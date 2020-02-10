My favorite part of fashion month is, hands down, the street style. The actual shows are important, but the pre/post show, where guests flock to the streets for photo ops, is where more magical fashion moments happen. The effortless style and creativity people show off are unmatched, and the true fashion month heroes capturing all this #content are the street style photographers. Our own hero, Tyler Joe, is on the scene, running around in the middle of moving traffic, to get the best street style outfit shots. Check out all the photos, ahead.