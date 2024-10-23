Suede Is Taking Over—29 On-Sale Pieces to Shop for Under $250
Embrace the fashion set's favorite fabric.
Chilly weather is here and has brought a selection of new fall fashion trends. My favorite of these is the suede trend that has been slowly taking over the fashion set. It all started when Bella Hadid was spotted carrying a suede Coach Brooklyn Bag in Los Angeles. I'm determined to fill my closet with suede pieces this season (not just a trendy suede bag), so I found a few on-sale suede items that tap into the trend and keep me on budget.
Here's the good news: there is no shortage of on-sale suede across the internet. Saks Fifth Avenue, for instance, has lots of suede fall coats and jackets that I'm coveting. Nordstrom's current Fall Sale is also a treasure trove of trendy finds in the fabric, like '70s-inspired flared trousers and cowboy boots that will prove to be essential in your fall footwear rotation. Meanwhile, Gap surprisingly has a ton of luxurious suede pieces to mull over, and J.Crew's fall collection is proving to be full of options that tap into a '90s nostalgic look I've been gravitating towards this season.
Ahead, shop 29 of my editor-selected on-sale finds crafted from the fashion set's favorite fabric. While you don’t need to shop for pieces that hit every new trend this season, this is easy to get behind. Oh—and everything that I picked comes in at under $250. Apologies in advance for how full your shopping cart is going to get.
Don't sleep on Gap for your cozy and stylish winter jackets. This pick is the best of both worlds.
A suede skirt is the epitome of French girl chic. The tiny gold buttons are so sweet.
The way Abercrombie & Fitch has this dress styled on its site—with knee-high boots and a fun neck scarf—is so chic. All you need to make it perfect for fall is a long coat.
It's not every day you come across suede boots for under $200. These Western-inspired ones have such a luxe feel with their rich color.
I was absolutely floored when I came across this shoulder bag on Gap's website. The rounded silhouette is so classic.
This vean suede shirt is inspired by designs from Gap's archives, so of course it has a vintage feel.
Ballet flats are staying put for fall, so why not double up on trends with this suede pair? They're also in a top trending color for fall.
Did someone say après-ski? This plush jacket was practically made for cuddling up next to a fire with a mug of hot cocoa in hand.
I'm a big believer in the power of a button-down shirt—the fact that this is a suede version makes it even better. Just tuck it into a pair of dark-wash jeans, and you'll instantly look like a fashion girl.
These pants should be a part of your fall work outfit rotation. The split hem gives you ample opportunity to show off your fall boot collection, too.
Everlane's City Boots are made for everyday wear. Reviews say these are comfortable right out of the box, which is a major plus.
With its different shades of brown and shearling trim, this jacket looks like a cool vintage piece from the '70s.
This crossbody bag won't be in stock for long. Its unfussy silhouette makes it easy to pair with anything in your closet.
If you thought leggings couldn't be stylish, check out this faux-suede pair of leggings from Hue.
A suede dress is a one-and-done way to get into the trend with minimal effort. Pair it with knee-high boots, and you're good to go.
You don't want to pass up a bag that's as stylish as it is functional. This one is finished in the of-the-moment fabric and has a ton of pockets to keep your essentials organized.
The next time you wear a maxi dress or skirt, I dare you to style your look with this pair of fun cowboy boots
These pants give off a '70s vibe, and I'm obsessed. They're an excellent option for when you feel bored with your go-to pair of jeans.
Everlane's Outlaw boots are made for those who want to embrace the Western trend while keeping things sleek.
With a trendy shade and an easy shape, this wrap skirt is instantly chic. Wear it to your next big pitch meeting.
Everyone needs at least one bag they can toss in all of their stuff and head out the door—and this can be that pick in your life.
This belt is a quick way to elevate your fall looks, so add it to your cart ASAP.
This wrap skirt pairs seamlessly with all of your basic tops. Details like the subtle hardware and the reptile-print lining make it a standout piece.
Not a fan of heels? These trendy sneakers are your best bet for trying out the suede look while staying comfortable.
Yes, you're reading that correctly—this shacket is on sale for more than $100 off.
This pair of sneakers from Saucony are accented with suede, so they're a nice way to dip your toe into the trend (literally).
Suede shoulder bags are everywhere, and this light-toned bag from cool-girl brand Staud is the perfect early-fall option.
These water-resistant boots from Paige are basically just chic rain boots. The treaded sole and sleek zip-front design feel so elevated.
This pair of flats from Bernardo hits on two trends—not only do they come in leopard (fall's favorite print), but they're made from suede. Perfect!
