As a shopping editor, I take my snooping abilities seriously. It's my job to unearth the best deals around the internet, especially when said deals are on the pieces I'm already thinking about buying anyway. There's one deal right now I couldn't keep to myself: Katie Holmes's staple Mansur Gavriel tote bag is on sale for a limited time, and no one is talking about it. Except me of course—I tracked down all the details.

Here's what you need to know: Mansur Gavriel is offering 20 percent off their entire site right now when you apply the discount code FALL20 at checkout. The top-secret sale is only running through October 31, so you have to act fast.

This is a rare chance to buy Holmes's favorite Everyday Soft Tote in the black-and-red combination for less. The Dawson's Creek actress has been photographed carrying it over a dozen times over the last few months. It's a worth-the-investment leather tote that has become her wear-everywhere go-to option and has topped the list of Marie Claire's favorite laptop-friendly bags as a result.

Holmes styled her Everyday Soft Tote with a classic fall uniform: black jeans, white loafers, and a chic peacoat.

The Everyday Soft Tote isn't the only Katie Holmes's only pick from the sustainable fashion brand that you can snag on sale right now. She's also a fan of the brand's range of ballet flats. More specifically, she loves the Square-Toed Ballerina. Hers often come in a rich burgundy shade (which makes sense, considering it's one of fall's top trending colors), but they also come in classic shades like baby pink and black. Her favorite way of styling them? With an otherwise classic all-black outfit so that the color really pops.

Holmes styled her maroon ballet flats with an otherwise all-black outfit in New York City.

Even if you're not shopping for a Holmes-approved piece from Mansur Gavriel, keep scrolling for even more on-sale picks you can (and should) shop right now for less. My favorite finds include a few designer bags that are going to become staples in your fall capsule wardrobe.

