and the peep-toe pumps trend.

Condor's mini dress is made for more casual wedding celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silvia Tcherassi Kedar Mini Dress $1,290 at REVOLVE

I wouldn't dare wear white during a wedding—unless it's my own. So, I immediately added Condor's ivory mini dress, adorned with itty-bitty black polka-dots, to my bridal moodboard. By pairing it with gold hoop earrings, a compact clutch, and suede mules, Condor proved I can rewear the black-and-white number long after I say "I do."

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Condor's little white bridal dress went straight to my wedding registry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, Condor curated an entire weekend's worth of wedding looks so I didn't have to. If I've learned anything from her matrimony-ready marathon, it's that I would've missed out on some stellar dresses had I overlooked the cartoon's press tour. I'll never make that mistake again.

Shop Wedding Guest Dresses Inspired by Lana Condor