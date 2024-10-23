Suede Is Taking Over—29 On-Sale Pieces to Shop for Under $250

Chilly weather is here and has brought a selection of new fall fashion trends . My favorite of these is the suede trend that has been slowly taking over the fashion set. It all started when Bella Hadid was spotted carrying a suede Coach Brooklyn Bag in Los Angeles . I'm determined to fill my closet with suede pieces this season (not just a trendy suede bag ), so I found a few on-sale suede items that tap into the trend and keep me on budget.

Here's the good news: there is no shortage of on-sale suede across the internet. Saks Fifth Avenue, for instance, has lots of suede fall coats and jackets that I'm coveting. Nordstrom's current Fall Sale is also a treasure trove of trendy finds in the fabric, like '70s-inspired flared trousers and cowboy boots that will prove to be essential in your fall footwear rotation. Meanwhile, Gap surprisingly has a ton of luxurious suede pieces to mull over, and J.Crew's fall collection is proving to be full of options that tap into a ' 90s nostalgic look I've been gravitating towards this season.

Ahead, shop 29 of my editor-selected on-sale finds crafted from the fashion set's favorite fabric. While you don’t need to shop for pieces that hit every new trend this season, this is easy to get behind. Oh—and everything that I picked comes in at under $250. Apologies in advance for how full your shopping cart is going to get.

Gap Vegan Suede Shawl Collar Coat (Was $228) $137 at Gap Don't sleep on Gap for your cozy and stylish winter jackets. This pick is the best of both worlds.

Trina Turk Trina Turk East Village Suede Miniskirt (Was $428) $214 at Saks Fifth Avenue A suede skirt is the epitome of French girl chic. The tiny gold buttons are so sweet.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Suede Shift Mini Dress (Was $90) $72 at Abercrombie & Fitch The way Abercrombie & Fitch has this dress styled on its site—with knee-high boots and a fun neck scarf—is so chic. All you need to make it perfect for fall is a long coat.

J.Crew Piper Knee-High Boots in Suede (Were $328) $197 at J.Crew It's not every day you come across suede boots for under $200. These Western-inspired ones have such a luxe feel with their rich color.

Gap Vegan Suede Shoulder Bag (Was $55) $33 at Gap I was absolutely floored when I came across this shoulder bag on Gap's website. The rounded silhouette is so classic.

Gap Gapheritage Vegan Suede Western Shirt (Was $80) $48 at Gap This vean suede shirt is inspired by designs from Gap's archives, so of course it has a vintage feel.

Mother The Toasty Faux-Suede Jacket (Was $475) $237 at Saks Fifth Avenue Did someone say après-ski? This plush jacket was practically made for cuddling up next to a fire with a mug of hot cocoa in hand.

Gap Vegan Suede Classic Shirt (Was $70) $42 at Gap I'm a big believer in the power of a button-down shirt—the fact that this is a suede version makes it even better. Just tuck it into a pair of dark-wash jeans, and you'll instantly look like a fashion girl.

Everlane The City Boots (Were $278) $195 at Everlane Everlane's City Boots are made for everyday wear. Reviews say these are comfortable right out of the box, which is a major plus.

Mercer Collective Atlas Faux Shearling Jacket (Was $495) $198 at Saks Fifth Avenue With its different shades of brown and shearling trim, this jacket looks like a cool vintage piece from the '70s.

Liselle Kiss Freya Crossbody (Was $395) $237 at Bloomingdale's This crossbody bag won't be in stock for long. Its unfussy silhouette makes it easy to pair with anything in your closet.

Hue High Rise Faux Suede Leggings (Were $58) $41 at Bloomingdale's If you thought leggings couldn't be stylish, check out this faux-suede pair of leggings from Hue.

Gap Vegan Suede Shift Mini Dress (Was $90) $54 at Gap A suede dress is a one-and-done way to get into the trend with minimal effort. Pair it with knee-high boots, and you're good to go.

The Sak Lucia Crossbody Bag (Was $149) $129 at Nordstrom You don't want to pass up a bag that's as stylish as it is functional. This one is finished in the of-the-moment fabric and has a ton of pockets to keep your essentials organized.

Marc Fisher LTD Trista Western Boots (Were $289) $200 at Nordstrom The next time you wear a maxi dress or skirt, I dare you to style your look with this pair of fun cowboy boots

Ramy Brook Edwina Faux Suede Pants (Were $325) $228 at Nordstrom These pants give off a '70s vibe, and I'm obsessed. They're an excellent option for when you feel bored with your go-to pair of jeans.

Everlane The Outlaw Boots (Were $298) $209 at Everlane Everlane's Outlaw boots are made for those who want to embrace the Western trend while keeping things sleek.

Elie Tahari Faux-Suede Wrap Midi-Skirt (Was $295) $148 at Saks Fifth Avenue With a trendy shade and an easy shape, this wrap skirt is instantly chic. Wear it to your next big pitch meeting.

The Sak Sequoia Hobo Bag (Was $199) $169 at Nordstrom Everyone needs at least one bag they can toss in all of their stuff and head out the door—and this can be that pick in your life.

Gap Suede Wide Belt (Was $80) $48 at Gap This belt is a quick way to elevate your fall looks, so add it to your cart ASAP.

Ramy Brook Delphia Faux Suede Wrap Skirt (Was $345) $242 at Nordstrom This wrap skirt pairs seamlessly with all of your basic tops. Details like the subtle hardware and the reptile-print lining make it a standout piece.

Vince Warren Suede Slip-On Platform Sneakers (Were $250) $188 at Neiman Marcus Not a fan of heels? These trendy sneakers are your best bet for trying out the suede look while staying comfortable.

Jules Kae Hannah Faux Suede Shirt Jacket (Was $138) $30 at Anthropologie Yes, you're reading that correctly—this shacket is on sale for more than $100 off.

Saucony Sonic Low Sneakers (Were $140) $42 at Shopbop This pair of sneakers from Saucony are accented with suede, so they're a nice way to dip your toe into the trend (literally).

Staud Mel Shoulder Bag (Was $395) $237 at Shopbop Suede shoulder bags are everywhere, and this light-toned bag from cool-girl brand Staud is the perfect early-fall option.

Paige Brianne Water Resistant Lug Sole Booties (Were $398) $179 at Nordstrom These water-resistant boots from Paige are basically just chic rain boots. The treaded sole and sleek zip-front design feel so elevated.

Bernardo Eloisa Suede Bow Flats (Were $198) $139 at Saks Fifth Avenue This pair of flats from Bernardo hits on two trends—not only do they come in leopard (fall's favorite print), but they're made from suede. Perfect!