Katie Holmes's Favorite Mansur Gavriel Tote Is on Secret Sale
I tracked down all the details for you.
As a shopping editor, I take my snooping abilities seriously. It's my job to unearth the best deals around the internet, especially when said deals are on the pieces I'm already thinking about buying anyway. There's one deal right now I couldn't keep to myself: Katie Holmes's staple Mansur Gavriel tote bag is on sale for a limited time, and no one is talking about it. Except me of course—I tracked down all the details.
Here's what you need to know: Mansur Gavriel is offering 20 percent off their entire site right now when you apply the discount code FALL20 at checkout. The top-secret sale is only running through October 31, so you have to act fast.
This is a rare chance to buy Holmes's favorite Everyday Soft Tote in the black-and-red combination for less. The Dawson's Creek actress has been photographed carrying it over a dozen times over the last few months. It's a worth-the-investment leather tote that has become her wear-everywhere go-to option and has topped the list of Marie Claire's favorite laptop-friendly bags as a result.
The Everyday Soft Tote isn't the only Katie Holmes's only pick from the sustainable fashion brand that you can snag on sale right now. She's also a fan of the brand's range of ballet flats. More specifically, she loves the Square-Toed Ballerina. Hers often come in a rich burgundy shade (which makes sense, considering it's one of fall's top trending colors), but they also come in classic shades like baby pink and black. Her favorite way of styling them? With an otherwise classic all-black outfit so that the color really pops.
Even if you're not shopping for a Holmes-approved piece from Mansur Gavriel, keep scrolling for even more on-sale picks you can (and should) shop right now for less. My favorite finds include a few designer bags that are going to become staples in your fall capsule wardrobe.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
